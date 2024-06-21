170 Romantic Love Quotes That Will Touch Your Beloved’s Heart
Here are the most romantic love quotes to convey your feelings to your partner and deepen your bond. From deep quotes to funny ones, our list has it all!
Where there is love, there is romance! What seems like a simple word holds deep meaning for most couples out there — romantic love quotes speak to a couple on a heart-to-heart level, helping them profess their love for each other and deepen the connection.
In a committed relationship, a couple shows love in different ways — some are not eloquent and offer care and affection by doing things while others wear their hearts on their sleeves and find satisfaction in speaking about their feelings all aloud!
Whether you’ve just started dating or have been married for years — if you are looking for some quotes about romantic love to share with a special person and build a spark — but don’t know how to come up with one, then don’t worry. You don’t have to wear a writer’s heart to confess your feelings and spice things up — here we have with us some of the most romantic love quotes that will make your partner feel on top of the world and bring joy to your loved life. Let’s get started!
Romantic Love Quotes to Express One’s Feelings in Simple Words
1. “I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you simply, without problems or pride: I love you in this way because I do not know any other way of loving but this, in which there is no I or you, so intimate that your hand upon my chest is my hand, so intimate that when I fall asleep your eyes close.” — Pablo Neruda
2. “Romance is thinking about your significant other when you are supposed to be thinking about something else.” ― Nicholas Sparks
3. "I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect, and I loved you even more." — Angelita Lim
4. “The best love is the kind that awakens the soul; that makes us reach for more, that plants the fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds. That’s what I hope to give you forever.” — Noah from The Notebook
5. “For thousands of nights I dreamed of making love to you. No man on earth has ever hated sunrise as I do.” ― Again the Magic
6. "Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own." — Robert A. Heinlein, Stranger in a Strange Land
7. "Doubt thou the stars are fire, Doubt the sun doth move, Doubt truth to be a liar, but never doubt thy love." — William Shakespeare, Hamlet
8. “I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you.” — Paul Coelho, The Alchemist
9. “I would rather spend one lifetime with you, than face all the ages of this world alone.” — J.R.R. Tolkien
10. “I don’t wanna close my eyes, I don’t wanna fall asleep, cuz I’d miss you babe and I don’t wanna miss a thing.” — Aerosmith
11. "Love is when you meet someone who tells you something new about yourself." — Andre Breton, Mad Love
12. “I love you as certain dark things are to be loved, in secret, between the shadow and the soul.” — Pablo Neruda
13. “To be your friend was all I ever wanted; to be your lover was all I ever dreamed.” — Valerie Lombardo
14. “Take love, multiply it by infinity and take it to the depths of forever, and you still have only a glimpse of how I feel for you." — Meet Joe Black
15. “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud.” — 1 Corinthians 13
“I Love You” Romantic Quotes
16. "I love you more than my own skin." — Frida Kahlo
17. “I love you not because of who you are, but because of who I am when I am with you.” — Roy Croft
18. "You give me the kind of feelings people write novels about." — Unknown
19. “I love you no matter what you do, but do you have to do so much of it?” — Jean Illsley Clarke
20. “If I had a flower for every time I thought of you... I could walk through my garden forever.” — Alfred Tennyson
21. “I love you more than there are stars in the sky and fish in the sea.” — Nicholas Sparks
22. "I look at you and see the rest of my life in front of my eyes." — Unknown
23. “For you see, each day I love you more, today more than yesterday and less than tomorrow.” — Rosemonde Gérard
24. "Take my hand, take my whole life too. For I can’t help falling in love with you." — Elvis Presley
25. "Thinking of you keeps me awake. Dreaming of you keeps me asleep. Being with you keeps me alive. But most of all, loving you keeps me happy." — Unknown
26. “Immature love says: ‘I love you because I need you.’ Mature love says: ‘I need you because I love you.'” — Erich Fromm
27. “If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you.” — A. A. Milne
28. “I love you — I am at rest with you — I have come home.” — Dorothy L. Sayers
29. "You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known and even that is an understatement." — F. Scott Fitzgerald
30. "I look at the sky and stare at a star, but as beautiful as it is, it will never be like mine. You are mine, and I will never leave you again. I love you!" — Unknown
31. "The regret of my life is that I have not said 'I love you' often enough." — Yoko Ono
Romantic Love Quotes for Him
32. “Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will.” — Elaine Davis
33. “I love you for all that you are, all that you have been and all that you will be.” —Unknown
34. "I know no other reason to love you than to love you." — Fernando Pessoa
35. "When one sees something especially wonderful, it's always nice to have someone to share it with." — Mary Anne Schwalbe
36. “The real lover is a man who can thrill you by kissing your forehead or smiling into your eyes or just staring into space.” — Marilyn Monroe
37. "Love is when you sit beside someone doing nothing, yet you feel perfectly happy." — Unknown
38. "Come live in my heart, and pay no rent." — Samuel Lover
39. “You are, and always have been, my dream.”― Nicholas Sparks
40. “In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine.” — Maya Angelou
41. “Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies." — Aristotle
42. “Thinking of you keeps me awake. Dreaming of you keeps me asleep. Being with you keeps me alive.” — Unknown
43. “My love for you has no depth, its boundaries are ever-expanding.” — Christina White
Romantic Love Quotes for Her
44. “If I know what love is, it is because of you.” — Hermann Hesse
45. “When I see your face, there’s not a thing that I would change, ’cause you’re amazing — just the way you are.” — Bruno Mars
46. “I fell in love with her courage, her sincerity, and her flaming self respect. And it’s these things I’d believe in, even if the whole world indulged in wild suspicions that she wasn’t all she should be. I love her and it is the beginning of everything.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald
47. “Because of you, I can feel myself slowly, but surely, becoming the me I have always dreamed of being.” — Tyler Knott Gregson
48. “I swear I couldn’t love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow.” — Leo Christopher
49. “We loved with a love that was more than love." — Edgar Allen Poe
50. “A man is already halfway in love with any woman who listens to him.” — Brendan Francis
51. “True love is rare, and it's the only thing that gives life real meaning.” ― Nicholas Sparks
52. “You make me want to be a better man.” — Melvin Udall
53. “I am my beloved’s and my beloved is mine.” — Song of Solomon 6:3
54. “Grow old along with me; the best is yet to be.” — Robert Browning
55. "Gifts are temporary and often forgotten; love is forever and always remembered." — Ken Poirot
56. “I am grateful that you were born, that your love is mine, and our two lives are woven and welded together.” — Mark Twain
57. “Because of you, I can feel myself slowly, but surely, becoming the me I have always dreamed of being.” —Tyler Knott Gregson
Cute Love Quotes
58. It was love at first sight, at last sight, at ever and ever sight." ― Vladimir Nabokov
59. "I will love you all my life and when I die, I will still love you through eternity and beyond." — LeAnn Rimes
60. “Love makes your soul crawl out from its hiding place.” — Zora Neale Hurston
61. “You know it’s love when all you want is that person to be happy, even if you’re not part of their happiness.” — Julia Roberts
62. "In real love you want the other person's good. In romantic love you want the other person.” — Margaret Anderson
63. “Love does not consist in gazing at each other, but in looking outward together in the same direction.” — Antoine de Saint-Exupery
64. “There is always some madness in love. But there is also always some reason in madness.” ― Friedrich Nietzsche
65. "True love stories never have endings." — Richard Bach
Short Romantic Love Quotes
66. “For small creatures such as we, the vastness is bearable only through love.” — Carl Sagan
67. “When I saw you I fell in love, and you smiled because you knew." ― Arrigo Boito
68. “The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.” — Audrey Hepburn
69. ”All that you are is all that I’ll ever need." — Ed Sheeran
70. “I love being one half of a romantic couple.” — Julianna Margulies
71. "Life is the flower for which love is the honey.” — Victor Hugo
72. “I love you. You… you complete me.” — Jerry Maguire
73. “Love is being stupid together.” — Paul Valery
74. "I will love you truly, forever and a day!" — William Rose Benét
75. "We loved with a love that was more than love." — Edgar Allan Poe, "Annabel Lee"
76. “Love is a force more formidable than any other.” — Barbara de Angelis
Deep Romantic Love Quotes
77. “To be brave is to love someone unconditionally, without expecting anything in return.” — Madonna
78. ”How do I love thee? Let me count the ways. I love thee to the depth and breadth and height My soul can reach.” — Elizabeth Barrett Browning
79. "If the path be beautiful, let us not question where it leads." — Anatole France
80. "You have bewitched me body and soul and I love you. I never wish to be parted from you from this day on." — Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice
81. "Love is a game that two can play, and both win." — Eva Gabor
82. "At the touch of love, everyone becomes a poet." — Plato
83. "They invented hugs to let people know you love them without saying anything." — Bil Keane
84. "Love is a two-way street constantly under construction." — Carroll Bryant
Love Quotes from Songs, Books, Movies, And TV Shows
85. "True love is putting someone else before yourself." — Olaf, Frozen
86. "I want all of you, forever, you and me, every day." — Nicholas Sparks, The Notebook
87. "I do know some things. I know I love you. I know you love me." — Jon Snow, Game of Thrones
88. “To me, you are perfect.” — Love Actually
89. “I can listen no longer in silence. I must speak to you by such means as are within my reach. You pierce my soul. I am half agony, half hope … I have loved none but you.” — Jane Austen, Persuasion
90. "When I look at you, I can feel it. I look at you, and I'm home." — Dory, Finding Nemo
91. "I feel like this is the beginning, though I've loved you for a million years." — Stevie Wonder, "You Are the Sunshine of My Life"
92. “I am who I am because of you. You are every reason, every hope and every dream I’ve ever had.” — Nicholas Sparks, The Notebook
93. "I think I'd miss you even if we never met." — The Wedding Date
94. “I would rather spend one lifetime with you, then face all the ages of this world alone.” — J.R.R. Tolkien, Lord of the Rings
95. "Sometimes, I can't see myself when I'm with you. I can only just see you." — Jodi Lynn Anderson, Tiger Lily
96. “I fell in love the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once.” — The Fault in Our Stars
97. "Whenever I'm alone with you, you make me feel like I am home again." — The Cure, "Lovesong"
98. ”Once upon a time there was a boy who loved a girl and her laughter was a question he wanted to spend his whole life answering." ―The History Of Love
99. “It isn’t possible to love and part. You will wish that it was. You can transmute love, ignore it, muddle it, but you can never pull it out of you. I know by experience that the poets are right: love is eternal.” — E.M. Forster, A Room with a View
Funny Love Quotes
100. “Love is sharing your popcorn.” — Charles Schultz
101. “You’re the only person who can make me laugh when I’m mad at you.” — Anonymous
102. “Love doesn't make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile.” — Franklin P. Jones
103. “Love is being stupid together.” — Paul Valery
104. “You’re the only person who can make me forget my own name. And sometimes yours too.” — Anonymous
105. “Love; A temporary insanity curable by marriage.” — Ambrose Bierce
106. “If love is the answer, could you rephrase the question?” – Lily Tomlin
107. “Love is like pi — natural, irrational, and very important.” – Lisa Hoffman
108. You're the cheese to my macaroni.
109. “Love means having to say you’re sorry every fifteen minutes.” — John Lennon
110. “Love is an ocean of emotions entirely surrounded by expenses.” — Thomas Dewar
111. Besides chocolate, you're my favorite.
112. “Love is a lot like a backache, it doesn’t show up on X-rays, but you know it’s there.” — George Burns
113. “Are you a magician? Because whenever I look at you, everyone else disappears!” — Unknown
Good Morning Romantic Love Quotes
114. Good morning! You make even the gloomiest mornings brighter with your presence.
115. As you start this beautiful new day, may your heart always be filled with gratitude. Good morning, my everything.
116. Morning! I woke up to the sun shining brightly through my window, and it reminded me of you.
117. Good morning, gorgeous. May your day begin with a smile and with happiness for your soul to embrace.
118. Morning sunshine! I didn’t press ‘snooze’ today because it would've meant another moment without speaking to you.
119. The best feeling in the world is knowing that you are mine, and I am yours. Every morning, that's enough for me to have a great day.
120. I hope your day rocks as much as you do. Thanks for being the best partner a person could ask for.
121. Only a few things are priceless for me in this world. One of them is seeing your smile every morning.
122. Time to spend another day counting down the hours till I see you again!
123. Whatever the morning brings, I hope it leads to an amazing day regardless! Good morning sunshine!
124. You look so cute and cozy in the morning. Many kisses and I'll see you later.
125. Morning, cutie. You're the reason I can start every day with a smile on my face.
126. Roses are red, violets are blue, the only thing sweeter than sleep is you.
127. I love the smell of coffee in the morning, but I love you even more!
128. Watching the sunrise in the morning is spectacular, but it’s nothing compared to your smile.
129. The morning breeze is so gentle and sweet today that it reminds me of you. Good morning!
130. Every morning I wake up, you motivate me to pursue my goals and become a better person. Thank you for being you. I love you.
131. I was never a morning person until I started waking up with you.
132. Impatiently waiting for you to wake up so that I can officially start my day off right. Good morning, my love!
Sweet Romantic Love Quotes
133. “You’re always the first and the last thing on this heart of mine. No matter where I go, or what I do, I’m thinking of you.” — Dierks Bentley
134. "There’s nothing that I wouldn’t do to make you feel my love." — Adele, "Make You Feel My Love"
135. “Love is a juice with many tastes. Some bitter, others sweet. A wine which has few vineyards.” — Justice, Poetic Justice
136. “Love is an irresistible desire to be irresistibly desired.” — Robert Frost
137. “My heart beats faster as you take my hand, my love grows stronger as you touch my soul.” — A.C. Van Cherub
138. “I believe there are some things in life you can’t deny or rationalize, and [love] is one of them.” — Cate Blanchett
139. “Ancient lovers believed a kiss would literally unite their souls, because the spirit was said to be carried in one’s breath.” — Eve Glicksman
140. “Your hand touching mine. This is how galaxies collide.” ― Sanober Kha
141. “It’s easy to fall in love. The hard part is finding someone to catch you.” — Bertrand Russell
Beautiful Romantic Quotes
142. “If I had to choose between breathing and loving you I would use my last breath to tell you I love you.” — DeAnna Anderson
143. “Love makes your soul crawl out from its hiding place.” — Zora Neale Hurston
144. “Look into your eyes, and the sky’s the limit, I’m helpless! Down for the count and I’m drowning in ‘em…” — Lin Manuel Miranda, "Helpless," Hamilton
145. “You don't marry someone you can live with — you marry someone you cannot live without.” — Unknown
146. “The secret of a happy marriage is finding the right person. You know they're right if you love to be with them all the time." — Julia Child
147. “A boy is holding a girl so very tight in his arms tonight.” — Edward VIII
148. “You know it’s true. Everything I do, I do it for you.” – Bryan Adams
149. "Love doesn't make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile." — Franklin P. Jones
150. “I love you” begins by I, but it ends up by you. ― Charles de Leusse
151. "If I had a flower for every time I thought of you I could walk through my garden forever." — Lord Alfred Tennyson
Inspirational Romantic Love Quotes
152. “Love takes off the masks we fear we cannot live without and know we cannot live within.” — James Baldwin, The Fire Next Time
153. “The chance to love and be loved exists no matter where you are.” — Oprah Winfrey
154. “I believe there are some things in life you can’t deny or rationalize, and [love] is one of them.” — Cate Blanchett
155. “Love is such a powerful force. It’s there for everyone to embrace — that kind of unconditional love for all of humankind. That is the kind of love that impels people to go into the community and try to change conditions for others, to take risks for what they believe in.” — Coretta Scott King
156. “For small creatures such as we, the vastness is bearable only through love.” — Carl Sagan
157. “We accept the love we think we deserve.” — Stephen Chbosky
158. “You open your heart knowing that there’s a chance it may be broken one day and in opening your heart, you experience a love and joy that you never dreamed possible. You find that being vulnerable is the only way to allow your heart to feel true pleasure that’s so real it scares you.
You find strength in knowing you have a true friend and possibly a soul mate who will remain loyal to the end. Life seems completely different, exciting and worthwhile. Your only hope and security is in knowing that they are a part of your life.” — Bob Marley
159. "Gifts are temporary and often forgotten; love is forever and always remembered." — Ken Poirot
160. "To get the full value of joy, you must have someone to divide it with." — Mark Twain
Famous Love Quotes
161. "You are the best thing that’s ever been mine." — Taylor Swift, "Mine"
162. “Love isn’t something you find. Love is something that finds you.” — Loretta Young
163. “The real lover is the man who can thrill you by kissing your forehead or smiling into your eyes or just staring into space.” — Marilyn Monroe
164. "So, I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you." — Paulo Coelho, The Alchemist
165. “If the sun refused to shine, I would still be loving you. When mountains crumble to the sea, there will still be you and me.” — Led Zeppelin
166. “Romance is the glamour which turns the dust of everyday life into a golden haze. ” ―Elinor Glyn
167. “Better to have loved and lost, than to have never loved at all.” — St. Augustine
168. “The need for love lies at the very foundation of human existence.” — Dalai Lama
169. "When I look into your eyes, I know I have found the mirror of my soul." — Joey W. Hill
170. “A loving heart is the truest wisdom.” — Charles Dickens
If there is one thing that should never fade from your long-term relationship is romance. Sharing these romantic love quotes beautifully captures the essence of love and can help you express your emotions clearly. These quotes about romance and love are a token of affection — and can serve as a testament to your love story! You can share these quotes via text or leave a note for your partner and make them feel desired and loved.