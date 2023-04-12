10 Rules of Live-in Relationships That Couples Must Follow

Live-in relationships have become a popular alternative to traditional marriage in many societies, wherein, an unmarried couple (above the legal age of 18) can cohabitate. In simple words, you and your romantic partner can share a life together without going through the hassle of legal and social constraints of marriage. While some people think of this opportunity as a freedom to be with their romantic partner and explore their lifestyle and compatibility, others think it breaks the holy sanctity of marriage and lacks stability. Despite the ongoing discussion about living with a partner, it is an exciting experience that requires respect, communication, and commitment. It is important to understand the rules of living in a relationship to have a successful and happy partnership.

These rules are essential for you as a couple who are about to become live-in partners to understand. From having honest communication and understanding each other’s needs and respecting each other’s boundaries, working together through conflicts, and setting realistic expectations — these rules of living in a relationship will help both of you to create a strong bond that will last for years to come. So, before you let your heart decide, read on and discuss if this is something that you and your partner want.

10 Rules of Live-in Relationships for Couples to Follow to Enjoy Each Other's Company

1. Ensure Both of You Are Willingly Taking This Step

The mere thought of you living together with your partner is immensely exciting. However, it is a huge step that you must take only when both of you are willing. This means you both should understand that this live-in is the next step in your relationship. So, discuss its pros and cons, see if you are on the same page, set ground rules for the relationship, and ensure both of you are comfortable with the arrangement.

2. Discuss the Finances

Finances are a crucial factor to consider when entering a live-in relationship. Discussing the finances includes how you will divide the day-to-day expenses and any financial obligations that each partner may have. It is also important that you discuss any pre-existing debt, joint accounts, and work. Here, setting up a budget, discussing savings, and creating an emergency fund can help you ensure that your finances remain secure throughout the length of your live-in relationship.

3. Divide the Chores

For you living together with your boyfriend or girlfriend is both exciting and daunting. However, to make sure that the relationship runs smoothly, it is important to divide the chores among yourselves. This will help in reducing arguments and misunderstandings over who should do what. Lastly, do not forget to set ground rules to know what exactly you expect from each other in your relationship. Establishing these rules early on can help you avoid conflicts later on.

4. Discuss Each Other's Personal Space And Boundaries

Although living with your partner is undoubtedly a great experience, it requires clear and honest communication. Open communication means that both of you understand each other's personal space and boundaries, establish rules to handle disagreements, and respect each other's needs. This will help ensure that both parties feel comfortable with their living arrangement. Moreover, when both of you openly voice your expectations and rules for a live-in relationship, it will create an atmosphere of utmost respect, balance, and understanding in your connection.

5. Be Accountable for Your Words And Actions

A successful relationship means you and your partner take responsibility for everything you say (words) and do (actions). It also means that you readily positively take criticism from each other and strive towards making necessary amends. This includes communicating openly and being honest with one another at all times. All of this, collectively, forms a basic rule for your live-in relationship to be healthy, strong, and loving for many years to come.

6. Discuss the Possibility of Pregnancy

Being in a live-in relationship with your lover means a whole lot more romance and physical intimacy, which may result in an unplanned pregnancy and raise a lot of questions and concerns. So, we would suggest that both of you have an honest conversation. Ask each other whether you are on the same page. Moreover, discuss prevention methods and alternatives in case things go south, and you have to deal with surprises. Ultimately, this discussion will save you from any regrets or panic, allowing you to have a blissful time together.

7. Live Your Fantasies

Getting into a live-in relationship with your partner means more quality time, breakfasts in bed, late-night dates, and most importantly, no longer the need to make time from your hectic schedule to see each other. These things make a live-in relationship the perfect way to explore and experience life with your partner. It lets you take your connection to an intimate level without worrying about what society says.

8. Discuss the Worst Possible Situation of Break up

Breaking up with someone you care about is painful. It often affects your emotional and mental health by making you feel isolated, lonely, and doubting your self-worth. Often couples have this notion that if they start living together, their relationship may never end. However, living together with someone can make the breakup process even more complicated.

9. Find Balance And Harmony

However exciting and sensual it sounds, living together with your romantic partner has its own set of challenges and responsibilities. This kind of relationship requires both of you to develop a delicate balance between independence and interdependence. For example, there will be moments when you would wish to enjoy your "me-time." Then, there will be moments when you would also want to feel secure and loved and spend quality time together. Basically, both of you have to understand that living together is not just about fulfilling your sensual needs. It is more about finding peace and harmony with each other. Be it little things like managing grocery or furniture arrangements to significant things like handling finances — creating your safe space or "home" with each other is one of the most humble rules of a live-in journey for a smooth and long-lasting relationship.

10. Be Cautious in Seeking Advice from Others

It is very common for us to seek advice from our close friends or family members in a dispute to gain perspective. However, it is best to not take random advice or suggestions on personal matters, including rules of live-in relationships, how you should live with your partner, or how to tackle fights and disagreements. The only reason is that a third person may not fully understand your situation and point of view, and their opinion may even backfire, making things worse. For instance, you ask a cousin, who is skeptical about live-in situationships, if you should move in with your partner. Since they do not support the idea, their advice will not be helpful or unbiased. We suggest that you do your research, discuss with each other, and consult a relationship professional.

Conclusion

Live-in relationships have become increasingly popular in modern society, as couples seek to explore compatibility and long-term commitment without the legal bindings of marriage. This alternative arrangement provides an opportunity for individuals to better understand their partner's habits, values, and overall compatibility before deciding to enter into a more formal union.

Although such relationships have become acceptable, they continue to be a subject of debate, facing both ethical and societal scrutiny, especially from elderly people. To avoid chaos and disharmony, it is better to find a common ground by following some basic rules of live-in relationships. Also, examine its benefits and challenges and how it may change the dynamics of your otherwise romantic connection. So, before you enter into one, make sure you understand and discuss these relationship rules to live a healthy and happy life together.

