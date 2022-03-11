10 Signs that reveal your co-worker in office has a crush on you

Making your way to work every day can feel like a terribly mundane routine for some. But if your route to work seems more exciting than usual and you feel a sudden rush of butterflies in your stomach, then you must delve into your feelings to unearth the reason behind this change. Many of us often feel this way when we spot a potential romantic love interest. And working in the same space often provides all the opportunity for attraction between you two. Yet, the fear of your crush being one-sided can dampen your spirits.

So, your best bet is figuring out whether they adore you so that you may not ruin your professional life chasing something that may never happen. So, if it’s your co-worker you like, then here are ten signs that should reveal whether they have a crush on you too.

They have a 1000-watt smiles when you walk into the room. You make them nervous, so they may be blinking excessively. They single you out for conversation and seem keen on talking to you every chance they get. They may be paying special attention to their grooming to look exceptional these days. They seem willing to go the extra-mile for you despite not knowing you very well. They may look right into your eye and maintain contact very often while speaking. They seem to mirror your stance or subconsciously mimic your actions. Their body language abruptly changes around you. They may tease you or tell a lot of jokes to catch your attention. They seem protective of you or try to defend your honour.

Should you notice five or more of these signs, then you can be sure that something is brewing between the two of you. This could be the signal you need to take the next step and work on your relationship.

