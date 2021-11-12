How not to resent a spouse for being financially dependent on you

We often hear that marriages are all about equality, where both parties contribute equally to the relationship. However, when it comes to finances, this is not always the case. Whether you are in a situation where your spouse earns less than you or has simply chosen to be a homemaker; it is not uncommon for one partner to begin to resent the other for being financially dependent. This write-up seeks to offer you some perspective where you can think about all the other ways your partner is actively contributing to your marriage every day. This might help you appreciate your spouse more and let you start a new chapter in your relationship.

Gauge the actual expense of their services

If your partner carries out day-to-day duties when at home, calculate the actual cost of getting those outsourced from someone. For instance, gauge the cost of hiring a nanny, a cook, and a maid for house cleaning and laundry. Base the expense of these services on local rates around you. It shall offer a realistic perspective on the financial equivalent of your spouse’s efforts.

Accept that they are never off the clock

Having a 9-5 job has some great benefits, like when you can turn off work mode once you’re home. However, being a homemaker can seem like you’re working 24x7. Be it cooking breakfasts, lunches, and dinners or checking on the kids’ homework and cleaning the bed your toddler wet at midnight. While working individuals get weekends to rest, homemakers are never off duty.

Consider switching places with them

Ultimately, if you envy the life your spouse enjoys, then it may be time to have a serious conversation with them about swapping roles. Probe them about going back to work while you consider staying at home for a while.

Resentment can ultimately put a strain on your marriage and lead to an ugly fight. So if you would like to strengthen your bond with your partner and banish the bitterness creeping between the two of you, then consider using this guide to see things from your partner’s perspective as it may bring you closer than ever.

