120 Best Pickup Lines for Tinder to Spice Up Your Dating Life

Online dating has become increasingly popular in recent years. With so many Gen-Z people turning to speed dating to find potential matches, apps like Tinder have gone viral. While having a well-crafted Tinder profile and bio are important, it is also essential to have some good pickup lines in your lineup. After all, the app's popularity also brings you the challenge of standing out from the crowd in a sea of profiles. One way to make a positive first impression is to use the best pickup lines for Tinder which are both clever and catchy. A great pickup line can make all the difference in starting a conversation and getting to know someone new.

From witty and unique to cheesy and smooth — use the best Tinder pick-up lines and get the conversation started! We have collected the finest lines from around the web to help you stand out. So, stop waiting and start swiping with confidence today!

Make Your Dating Game Unbeatable with 120 Best Pickup Lines for Tinder

Good Pickup Lines for Tinder

1. "Are you my laptop? Because you are really hot, and I am concerned."

2. "Excuse me, but I think I dropped something. MY JAW!"

3. "I think I have seen you in a book somewhere. It was really fine print."

4. "Look, I have been blinded by your beauty. My insurance company is going to need your name and number."

5. "If I had a nickel for every time I saw someone as cute as you, I would have five cents."

6. "Are you HTTP? Because without you, I am just ://"

7. "Are you one of the pioneers of flight? You seem just Wright for me."

8. "Are you from Disneyland? They say it is the happiest place on earth. So, I figured it would be wherever you are."

9. "You have got the best smile on this app. What is your secret?"

10. "Roses are red. Violets are blue. How did I get so lucky to match with you?"

11. "Are you my untied shoelace? Because I am falling for you."

12. "Your eyes are like Ikea. I am totally lost in them."

Smoothest Tinder Pickup Lines

13.“Do you like cats? Because you should take meowt.”

14. "You must use the Force because I can feel a pull between us."

15. "You must be a Nimbus 2000 because you are sweeping me off my feet."

16. "I must be drawn to the Force because Yoda only one for me."

17. "Are you a Snitch? Because you are by far the greatest catch here."

18. "You seem cool. Let us be friends, get to know each other, and take it from there."

19. "I cannot help it — I am trapped in the gravitational field of your eyes."

20. "Are you a Dementor? Because you just took my breath away."

21. "Forget icebreakers. Let us get to the good stuff: What brings you the most joy?"

Funny Pickup Lines for Tinder

22. "If you were a fruit, you would be a fine-apple."

23. “If you were a vegetable, you would be a cute-cumber.”

24. "You must be great at hide and seek. Someone like you is so hard to find!"

25. "Do you ever lie down at night, look up at the stars and think about all the messed-up things in the world? Like, why is there a “d” in “fridge” but no “d” in “refrigerator”?"

26. "Do you know what I have in common with the Little Mermaid? We both want to be part of your world."

27. "Do you want to hear a joke about ghosts? (Yes.) That’s the spirit!"

28. "Be honest: Is this match at first sight for you too?"

29. "You are seriously cute, but here is the dealbreaker: Do you or do you not like raisins? How about a date?"

30. "I am researching important dates in history. Do you want to be mine?"

31. "Look, I will not flirt with you. I will just be extra friendly to someone who is extra attractive."

32. "Do you like bagels? Because you are bae goals."

33. "Are you French? Because Eiffel for you."

34. "You sound busy. But is there any chance of adding me to your to-do list?"

Cheesy Pickup Lines for Tinder

35. “Would you like some wine to go with this cheesy pickup line?”

36. “🍴 All I am missing is a little spoon.”

37. “You are pretty, and I am cute. Wanna be pretty cute together?”

38. “We are a match! The next step is to pick a wedding date, right?”

39. "Do you like cheese? Would you like to brie with me?"

40. "I would ask you to come to the movies with me, but they have a rule against bringing your own snacks."

41. "Are you a keyboard? Because you are just my type."

42. “If I could rearrange the alphabet, I would put U and I together.”

43. "What do you call a queue of people lifting mozzarella cheese? A cheesy pickup line."

44. “Is your name Google? Because you have got everything I am searching for.”

45. "Are you Australian? Because you meet all my koala-fications."

46. “Are you a loan? Because you definitely have my interest.”

47. "Do you ever wear fishnet stockings? Because you are a real catch."

48. “Something is wrong with my phone! Your number is not in it.”

49. "Did you fall into a pile of sugar? You are looking super sweet."

50. "Are you from space? Because you are out-of-this-world good-looking."

Corny Pickup Lines for Tinder

51. "On a lazy Sunday: Netflix all day, getting lost in a museum, or cuddling with me?"

52. "I am new in town. Could you give me directions to your apartment?"

53. "What is a perfect gentleman like me doing without your phone number?"

54. "Damn, you are a knockout. Was your father a boxer, or did you just get lucky with the gene pool? I bet you a cocktail your personality is even better than your looks!"

55. "I would say you are the bomb, but that could turn into lethal conversation…"

56. "You are sweeter than 3.14. Tell me I just won the corny pick-up line competition."

Pickup Lines for Guys on Tinder

57. "Do you play soccer? You look like a keeper."

58. "Boy, you are proof that aliens are real because I think that you just abducted my heart."

59. "Are you a boy scout because you tie my heart in knots."

60. "You put the Han in handsome!"

61. "I do not have a library card, but do you mind if I check you out?"

62. "Did you just use the Stupify charm, or are you a natural stunner?"

63. "I guess the pandemic is far from over because your smile is contagious."

64. "Did your license get suspended for driving all the girls crazy?"

65. "Are you a good cuddler? Because if so, I might let you join my gang."

66. "Do you fish? Because you have me hooked."

Pickup Lines for Girls on Tinder

67. "Are you my lost luggage? Because I have been having so much trouble finding you."

68. "You are so gorgeous I forgot my best pickup line!"

69. "Are you made of grapes? Cause you are fine as wine."

70. "If you were a triangle you would be a-cute one."

71. "If you were a taser, you would be set to stun."

72. "I bet I know when your birthday is: Oct. 10. Because you are a 10/10."

73. "Your smile is like Expelliarmus. Simple but disarming."

74. "You seem nice. Want to share Netflix passwords (and, you know, date)?"

75. "Baby, you are so sweet that you are putting Hershey’s outta business."

76. "If you were words on a page, you would be what they call fine print!"

77. "Do you have something in your eye? Oh, wait, never mind. It's just a sparkle."

78. "Did you survive the Avada Kedavra curse? Because you are drop-dead gorgeous."

79. "I would say you are as beautiful as a Greek goddess, but from what I can remember from history class, they were all pretty crazy."

Cute Pickup Lines for Tinder

80. "You look so familiar… did we not take a class together? I could have sworn we had chemistry."

81. "We should get coffee sometime because I like you a latte!"

82. "If I am vinegar, then you must be baking soda. Because you make me feel all bubbly inside!"

83. "I may not be the boy who lived, but I can still be your chosen one."

84. "Are you a banana? Because I find you a-peeling."

85. "I do not mean to be corny, but you are a-maize-ing."

86. "Is this the Hogwarts Express? Because it feels like you and I are headed somewhere magical."

87. "Call me Shrek because I am head ogre heels for you!"

88. "I think I saw you on Spotify. You were listed as the hottest single."

89. "Do you have an Instagram account? Because my mother always told me to follow my dreams…"

Clever Tinder Pickup Lines That Work

90. "Wow, when I said 'Accio hottie', I did not expect it to work!"

91. “I see you are 10 miles away. I thought Heaven was way further.”

92. "Ready for a GIF war? This is my favorite GIF of all time: (Add your own GIF) Can you beat it?"

93. “Will you be my Tinderella?”

94. “When our friends ask how we met, what are we gonna tell them?”

95. “Do you believe in love at first swipe?”

96. “I seem to have lost my phone number. Can I have yours?”

97. “No wonder the sky is gray today. All the blue is in your eyes.”

98. “You do not know how many left swipes it took to find you!”

99. “I usually go for 8’s, but today I guess I will go for a 10.”

100. "Damn, you have a dog! Does that mean I’ll never win the “best ever cuddler” title?"

Great Opening Lines for Tinder

101. "You must be a small amount of red phosphorus, and I must be a tiny wooden stick — we are a match!"

102. "If kisses were snowflakes, I would send you a blizzard."

103. "Let us flip a coin. Head and I am yours. Tails, you are mine."

104. "I thought happiness started with an 'h', but I guess it actually starts with 'u'."

105. "I hope you know CPR because you are taking my breath away."

106. "We could be cookies because we are a batch made in heaven."

107. "You wanna know what’s beautiful? Read that first word again."

108. "You are baking me crazy!"

109. "I would take you out for ice cream, but it would not be as sweet as you."

110 "You are berry much my type."

111. "So I have been trying to come up with a good psychology pickup line, but I am a-Freud I am drawing a blank."

112. "Are you Rocky Road? Because I am nuts for you."

113. "Is there a rainbow outside? I think I just found gold."

114. "I think we would make a cute pear."

115. "You must be a carbon sample because I really want to date you."

116. "Have you been speeding? Because you have got “fine” written all over you."

117. "I need a real estate agent — do you know any? I am trying to make a move here."

118. "You are driving me bananas."

119. "Are you from a bakery? Because you are a cutie-pie."

120. "Do you know the square root of two? Because I feel irrational around you."

Conclusion

Online dating has revolutionized the way you meet and connect with random people. With apps like Tinder, you now get instant access to hundreds and thousands of potential matches at your fingertips. But so much competition can also make it hard for you to stand out from other Tinder profiles. That is where this assorted list of the best pickup lines for Tinder comes in handy. Whether you are looking for a conversation starter or a pickup line that is guaranteed to get a response, this collection is sure to help you out! So, wait no more, simply copy-paste any of these Tinder pickup lines and get set swiping!

