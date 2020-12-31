EXCLUSIVE: Beauty guru Shahnaz Husain shares simple DIY winter face packs perfect for all skin types

Replenish the lost moisture form your skin by whipping up a face mask at home! Here are some expert-approved ones you can try.

Winter is the dry season and the skin loses moisture to the atmosphere. Habitual lack of moisture can lead to excessive dryness, flaking, rough and red skin, etc. Therefore, as seasonal changes take place, it is necessary to adjust the daily skin-care routine in order to prevent moisture loss and also replenish moisture. Even oily skins experiences dryness of the outermost layer and needs to be moisturised. Therefore, in winter, hydrating masks should be used. Home-made face masks, containing moisturising and nourishing natural ingredients, certainly help to hydrate the skin. If the skin is very dry, avoid using grainy packs. Moisturising and nourishing packs may contain home ingredients like honey, orange juice, cream of milk (malai), curd, almond oil, aloe vera, egg yolk, etc. Honey and aloe vera are powerful natural moisturisers. Honey attracts moisture to the skin, while aloe vera softens the skin and moisturises it.

Nowadays ready to use masks are available, so one can buy a mask according to skin type and follow the directions. You can also use home-made winter face packs.

Aloe vera gel or juice can be applied directly on the skin daily. Leave on for 20 minutes and wash off with plain water. Aloe Vera, a powerful natural moisturiser, keeps the skin soft and suits all skin types.

Mix half a teaspoon honey with one teaspoon pure almond oil and one teaspoon dried milk powder. Mix into a paste and apply on the face. Remove after 20 minutes with plain water.

Oily and acne prone skin can also suffer from lack of moisture in winter. Mix half teaspoon honey with egg white and one teaspoon curd. Add fuller’s earth (multani mitti) to mix into a paste. Apply and remove after 20 minutes with water.

For all skin types, mash a banana and add a little rose water. Apply on the face and wash off after 20 minutes. Banana hydrates, nourishes and tightens the skin, while rose water tones and moisturises.

Take honey and yogurt and add a few tablespoons of red wine. Apply this on the face and leave it on for 20 minutes. Rinse with plain water. This softens and moisturises the skin, removes tan and also adds a glow.

For oily skin: Mix half teaspoon honey with the white of an egg and one teaspoon lemon juice. Add fuller’s earth or Brewer’s Yeast powder. Mix into a paste and apply. Remove after 20 minutes with water.

For oily skin with enlarged pores, add lemon juice and a little cold milk to 2 teaspoons oats. Apply on the areas and remove after 20 minutes with water.

Mix honey with one teaspoon orange juice and apply on the face, to make it soft and smooth. Wash off after 20 minutes. Honey suits all skin types.

For oily and acne-prone skin, mix two teaspoons curd and a little turmeric. Wash off with plenty of water after 15 minutes.

Fresh and soft rose petals can be used for a face pack. Take a handful of rose petals. Wash and grind into a paste. Add one teaspoon each of yogurt and honey, as well as 2 tablespoons dried and powdered orange peels. Apply on the face, avoiding the lips and area around eyes and wash off with plain water after 20 minutes.

Allow Marigold flowers to stand in warm water overnight. Add yogurt and sandalwood paste and mix together to make a smooth paste. Apply on the face, avoid the lips and area around eyes. Wash it off after 20 minutes. Marigold has a soothing and germicidal effect and may be used to control pimples and rashes. It is ideal for normal to oily and combination skin.

Beauty is the outcome of regular care...and it is never too late to start.

About the author: Shahnaz Husain is the founder of Shahnaz Husain cosmetics.

Credits :pexels

