Elevate your fashion with BIBA’s new range of chic outfits made with breathable Liva fluid fabrics

The best part about dressing up is getting to choose different outfits for different occasions. Be it work catch-ups, weekly meetings, casual brunches, shopping dates, or impromptu meet-ups, the excitement to look stylish every time we step out never dies down! But the perpetual urge to ‘make everyday stylish’ is followed by a never-ending dilemma- what should I wear today? Or more aptly, “I have nothing to wear today!” Thankfully, BIBA and Liva with their latest collaboration have got us covered. Borrowing the quintessential prints inherent to Indian roots and marrying them with modern silhouettes, the latest BIBA X Liva collection is a welcome take on typical ethnic wear. The collection features a comfortable range of workwear, Work Vogue, and a chic everyday wear line called Smart Casuals. Remember the time you ditched a patent salwar kameez for skinny-fit jeans because you thought the former was too traditional for work? Well, it’s about time we look the other way around because BIBA nudges us towards a new fashion journey.

One of the striking features of the outfits in this latest collection is that they are made with fluid Liva fabric. Known to be biodegradable and 100% plant-based, Liva fabrics aim to make fashion sustainable in today’s world. The nature-based and sustainable fabric is breathable, flowy, and ideal to keep you comfy and snazzy at the same time. And when combined with breezy silhouettes, western hues, and stylish designs, the collection is hands-down a winner. To help you enhance your everyday style quotient, we have curated different styles that are trendy, chic, and fashion-approved.

Stylishly go from desk to dinner Meeting friends post-work can be so much fun especially when you do not have to change a thing! Flawlessly designed tunic-pant sets, kurtas, and co-ord sets from the collection rise to the occasion and make your desk-to-dinner ready in a jiffy! Our pick will be the off-white kurta with the peacock print and brown foliage. Goes with both boots and flats if you want to dress up or dress down.

Last-minute date-ready look Impromptu dates can be overwhelming especially when you do not have an outfit ready in mind. Forget all worries and blindly pick a fusion dress that not only flatters all body types but is a romantic sartorial pick. The flared silhouette further makes it comfortable to sit around while the prints are suave and striking. Pair it with your favourite juttis or flats, or some oxidised jewellery, and you are good to go!

Casual brunch with friends Move over jeans and a plain white tee for brunch dates. Curated for those weekend brunch with your girl gang, BIBA’s Smart Casuals collection features a range of chic co-ord sets that are adorned with statement prints. You can also check out their wide range of western hues, like pale peaches and mellow yellows, which will make pictures pop in daylight. And do not forget to grab your tote to round up the look.

Quick shopping avatar Going out for a quick grocery run or elaborate window shopping? Ditch your basic casuals for BIBA’s immaculately-tailored kurti and pants set. Featuring minimal floral prints on bright shades of orange and red fabric, these attires will lift up your mood and make you stand out without going over the top. Modest and easy to put together, the pants and kurti set will go well with quirky accessories like a headband or even a pair of sneakers.