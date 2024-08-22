110 Funny Inspirational Quotes to Boost Your Mood And Day

In our digital age, while phones offer constant information and brief amusement, they often lack the personal touch needed for genuine upliftment. We need more than fleeting distractions; we need meaningful interactions that truly bring a smile. That’s where our pick of funny inspirational quotes comes in. They offer a delightful blend of humor and motivation that can brighten even the dreariest of days. And we hope to do just that — provide you with a curated selection of the best funny inspirational quotes to share and enjoy.

Whether you’re looking to uplift yourself or bring a smile to someone else’s face, these quotes are here to add a dose of humor and positivity to your life. So, swipe on down and turn those mundane moments into memorable ones with a good laugh and a touch of inspiration!

110 Funny Inspirational Quotes

These quotes offer a delightful mix of humor and wisdom to uplift your spirits and bring a smile to your face. They combine clever wit with motivational messages, making life’s challenges feel a bit lighter and more manageable.

1. “Life is short. Smile while you still have teeth!”

2. “I’m on a seafood diet. I see food, and I eat it.”

3. “The early bird might get the worm, but the second mouse gets the cheese.”

4. “Age is merely the number of years the world has been enjoying you.”

5. “I’m not arguing, I’m just explaining why I’m right.”

6. “If you think you’re too small to make a difference, try sleeping with a mosquito.”

7. “The road to success is dotted with many tempting parking spaces.”

8. “You can’t have everything. Where would you put it?”

9. “Life is like a camera. Focus on the good times, develop from the negatives, and if things don’t work out, take another shot.”

10. “I’m not lazy, I’m on energy-saving mode.”

11. “Dream big and don’t let anyone dull your sparkle. Except maybe your alarm clock.”

12. “If at first you don’t succeed, then skydiving definitely isn’t for you.”

Funny Inspirational Work Quotes

Here are some funny inspirational quotes that can be quite useful in professional settings. They can lighten the mood during stressful periods, enhance team morale, and foster a positive work environment. Incorporating humor into meetings, emails, or office decor can break down barriers, make interactions more enjoyable, and encourage a more relaxed atmosphere.

13. “I’m not saying I’m Batman, but have you ever seen us in the same room together?”

14. “My boss told me to have a good day. So I went home.”

15. “I don’t need a motivational quote. I need coffee.”

16. “I’m on a seafood diet. I see deadlines, and I eat them.”

17. “I work well under pressure, but I prefer coffee.”

18. “You don’t have to be crazy to work here, but it helps.”

19. “I’m not procrastinating. I’m strategically delaying.”

20. “Work hard, nap hard.”

21. “The best way to appreciate your job is to imagine yourself without one.”

22. “If you don’t know where you’re going, any road will get you there. Except the one to your boss’s office.”

23. “Teamwork makes the dream work. Or at least it makes the coffee work.”

24. “I’m just here for the snacks and occasional motivational speech.”

Funny Inspirational TV Quotes

25. “I’m not superstitious, but I am a little stitious.” — Michael Scott, The Office

26. “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. And a few you do take.” — Michael Scott, The Office

27. “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. Then find someone whose life has given them vodka, and have a party.” — Ron Swanson, Parks and Recreation

28. “I’m not a hero. I’m a mere mortal with a lot of superpowers.” — Ted Mosby, How I Met Your Mother

29. “Sometimes you have to break the rules to set things right. And sometimes you just have to binge-watch TV.” — Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory

30. “The secret to success is a strong work ethic and a Netflix subscription.” — Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation

31. “I’m not saying I’m the best. I’m just saying I’m better than everyone else.” — Jessica Day, New Girl

32. “You can’t make everyone happy. You’re not pizza.” — Angela Martin, The Office

33. “I have to go. I’m in a hurry to do nothing.” — Joey Tribbiani, Friends

34. “There’s no ‘I’ in team, but there is a ‘me.’” — Jim Halpert, The Office

35. “If you think you’re too small to make a difference, just try sleeping with a cat on your bed.” — Chandler Bing, Friends

36. "Just because I don’t care doesn’t mean I don’t understand." — Homer Simpson, The Simpsons

37. “Why do I work? To afford Netflix.” — Jim Halpert, The Office

38. “Being an adult is just walking around wondering what you’re forgetting.” — Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation

39. “The only exercise I’m getting is running away from responsibilities.” — Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory

40. “If you don’t like where you are, just remember that even a GPS needs to recalculate sometimes.” — Barney Stinson, How I Met Your Mother

41. “Life is a series of disappointments. But then there’s also pizza.” — Leonard Hofstadter, The Big Bang Theory

42. “You’re the best. And by ‘best,’ I mean ‘the one who makes the least amount of trouble.’” — April Ludgate, Parks and Recreation

43. “I don’t have an attitude problem. I have a personality you can’t handle.” — Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation

44. “Why do today what you can put off until tomorrow? And also, why do tomorrow what you can avoid altogether?” — Jim Halpert, The Office

45. “I’m not great at the advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?” — Chandler Bing, Friends

46. "I don’t understand why you’d want to spend time with people who don’t like you. If they don’t like you, why be around them?" — Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

47. “I’m going to do what I do best: Lie, steal, cheat, and survive.” — Michael Scott, The Office

48. “If at first you don’t succeed, then maybe you should consider a career in TV.” — Jess Day, New Girl

49. “Life is short. Smile while you still have teeth, and while there’s still pizza.” — Dwight Schrute, The Office

50. "A lot of people say, 'You can’t have your cake and eat it too.' Well, I say, 'Why not?' It’s cake! Of course, you should eat it." — Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Funny Inspirational Movie Quotes

51. “If you can’t be a good example, then you’ll just have to be a horrible warning.” — The Princess Bride (William Goldman)

52. “I’m just one stomach flu away from my goal weight.” — The Devil Wears Prada (Emily Charlton)

53. “Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.” — Forrest Gump (Forrest Gump)

54. “You can’t handle the truth!” — A Few Good Men (Colonel Jessup)

55. “I’m not arguing, I’m just explaining why I’m right.” — The Princess Bride (Westley)

56. “I’m not saying I’m Batman, but have you ever seen us in the same room together?” — The Dark Knight (Bruce Wayne)

57. “Do, or do not. There is no try.” — Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (Yoda)

58. “It’s not who I am underneath, but what I do that defines me.” — Batman Begins (Bruce Wayne)

59. “I feel the need—the need for speed!” — Top Gun (Maverick)

60. “You had me at hello.” — Jerry Maguire (Dorothy Boyd)

61. “There’s no place like home.” — The Wizard of Oz (Dorothy Gale)

62. “I’m not lazy, I’m on energy-saving mode.” — LazyTown (Robbie Rotten)

63. “You’re gonna need a bigger boat.” — Jaws (Chief Brody)

64. “I’m in a glass case of emotion!” — Anchorman (Ron Burgundy)

65. “The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return.” — Moulin Rouge! (Christian)

66. “I’m not just a girl. I’m a woman with a plan.” — Legally Blonde (Elle Woods)

67. “Nobody puts Baby in a corner.” — Dirty Dancing (Johnny Castle)

68. “To infinity and beyond!” — Toy Story (Buzz Lightyear)

69. “Why do today what you can put off until tomorrow?” — Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (Ferris Bueller)

70. “You’re like a big, cuddly teddy bear.” — Paddington (Paddington Bear)

71. “The only thing that matters is the next thing you’re going to do.” — The Pursuit of Happyness (Chris Gardner)

Funny Inspirational Friendship Quotes

This section features funny inspirational friendship quotes that blend humor and motivation to celebrate the unique bond between friends. Enjoy these witty and uplifting quotes that highlight the joy and support of true companionship.

72. “Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another, ‘What! You too? I thought I was the only one.’” — C.S. Lewis

73. “Good friends are like stars. You don’t always see them, but you know they’re always there. Also, they’re the only ones who won’t judge you for eating an entire pizza by yourself.” — Unknown

74. “Friends are the family we choose for ourselves. They’re also the people who will help you move a body if needed.” — Unknown

75. “A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you. And who will laugh at your worst jokes.” — Elbert Hubbard

76. “Real friends don’t get offended when you insult them. They smile and call you something even more offensive.” — Unknown

77. "I used to think I was indecisive but now I’m not too sure." — Steven Wright

78. "The road to success is always under construction." — Lily Tomlin

79. "I want my husband to be so rich he can afford to get a different wife every month. That’s how rich I want him to be!" — Phyllis Diller

80. "I am not a complete idiot. Some parts are missing." — Dave Barry:

81. "I’m not funny. What I am is brave." — Lucille Ball

82. "By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail." — Benjamin Franklin

83. "Follow your passion. Stay true to yourself. Never follow someone else’s path unless you’re in the woods and you’re lost and you see a path. By all means, you should follow that." — Ellen DeGeneres

84. “Friendship is a single soul dwelling in two bodies. And yes, that includes binge-watching TV shows together in pajamas.” — Aristotle

85. "Think of how stupid the average person is, and realize half of them are stupider than that." — George Carlin

86. "The reason I talk to myself is that I’m the only one whose answers I accept." — George Carlin

Funny Inspirational Love Quotes

Explore our collection of funny inspirational love quotes that blend humor with heartfelt sentiments. These quotes bring a smile to your face while celebrating the joy and quirks of love.

87. “I love you like a fat kid loves cake. And yes, I’m the fat kid.” — 50 Cent

88. “Love is sharing your popcorn. Even when you want it all for yourself.” — Charles M. Schulz

89. “I love you more than coffee, but please don’t make me prove it.” — Elizabeth Evans

90. “Love is not about how many days, months, or years you have been together. Love is about how much you love each other every single day. And how many times you can laugh at the same joke.” — Unknown

91. “Love is like a fart. If you have to force it, it’s probably crap.” — Unknown

92. “I knew I loved you before I met you. Or at least, I knew I loved pizza before I met you.” — Unknown

93. “Love is an endless act of forgiveness. Forgiving them for hogging the blankets every night.” — Peter Ustinov

94. “The four most important words in any marriage: ‘I’ll do the dishes.’” — Unknown

95. “You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams. Or maybe just because you’ve stayed up binge-watching TV shows together.” — Dr. Seuss

96. “Love is like a backache. It doesn’t show up on X-rays, but you know it’s there.” — George Burns

97. “I love you more than I love pizza. And that’s saying a lot.” — Unknown

98. “To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides. Unless it’s a cloudy day, then it’s just about feeling loved.” — David Viscott

99. “True love is when your partner doesn’t get mad at you for eating the last slice of pizza.” — Unknown

100. “Love is when you can spend an entire day with someone and still feel like you haven’t had enough time together.” — Unknown

101. “In love, it’s not about finding someone you can live with. It’s about finding someone you can’t imagine living without. Even if they do steal the covers.” — Unknown

Funny Inspirational Quotes for Women

xplore here these quotes for women, designed to uplift and amuse. These quotes blend humor and motivation to celebrate strength, resilience, and the everyday joys of being a woman.

102. “I’m not bossy, I’m the boss. And I know where all the snacks are hidden.” — Unknown

103. “Life is tough, darling, but so are you. Just remember to wear comfortable shoes.” — Unknown

104. “If you want something done right, give it to a woman. If you want it done with a smile, give it to a woman who’s had coffee.” — Unknown

105. “A woman is like a tea bag. You never know how strong she is until you put her in hot water. Or until you ask her to find the remote.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

106. “Here’s to strong women. May we know them, may we be them, may we raise them. And may we never run out of chocolate.” — Unknown

107. “The secret of getting ahead is getting started. And maybe a good pair of shoes.” — Mark Twain

108. “Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t. Especially not if they’re trying to borrow your favorite lipstick.” — Unknown

109. “You are a force of nature. A whirlwind of power, grace, and style. And probably coffee.” — Unknown

110. “She believed she could, so she did. And when she couldn’t, she laughed and tried again.” — Unknown

To say it straight, funny inspirational quotes are a powerful tool for brightening our days and lifting our spirits. By blending humor with motivation, these quotes provide a refreshing perspective that can alleviate stress, enhance communication, and foster positivity in various settings. Our goal is to use these witty and uplifting quotes to spread joy and encouragement, whether in personal moments, professional environments, or public speaking engagements. Embracing a touch of humor can make life's challenges a bit easier to handle and remind us that laughter is indeed a vital part of a balanced and fulfilling life. Cheerio!