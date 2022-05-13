Pinkvilla Style Icons: Shree 420 to Aisha; Bollywood movies' fabulous style statements through the decades

Old is gold for a good reason. Glamour is a term that stays hot on the horizon of fashion at all times so true that certain looks from the good days of the past have found a happy place in our minds. You know you're a cinema buff when fashion too has an influence that leaves behind a memorable look to a length that it's potency to emulate or keep it as your favourite stays unabated.

As we can't keep calm and count down to our much-awaited Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards 2022, let's take a look at Bollywood stars' styles through the decades. After all, these looks are irreplaceable inspiration-wise and each has a story that belonged to the fashion record books. Trends were given rise to and amped up along the way, it only kept getting bolder, chicer and a whole lotta sassier.

The 1950s

The minute a nuptial invite arrives, your vote straight up goes to sarees. The queen Nargis Dutt in Shree 420 loved these and what about her classic shirt and trousers? She was truly iconic just like heroes like Dilip Kumar who loved berets caps and Dev Anand who knew A-Z of how to style scarves.

The 1960s

Hey Anarkali girl, where did your obsession get its seeds from? Madhubala in Mughal-e-Azam knew that it would make for a desi hit even today. It's summer and it's only fair to think of the swimsuit life, enter: Sharmila Tagore in a blue monokini for An Evening in Paris movie and there was more to her fashion taste. Her pleated sarees in Aradhana looked their best as she wore these regal ones with tight-fitted blouses. Waheeda Rahman's silk to pastel sarees were all the rage then and a little too much now. What do you do when life gives you oranges? You wear it as a saree and that's exactly what the Mumtaz chose to do in the Brahmachari movie.

The 1970s

This was definitely the decade that saw an enormous wave in Bollywood's fashion. It belonged to those who wished to rule and turn up the volume with accessories like headbands, flowers, and outfits like bell bottoms, knotted tops, and more. Obvious from Parveen Babi in a sensuous bikini, Zeenat Aman who projected her bohemian side in Hare Rama Hare Krishna, and Helen got it perfect in cabarets with feathers and diamonds. Do you also remember Dimple Kapadia's polka dot printed crop top and mini skirt? Fans of thigh-high slits, you had lots to swoon over during these years.

The 1980s

Disco was in! It all was about bling madness. Padded shoulders, metallic ensembles, and gorgeous chiffon sheer sarees gathered up much fanfare. Just as we witnessed the looks of Sridevi in Mr. India, Juhi Chawla in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, and Rekha in Umrao Jaan.

The 1990s

Much from this decade is doing big chic rounds now. Think of the summer cycling shorts as seen in Dil To Pagal Hai. It just feels so incomplete to pass a day with spotting at least one co-ordinated set, right? This movie had it all. Outfits like mini dresses, denim jackets, jumpers, colourful pants, mesh tank tops, ghagras, and more became favourites of divas like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji.

The 2000s

Heard of Y2K fashion? Of course, you live and breathe the internet. Stars from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in desi ensembles for Mohabbatein and Devdas to Kareena Kapoor Khan as Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham there was an overdose of oomph say with the fame for sequin tops, mini skirts, sharara sets, and bootcut pants. Priyanka Chopra too reached the level of intense heat with her spot-on beach look as she rocked a shimmery gold monokini in Dostana and her plunging neckline ensembles in the Fashion movie, good lord, it was a blast of sultry looks. Jab We Met harem pants, Patiala sets, corset tops, we knew Kareena Kapoor Khan is our style star forever.

2010

We got familiar with the names of luxe fashion brands thanks to Aisha. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Anamika Khanna's white lehenga, Lady Dior's black bag, and Chanel ensemble had us go gaga and beyond. Few other actresses stayed on the trendy fashion side such as Anushka Sharma's blue kurta and red Patiala salwar in Band Baaja Baaraat and Deepika Padukone's cocktail-perfect blue and gold sequin shimmer saree in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

2020

Tie-dye prints have become a fashion all-star. Alaya F's style in Jawaani Jaaneman had charming polka dots, floral, and a very cool tie-dye print. Ah, that jacket was simply the best. There was something about Sara Ali Khan's outfits in Love Aaj Kal. From easy breezy shirts to the strappy chic red dress and blue denim dungaree, there was an array of on-point looks that undoubtedly fit right inside your summer closet. If sarees are your current go-to, Gangubai Kathiawadi movie has all of its gloriousness in white as donned by Alia Bhatt.

Which is your favourite movie and your most loved look?

