170 Romantic Love Quotes That Will Touch Your Beloved’s Heart

Where there is love, there is romance! What seems like a simple word holds deep meaning for most couples out there — romantic love quotes speak to a couple on a heart-to-heart level, helping them profess their love for each other and deepen the connection.

In a committed relationship, a couple shows love in different ways — some are not eloquent and offer care and affection by doing things while others wear their hearts on their sleeves and find satisfaction in speaking about their feelings all aloud!

Whether you’ve just started dating or have been married for years — if you are looking for some quotes about romantic love to share with a special person and build a spark — but don’t know how to come up with one, then don’t worry. You don’t have to wear a writer’s heart to confess your feelings and spice things up — here we have with us some of the most romantic love quotes that will make your partner feel on top of the world and bring joy to your loved life. Let’s get started!

Romantic Love Quotes to Express One’s Feelings in Simple Words

1. “I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you simply, without problems or pride: I love you in this way because I do not know any other way of loving but this, in which there is no I or you, so intimate that your hand upon my chest is my hand, so intimate that when I fall asleep your eyes close.” — Pablo Neruda

Advertisement

2. “Romance is thinking about your significant other when you are supposed to be thinking about something else.” ― Nicholas Sparks

3. "I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect, and I loved you even more." — Angelita Lim

4. “The best love is the kind that awakens the soul; that makes us reach for more, that plants the fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds. That’s what I hope to give you forever.” — Noah from The Notebook

5. “For thousands of nights I dreamed of making love to you. No man on earth has ever hated sunrise as I do.” ― Again the Magic

6. "Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own." — Robert A. Heinlein, Stranger in a Strange Land

7. "Doubt thou the stars are fire, Doubt the sun doth move, Doubt truth to be a liar, but never doubt thy love." — William Shakespeare, Hamlet

Advertisement

8. “I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you.” — Paul Coelho, The Alchemist

9. “I would rather spend one lifetime with you, than face all the ages of this world alone.” — J.R.R. Tolkien

10. “I don’t wanna close my eyes, I don’t wanna fall asleep, cuz I’d miss you babe and I don’t wanna miss a thing.” — Aerosmith

11. "Love is when you meet someone who tells you something new about yourself." — Andre Breton, Mad Love

12. “I love you as certain dark things are to be loved, in secret, between the shadow and the soul.” — Pablo Neruda

13. “To be your friend was all I ever wanted; to be your lover was all I ever dreamed.” — Valerie Lombardo

14. “Take love, multiply it by infinity and take it to the depths of forever, and you still have only a glimpse of how I feel for you." — Meet Joe Black

Advertisement

15. “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud.” — 1 Corinthians 13

“I Love You” Romantic Quotes

16. "I love you more than my own skin." — Frida Kahlo

17. “I love you not because of who you are, but because of who I am when I am with you.” — Roy Croft

18. "You give me the kind of feelings people write novels about." — Unknown

19. “I love you no matter what you do, but do you have to do so much of it?” — Jean Illsley Clarke

20. “If I had a flower for every time I thought of you... I could walk through my garden forever.” — Alfred Tennyson

21. “I love you more than there are stars in the sky and fish in the sea.” — Nicholas Sparks

22. "I look at you and see the rest of my life in front of my eyes." — Unknown

23. “For you see, each day I love you more, today more than yesterday and less than tomorrow.” — Rosemonde Gérard

24. "Take my hand, take my whole life too. For I can’t help falling in love with you." — Elvis Presley

25. "Thinking of you keeps me awake. Dreaming of you keeps me asleep. Being with you keeps me alive. But most of all, loving you keeps me happy." — Unknown

Advertisement

26. “Immature love says: ‘I love you because I need you.’ Mature love says: ‘I need you because I love you.'” — Erich Fromm

27. “If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you.” — A. A. Milne

28. “I love you — I am at rest with you — I have come home.” — Dorothy L. Sayers

29. "You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known and even that is an understatement." — F. Scott Fitzgerald

30. "I look at the sky and stare at a star, but as beautiful as it is, it will never be like mine. You are mine, and I will never leave you again. I love you!" — Unknown

31. "The regret of my life is that I have not said 'I love you' often enough." — Yoko Ono

Romantic Love Quotes for Him

32. “Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will.” — Elaine Davis

33. “I love you for all that you are, all that you have been and all that you will be.” —Unknown

34. "I know no other reason to love you than to love you." — Fernando Pessoa

35. "When one sees something especially wonderful, it's always nice to have someone to share it with." — Mary Anne Schwalbe

Advertisement

36. “The real lover is a man who can thrill you by kissing your forehead or smiling into your eyes or just staring into space.” — Marilyn Monroe

37. "Love is when you sit beside someone doing nothing, yet you feel perfectly happy." — Unknown

38. "Come live in my heart, and pay no rent." — Samuel Lover

39. “You are, and always have been, my dream.”― Nicholas Sparks

40. “In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine.” — Maya Angelou

41. “Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies." — Aristotle

42. “Thinking of you keeps me awake. Dreaming of you keeps me asleep. Being with you keeps me alive.” — Unknown

43. “My love for you has no depth, its boundaries are ever-expanding.” — Christina White

Romantic Love Quotes for Her

44. “If I know what love is, it is because of you.” — Hermann Hesse



45. “When I see your face, there’s not a thing that I would change, ’cause you’re amazing — just the way you are.” — Bruno Mars



46. “I fell in love with her courage, her sincerity, and her flaming self respect. And it’s these things I’d believe in, even if the whole world indulged in wild suspicions that she wasn’t all she should be. I love her and it is the beginning of everything.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald

47. “Because of you, I can feel myself slowly, but surely, becoming the me I have always dreamed of being.” — Tyler Knott Gregson

48. “I swear I couldn’t love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow.” — Leo Christopher

49. “We loved with a love that was more than love." — Edgar Allen Poe

50. “A man is already halfway in love with any woman who listens to him.” — Brendan Francis

51. “True love is rare, and it's the only thing that gives life real meaning.” ― Nicholas Sparks

52. “You make me want to be a better man.” — Melvin Udall

53. “I am my beloved’s and my beloved is mine.” — Song of Solomon 6:3

54. “Grow old along with me; the best is yet to be.” — Robert Browning

55. "Gifts are temporary and often forgotten; love is forever and always remembered." — Ken Poirot

56. “I am grateful that you were born, that your love is mine, and our two lives are woven and welded together.” — Mark Twain

57. “Because of you, I can feel myself slowly, but surely, becoming the me I have always dreamed of being.” —Tyler Knott Gregson

Advertisement

Cute Love Quotes

58. It was love at first sight, at last sight, at ever and ever sight." ― Vladimir Nabokov

59. "I will love you all my life and when I die, I will still love you through eternity and beyond." — LeAnn Rimes

60. “Love makes your soul crawl out from its hiding place.” — Zora Neale Hurston

61. “You know it’s love when all you want is that person to be happy, even if you’re not part of their happiness.” — Julia Roberts

62. "In real love you want the other person's good. In romantic love you want the other person.” — Margaret Anderson

63. “Love does not consist in gazing at each other, but in looking outward together in the same direction.” — Antoine de Saint-Exupery

64. “There is always some madness in love. But there is also always some reason in madness.” ― Friedrich Nietzsche

65. "True love stories never have endings." — Richard Bach

Short Romantic Love Quotes

66. “For small creatures such as we, the vastness is bearable only through love.” — Carl Sagan

67. “When I saw you I fell in love, and you smiled because you knew." ― Arrigo Boito

68. “The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.” — Audrey Hepburn

69. ”All that you are is all that I’ll ever need." — Ed Sheeran

70. “I love being one half of a romantic couple.” — Julianna Margulies

71. "Life is the flower for which love is the honey.” — Victor Hugo

72. “I love you. You… you complete me.” — Jerry Maguire

73. “Love is being stupid together.” — Paul Valery

74. "I will love you truly, forever and a day!" — William Rose Benét

75. "We loved with a love that was more than love." — Edgar Allan Poe, "Annabel Lee"

76. “Love is a force more formidable than any other.” — Barbara de Angelis

Deep Romantic Love Quotes

77. “To be brave is to love someone unconditionally, without expecting anything in return.” — Madonna

78. ”How do I love thee? Let me count the ways. I love thee to the depth and breadth and height My soul can reach.” — Elizabeth Barrett Browning

79. "If the path be beautiful, let us not question where it leads." — Anatole France

80. "You have bewitched me body and soul and I love you. I never wish to be parted from you from this day on." — Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice

81. "Love is a game that two can play, and both win." — Eva Gabor

82. "At the touch of love, everyone becomes a poet." — Plato

83. "They invented hugs to let people know you love them without saying anything." — Bil Keane

Advertisement

84. "Love is a two-way street constantly under construction." — Carroll Bryant

Love Quotes from Songs, Books, Movies, And TV Shows

85. "True love is putting someone else before yourself." — Olaf, Frozen

86. "I want all of you, forever, you and me, every day." — Nicholas Sparks, The Notebook

87. "I do know some things. I know I love you. I know you love me." — Jon Snow, Game of Thrones

88. “To me, you are perfect.” — Love Actually

89. “I can listen no longer in silence. I must speak to you by such means as are within my reach. You pierce my soul. I am half agony, half hope … I have loved none but you.” — Jane Austen, Persuasion

90. "When I look at you, I can feel it. I look at you, and I'm home." — Dory, Finding Nemo

91. "I feel like this is the beginning, though I've loved you for a million years." — Stevie Wonder, "You Are the Sunshine of My Life"

92. “I am who I am because of you. You are every reason, every hope and every dream I’ve ever had.” — Nicholas Sparks, The Notebook

93. "I think I'd miss you even if we never met." — The Wedding Date

94. “I would rather spend one lifetime with you, then face all the ages of this world alone.” — J.R.R. Tolkien, Lord of the Rings

95. "Sometimes, I can't see myself when I'm with you. I can only just see you." — Jodi Lynn Anderson, Tiger Lily

96. “I fell in love the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once.” — The Fault in Our Stars

97. "Whenever I'm alone with you, you make me feel like I am home again." — The Cure, "Lovesong"

98. ”Once upon a time there was a boy who loved a girl and her laughter was a question he wanted to spend his whole life answering." ―The History Of Love

99. “It isn’t possible to love and part. You will wish that it was. You can transmute love, ignore it, muddle it, but you can never pull it out of you. I know by experience that the poets are right: love is eternal.” — E.M. Forster, A Room with a View

Funny Love Quotes

100. “Love is sharing your popcorn.” — Charles Schultz

101. “You’re the only person who can make me laugh when I’m mad at you.” — Anonymous

102. “Love doesn't make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile.” — Franklin P. Jones

103. “Love is being stupid together.” — Paul Valery

Advertisement

104. “You’re the only person who can make me forget my own name. And sometimes yours too.” — Anonymous

105. “Love; A temporary insanity curable by marriage.” — Ambrose Bierce

106. “If love is the answer, could you rephrase the question?” – Lily Tomlin

107. “Love is like pi — natural, irrational, and very important.” – Lisa Hoffman

108. You're the cheese to my macaroni.

109. “Love means having to say you’re sorry every fifteen minutes.” — John Lennon

110. “Love is an ocean of emotions entirely surrounded by expenses.” — Thomas Dewar

111. Besides chocolate, you're my favorite.

112. “Love is a lot like a backache, it doesn’t show up on X-rays, but you know it’s there.” — George Burns

113. “Are you a magician? Because whenever I look at you, everyone else disappears!” — Unknown

Good Morning Romantic Love Quotes

114. Good morning! You make even the gloomiest mornings brighter with your presence.

115. As you start this beautiful new day, may your heart always be filled with gratitude. Good morning, my everything.

116. Morning! I woke up to the sun shining brightly through my window, and it reminded me of you.

117. Good morning, gorgeous. May your day begin with a smile and with happiness for your soul to embrace.

118. Morning sunshine! I didn’t press ‘snooze’ today because it would've meant another moment without speaking to you.

119. The best feeling in the world is knowing that you are mine, and I am yours. Every morning, that's enough for me to have a great day.

120. I hope your day rocks as much as you do. Thanks for being the best partner a person could ask for.

121. Only a few things are priceless for me in this world. One of them is seeing your smile every morning.

122. Time to spend another day counting down the hours till I see you again!

123. Whatever the morning brings, I hope it leads to an amazing day regardless! Good morning sunshine!

124. You look so cute and cozy in the morning. Many kisses and I'll see you later.

125. Morning, cutie. You're the reason I can start every day with a smile on my face.

126. Roses are red, violets are blue, the only thing sweeter than sleep is you.

127. I love the smell of coffee in the morning, but I love you even more!

128. Watching the sunrise in the morning is spectacular, but it’s nothing compared to your smile.

129. The morning breeze is so gentle and sweet today that it reminds me of you. Good morning!

Advertisement

130. Every morning I wake up, you motivate me to pursue my goals and become a better person. Thank you for being you. I love you.

131. I was never a morning person until I started waking up with you.

132. Impatiently waiting for you to wake up so that I can officially start my day off right. Good morning, my love!

Sweet Romantic Love Quotes

133. “You’re always the first and the last thing on this heart of mine. No matter where I go, or what I do, I’m thinking of you.” — Dierks Bentley

134. "There’s nothing that I wouldn’t do to make you feel my love." — Adele, "Make You Feel My Love"

135. “Love is a juice with many tastes. Some bitter, others sweet. A wine which has few vineyards.” — Justice, Poetic Justice

136. “Love is an irresistible desire to be irresistibly desired.” — Robert Frost

137. “My heart beats faster as you take my hand, my love grows stronger as you touch my soul.” — A.C. Van Cherub

138. “I believe there are some things in life you can’t deny or rationalize, and [love] is one of them.” — Cate Blanchett

139. “Ancient lovers believed a kiss would literally unite their souls, because the spirit was said to be carried in one’s breath.” — Eve Glicksman

140. “Your hand touching mine. This is how galaxies collide.” ― Sanober Kha

141. “It’s easy to fall in love. The hard part is finding someone to catch you.” — Bertrand Russell

Beautiful Romantic Quotes

142. “If I had to choose between breathing and loving you I would use my last breath to tell you I love you.” — DeAnna Anderson

143. “Love makes your soul crawl out from its hiding place.” — Zora Neale Hurston

144. “Look into your eyes, and the sky’s the limit, I’m helpless! Down for the count and I’m drowning in ‘em…” — Lin Manuel Miranda, "Helpless," Hamilton

145. “You don't marry someone you can live with — you marry someone you cannot live without.” — Unknown

146. “The secret of a happy marriage is finding the right person. You know they're right if you love to be with them all the time." — Julia Child

147. “A boy is holding a girl so very tight in his arms tonight.” — Edward VIII

148. “You know it’s true. Everything I do, I do it for you.” – Bryan Adams

149. "Love doesn't make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile." — Franklin P. Jones

150. “I love you” begins by I, but it ends up by you. ― Charles de Leusse

151. "If I had a flower for every time I thought of you I could walk through my garden forever." — Lord Alfred Tennyson

Inspirational Romantic Love Quotes

152. “Love takes off the masks we fear we cannot live without and know we cannot live within.” — James Baldwin, The Fire Next Time

153. “The chance to love and be loved exists no matter where you are.” — Oprah Winfrey

154. “I believe there are some things in life you can’t deny or rationalize, and [love] is one of them.” — Cate Blanchett

155. “Love is such a powerful force. It’s there for everyone to embrace — that kind of unconditional love for all of humankind. That is the kind of love that impels people to go into the community and try to change conditions for others, to take risks for what they believe in.” — Coretta Scott King

156. “For small creatures such as we, the vastness is bearable only through love.” — Carl Sagan

157. “We accept the love we think we deserve.” — Stephen Chbosky

158. “You open your heart knowing that there’s a chance it may be broken one day and in opening your heart, you experience a love and joy that you never dreamed possible. You find that being vulnerable is the only way to allow your heart to feel true pleasure that’s so real it scares you.

You find strength in knowing you have a true friend and possibly a soul mate who will remain loyal to the end. Life seems completely different, exciting and worthwhile. Your only hope and security is in knowing that they are a part of your life.” — Bob Marley

159. "Gifts are temporary and often forgotten; love is forever and always remembered." — Ken Poirot

160. "To get the full value of joy, you must have someone to divide it with." — Mark Twain

Famous Love Quotes

161. "You are the best thing that’s ever been mine." — Taylor Swift, "Mine"

162. “Love isn’t something you find. Love is something that finds you.” — Loretta Young

163. “The real lover is the man who can thrill you by kissing your forehead or smiling into your eyes or just staring into space.” — Marilyn Monroe

164. "So, I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you." — Paulo Coelho, The Alchemist

165. “If the sun refused to shine, I would still be loving you. When mountains crumble to the sea, there will still be you and me.” — Led Zeppelin

166. “Romance is the glamour which turns the dust of everyday life into a golden haze. ” ―Elinor Glyn

167. “Better to have loved and lost, than to have never loved at all.” — St. Augustine

168. “The need for love lies at the very foundation of human existence.” — Dalai Lama

169. "When I look into your eyes, I know I have found the mirror of my soul." — Joey W. Hill

170. “A loving heart is the truest wisdom.” — Charles Dickens

If there is one thing that should never fade from your long-term relationship is romance. Sharing these romantic love quotes beautifully captures the essence of love and can help you express your emotions clearly. These quotes about romance and love are a token of affection — and can serve as a testament to your love story! You can share these quotes via text or leave a note for your partner and make them feel desired and loved.