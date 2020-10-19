THESE 4 Zodiac signs are always drawn to Cancerians and make a great couple together

Cancers are the nurturing zodiac sign of astrology who are sensitive, caring and emotional. Their soft nature attracts four zodiac signs a lot and they are highly compatible with each other.

Cancer is the nurturing zodiac sign who rules home and family. People of this sign are emotional, sympathetic, sensitive and caring. They tend to over analyse things a lot but family would always be their first preference. They are loyal partners who like to be engaged in a serious and long-term relationship.

Cancer is a water sign and its season is from June 21 to July 22. According to astrology, there are four zodiac signs who are attractive to Cancer and they make a great pair as well. The names are given below.

Zodiac signs who are attracted to Cancer people.

Taurus

Taureans like to be involved in a long-term relationship with a trustworthy partner. So, they are highly drawn towards Cancerian’s loyalty. They both are homely people who are romantic and caring towards each other. Taurus people are also attracted to Cancer’s fine ability to manage their home and family perfectly.

Scorpio

Scorpio is a good match for Cancers. Scorpio is the fellow zodiac sign of Cancer and their intense personality likes Cancer’s shyness. They consider it as a mystery that needs to be solved from deep down. They both are compassionate about their family and like to maintain their privacy. Overall, they are a great couple together.

Capricorn

Capricorn represents the masculine aspects and Cancer shows feminine ones. They are just the opposite of each other which makes them great together and sets everything on spark. Capris are highly attracted towards Cancer’s creative, emotional, empathetic side. They like to have them as their partner for life for being caring, sensitive and nurturing. So, Capricorn people will always be drawn to Cancerian’s soft nature.

Pisces

Like Scorpio, Pisces is the fellow sign of Cancer. They both are water elements. They are intuitive, emotional, soft, caring and romantic. They make a great couple together and their soft nature blends well with each other.

Also Read: What is your favourite art form? Find out based on your zodiac signs

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×