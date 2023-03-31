55 Good Morning Texts for Him to Bring a Smile to His Face

Let’s just admit it, your special man deserves an extra dollop of pampering right from the beginning of the day. Whether it’s your boyfriend, crush, spouse, or just the best buddy, good morning texts for him can put a smile on his face and help in keeping that fire going even when you two are not together. In fact, dropping a good morning text to your man is certainly a great way to melt his heart, set yourself up for a cozy non-stop chit-chat, or spark the coupled-up bliss in your long-term relationship. But if you consider drafting a thoughtful good morning message a complicated task, and think that it will take forever for you to frame a cute message that sets up his morning to begin on the right note, then fret not. From cute, sweet, long, flirty, and funny- here we bring you a lengthy list of good morning quotes for him that will not only sweep him off his feet but constantly make him think about you, the whole day.

Scroll down to have a look at the most romantic and inspiring messages that you can send to your beau to woo him right from the morning.

55 Good Morning Texts for Him to Brighten His Day

Cute Good Morning Messages for Him

Good morning to the man of my dreams. Thank you for coming into my life just about the time I needed you most. I feel like you are the reward for everything I’ve done right in my life. Have a great day ahead. Meet a new day, sweetheart! I promise to fill it with my unconditional love, hours of laughter, and endless happiness! Wishing you loads of positivity and good spirit. Sending this message to thank you with all my heart for being so kind, and caring, and of course, for loving me. You bring immense joy to my life, love! May your day be as bright as the sun. Good morning, hon! Like this bright morning sun, you always light up my mind and add warmth to my life. May God keep you safe and make your day blissful! Sending soft kisses your way. Good morning handsome. You know, I was never a morning person until I realized it meant spending more time with you. I am so happy to be awake again to talk to you. Every moment I am not with you feels like a moment wasted. “Good morning, my babe.” You are the light of my heart, the joy of my life, and the first thought on my mind. My love for you is brighter than a million suns. Good morning, my sunshine! The best feeling in the world is knowing that you are mine, and I am yours. Every morning, that's enough for me to have a great day. Good morning, my darling! Good morning to the one who holds the keys to my heart. I am proud to have a great boyfriend like you. Have a beautiful morning my love! I hope everything goes well today and you accomplish all your plans in the right way! This message is for the most special man in my life and comes with the following attachments: the sweetest kiss, the cosiest hug, the warmest snuggle, and the tightest cuddle. Rise and shine, my love. Good morning honey. You are always in my mind even if we’re not together. Can’t even tell you how lucky I feel to have you in my life. Sending love, loads of kisses, and warm hugs along your way. Hello, my dream guy! Did I tell you today how proud I am of you and everything you do?

Long Good Morning Messages for Him

12. Good morning, my prince charming! I am so happy to have you in my life. You have made my life more magical than any dream, and this is why I am so excited to get up in the morning nowadays. Sending all my love to you! I hope you have a nice day!

13. A pleasant morning is one spent with you. I can’t wake up next to you today, but I hope you have a wonderful morning. I am so grateful to have you in my life. Good morning sugar.

14. You are the source of my joy and happiness in life. I feel complete because of you. May all your plans and goals for this day be successful. I pray everything will fall in your favour. Have a great day, and good morning, baby.

15. I spent the whole night dreaming of you, and I'll spend the whole day thinking of you. Sending you virtual kisses on this lovely morning. Don't worry, you'll get some real ones later on!

16. Is it possible for me to teleport to your bed? More than you can imagine, I miss waking up next to you. This message is to remind you that you mean the world to me. Get up and shine, baby.

17. Wake up, sleepyhead. Thank you for loving me unconditionally. I promise to love, support, and care for you until the last day of my life. Here are some morning hugs and kisses for my man. I hope you have a fantastic day. Good morning, the ruler of my heart.

18. You are the pillar that holds my life together and up high. This world would have been meaningless to me if you had not walked into my life. Good morning husband.

19. Without you, coffee tastes bitter. Everything feels dreary and monotonous when you are not by my side. That’s why I despise starting my day without you. Baby, I adore you. I hope your morning is better than mine.

20. Do you know you are the most incredible life partner anyone can wish for? You are the love of my life, and I hope you have a wonderful morning ahead!

21. Know that my heartfelt good morning prayers are with you on this beautiful and sunny morning. I hope you enjoy your day with good optimism and make wonderful and joyous moments today, every day, and for the rest of your life. Good morning, mi amor!

22. Good morning, my love. I hope your day is as wonderful as my life has been after meeting you!





Flirty Good Morning Messages for Him

23. This just in: I can’t stop thinking about your lips. Good morning babe!

24. Morning, baby! I’ll be thinking about you all day. Every. Damn. Second. Hope you have been dreaming about us making love all the time as well. See you super soon!

25. “I got my eyes on you. You are everything that I see; I want your hot love and emotion endlessly.” - Drake

26. I can’t get last night’s kiss off my mind. Good morning, babe!

27. Good morning, my Prince! I miss the feeling of waking up in your arms. I look forward to seeing you this evening. Let’s spend this night together and get a little kinky.

28. Daisies are red, hydrangeas are blue, and honey may be the sweetest, but nothing please me more than you!

29. With every passing minute, I am nearing the time when you will kiss me again!

30. Good morning, handsome! Looking forward to another day of thinking about you, fantasizing about you, and best of all, being with you.

31. Good morning my hottie! Can’t wait to set my eyes on you again tonight.

32. Good morning my better half! I had the *best* dream last night…I bet you can’t guess what I’m thinking about right now.

33. I wish you were here by my side because your mere thoughts are turning me on!

Funny Good Morning Messages for Him

34. You are being placed under arrest for being too handsome. Your punishment is to be silenced with kisses. Good morning!

35. Good morning, babe! I love you a latte. Even more than my morning cup of coffee, so you know it’s serious!….XO

36. Do me a favor – stand in front of the mirror and say good morning to the sexiest man alive!

37. I do hope you know CPR, dude! Because you just take my breath away! Good morning!

38. The sun is up, the sky is blue, today looks good but not more than you.

39. Morning sweetie! You’re the bacon to my eggs and the syrup to my pancakes! Love you!

40. If someone gave me a dollar every time I think of you, I would be richer than the Kardashians! Good morning!

41. Hey, hey, hey. Good morning to my #1 man. Hope your morning coffee is as hot as you are!

42. I think you are fortunate to have a wifey like me; I mean, you are truly winning everything in life! Ha-ha, Morning, you!

43. Good morning Babe! Texting you has my heart racing! Oh, wait…false alarm! That’s just my coffee!

44. I woke up this morning, and you instantly crossed my mind. Wishing you a super happy and healthy morning, my one and only.

Cute And Romantic Long-distance Good Morning Texts for Him

45. I am looking forward to the days when I will wake up in your arms.

46. If you listen to the wind very carefully, you’ll be able to hear me whisper my love for you.

47. Good morning, my hero. I wish you were here with me. Don’t you miss me? Come back soon.

48. Even though you are far away, I feel you nestled in my heart as if we are one. Good morning, my hero! I love you!

49. The physical distance may separate us, but our hearts and souls will always be entwined in sweet love. Adore you loads.

50. Hey babe, let’s meet in our dreams tonight. Have a great day today!

51. Good morning, dear. You may not be beside me right now, but you are always with me — right here in my heart. I miss you so much, my darling.

52. Good morning handsome, I wish I could copy and paste you into my bed. Missing you loads, munchkin. Come back home, soon.

53. When I woke up this morning, my eyes were looking for you. I want to see you again. I just want to hug and kiss you badly. I miss you very much.

54. I am waiting for the moment you come home. I will attack you with loads of hugs and kisses! Brace yourself, babe!

55. Every time I close my eyes, I see you in my dreams. I can’t wait until the day when I can hold you in my arms every night while I fall asleep.

Conclusion

No matter, whether you are in a long-distance relationship, have a live-in partner or are in a situationship with your crush, it is your responsibility to make your man feel loved. And dropping good morning texts for him is a great way to bring oodles of smiles to his face while making him turn all pink and blushy. What’s more? Such cute, kinky, and adorable messages ensure that you are the first woman your beloved man thinks of in the morning. We hope that the aforementioned list of messages will make your love grow fonder. To leave a lasting imprint on the heart of your fella, you can even send an affectionate voice note. Feel free to accompany these messages with cute emojis to make him feel cherished all day long.

