15 Family Reunion Game Ideas To Bring Everyone Closer

Spending quality time with family during vacations is always special. But if you want to make it even more memorable, why not add some fun family reunion games into the mix? Whether it's a small dinner gathering or a grand reunion after years of being apart, family gathering games can add that extra spark to the occasion.

But what kind of games should you choose? It's important to select ones that everyone in the family can enjoy and participate in. That's where we come in! We've compiled a list of family reunion game ideas that are sure to make your time together unforgettable. Take a look and get ready for some family fun!

15 Best Family Reunion Game Ideas That Will Keep Everyone Entertained

1. Family Feud

Bring some friendly competition to your family reunion with everyone's favourite game show! Have your family split up into two teams and battle it out to determine who can give the most popular responses to your survey questions.

To make the game even more interactive and exciting, write your questions out on a whiteboard or use a family feud game template to keep track of scores. Everyone will be in high spirits with all the laughter and good vibes this game brings to the reunion.

2. Scavenger Hunt

Scavenger hunts are an amazing way to keep the whole family entertained at a reunion. Split your family into teams, with each one determined to win! Give everyone a set amount of time, and each team will have to find the most items from the scavenger hunt list. Make sure the clues don't overlap with each other - the teams need to get out and explore the surrounding area to complete the hunt!

This family gathering game is perfect for getting everyone outside, engaged, and competitive. As teams hurry to find the clues, everyone is sure to make memories that will last. Don't forget to reward the winning team with something special to make their victory even more memorable!

3. Ping Pong Toss

This game is a favourite at family reunions and is simple enough to be enjoyed by all. To begin, label four plastic cups: #1, #2, #3, and #4. #1 will contain the least amount of water, and #4 will contain the most. Line up the cups in a triangle formation at one end of a table or flat surface. At the other end of the table, create a designated area for players to toss the ball from.

Advertisement

The goal of the game is for each player to throw the ball at the cups and have it land in one of them. Every participant gets five throws. Points are scored depending on the cup in which the ball lands. If the ball lands in #1 cup, the player receives one point, #2 cup gives two points, #3 three points, and the highest amount of four points are awarded when the ball lands in a #4 cup.

It's the perfect game to play at family gatherings and can be a fun way to challenge the reflexes of friends and family. Give it a go and see who emerges the winner!

4. Bingo

Family time can be more enjoyable by playing Bingo. This easy game can help make lazy days more entertaining and provide an excellent bonding opportunity for all. You can make the game even more interesting by customising it using the names of your family members.

Start off by writing each person's name on a piece of paper and store it in a hat. After everyone has a filled up bingo sheet, with a 12 square grid, you can begin the game by pulling out a paper chit from the hat and calling out the name. Set the called out name aside and continue with the same process until you've reached the end of the list.

Make the game more thrilling by introducing prizes and rewards for the winner. This adds more incentive for the players to play, providing an exciting atmosphere.

5. Two Truths and a Lie

This fun family gathering game is a great way to learn more about the members of your family. In this game, each player takes a turn telling two truths and a lie about themselves. The other players then must guess which of the statements is the lie.

This game is a great way to get everyone talking and to break the ice in any family gathering. Not only does it encourage conversation, it also helps everyone feel more comfortable expressing themselves.

6. Tug Of War

Tug of War is a timeless game that's both excruciating and thrilling. The classic game is as easy as taking two ends of a rope and tugging it with the opponents on the other end. For added fun, you can also get a pool of soapy water and place it between the two teams.

Advertisement

Split family members into two even teams. Once everyone is settled on either end of the rope, sound a whistle to begin the battle. Both teams pull the rope and battle to try and tug the other team over. Whoever is able to move their opponents far enough to the other side, or whoever tugs the hardest, is the ultimate victor of the match!

7. Pictionary

Pictionary is one of the best games to enjoy with family and friends. Everyone - from your youngest cousin to your oldest granny - loves it!

Playing the game is very easy. To start off, divide the players into two teams based on the total number of participants. Each team should get one player to draw a picture using a marker on the board. Then, the other team members should try and guess the word or phrase based on the picture drawn. Whoever gets it right, wins the round. Switch players from each team after each round. When all the players have finished, add up the points scored by each team and find out who won.

It's easy to play and will keep everyone entertained. So, next time you get together, play a game of Pictionary and have fun!

8. Name That Tune

If your family is a musical bunch, you can make your next reunion extra fun by playing a game of "Name That Tune". This is a fun family reunion game idea that can be enjoyed by all ages, so it's the perfect way to get everyone up on their feet.

To start the game, select popular songs and play a few seconds of each. Players then need to guess the name of the song and the artist before the next tune starts. This game not only creates a vibrant and exciting atmosphere, it also tests the players' music knowledge. So make sure your family's reunion is truly special and play this amazing music game!

9. Monopoly

Monopoly is a game that most people know how to play, and is a great way to bring the family together in an entertaining yet competitive atmosphere.

Each player is given a set amount of money at the start of the game, with which they must move around the board buying, renting, and selling properties as they go. As they acquire more properties and try to become the wealthiest player, they also need to navigate several obstacles, such as going to jail. When a player's funds run out, the game is over and the richest player is declared the winner.

Advertisement

It's no surprise that Monopoly is a favourite game for family members of all ages. So, when you have a family reunion and everyone's in the mood for a game, it's definitely a great option!

10. Never Have I Ever

This is the perfect game to break the ice and get the fun going. It is best for adults and young adults and you can use alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

To get the game rolling, get some pieces of paper and write down fun questions related to embarrassing and funny situations that some family members may have gone through. Put all these folded chits inside a bowl and have the family gather around.

Each family member takes a turn to draw a chit from the bowl and whoever has done what the chit says takes a shot. People will likely start getting drunk and stories of embarrassing or funny situations are bound to be revealed! It’s a surefire way to create lasting memories.

11. Hot Lava

Hot Lava is a fun game that the whole family can enjoy indoors. It will surely provide an exciting time and hours of enjoyment.

To begin, mark the starting line and endpoint of the game in the living room. The goal is to reach the endpoint without stepping onto the floor which is hot lava! This means that players must find creative ways to navigate the room by jumping from couch to couch, chair to table and so on.

If a player steps on the floor, he or she instantly loses the game. The player who stays away from the lava the longest and is able to make it to the endpoint first, is the winner!

12. Mad Libs

Another fun-filled family reunion game idea is “Mad Libs” which is loved by all. It encourages creative thinking, quick wits and most of all, a good laugh. The idea is simple: make up a story, leaving blank spots for certain types of words like nouns, verbs, adjectives and so on.

Each participant will be given a list of words and fill in the blanks. Then, everyone takes turns reading the story aloud, earning points for every completed story. The first person to score three points is the winner! Get ready for some fun and competition as everyone enjoys creating these humorous stories.

Advertisement

13. Outdoor Giant Jenga

What could be more exciting than competing in a game of giant outdoor Jenga with the entire family? If you don't feel like purchasing one, you can create one with a few simple DIY skills.

First, you need to build the tower. Detailed instructions should be available for this, so be sure to follow them carefully. Every family member will then take a turn and remove one block from any of the tower levels and place it at the top, thereby completing their turn. The game will end when the tower collapses.

Bring out your inner crafty-self and let the Jenga battle begin!

14. Uno

Uno has rightly earned its title as the go-to game night choice. With the goal of being the first to clear one's hand of cards, it is a game that can be enjoyed by any number of players.

To start a game, seven cards are dealt to each member, with the first card of the drawing stack revealed. Each player must then play a card that matches the symbol, number, or colour of the card on top of the stack. To add a bit of strategic fun, players can choose to use a wildcard to switch the colour, a reverse card to change the direction of the game, or a block card to make the following player skip their turn. By using multiple card decks, Uno can be enjoyed by as many players as you like.

15. Charades

Advertisement

This is one of the best games to play at a family gathering. To begin, split the participants into teams. Give each team a hat, 5 strips of paper per person, and a few pens or pencils. Each team member can now write words, phrases, movies, or book names onto the strips of paper, placing them all in the hat. Afterward, have each team exchange their hats.

The game will proceed as each team member draws a strip of paper from the hat and acts out the phrase on it, making their team guess what it is. The main rule of this game is that the actors are not allowed to spell out the words nor talk during their performance. At the end of the game, the team that guessed the most phrases correctly will be declared the winner.

Conclusion

Planning a family reunion can be a lot of work, but the memories created will last a lifetime. Make your family reunion stand out and guarantee everyone has a great time with these 15 creative family reunion game ideas. Involve the young and the old with classic games such as charades and tug of war. Alternatively, get your guests talking and sharing memories with interesting games like 'Name That Tune' or 'Never Have I Ever'. Whatever your budget or skill set, with the right combination of these family group games, your loved ones will have an unforgettable time together. Get creative and have fun – happy reunion!

ALSO READ: 23 Outstanding Adult Party Games for Fun