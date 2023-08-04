75 Loss of Sister Quotes: Honoring the Memories That Bind Us

Crafting a heartfelt eulogy or tribute for your dearest sister is undoubtedly challenging and emotional. As you honor her memory, please accept our deepest sympathy for the sudden death of your sweet sister, a truly wonderful person in your life. Loss of a sister quotes possess the power to infuse your words with depth and meaning, giving your darling sister, who brought joy and love to those around her, and her absence is deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Drawing from the wellspring of sisterly love and cherished memories, these quotes can serve as a source of inspiration, helping you shape a eulogy that captures the essence of the beautiful person’s life and her profound impact on yours. She was one of those special people who touched the hearts of everyone she encountered, leaving behind a trail of happy times and beautiful memories that will forever be treasured. Embrace the power of these words, and let them flow naturally into your speech, creating a heartfelt narrative that celebrates the loving memories you shared and the indelible legacy your amazing sister left behind.

75 Loss of Sister Quotes to Celebrate the Beautiful Memories

Quotes on the Loss of Sister

1. “Deep grief sometimes is almost like a specific location, a coordinate on a map of time. When you are standing in that forest of sorrow, you cannot imagine that you could ever find your way to a better place. But if someone can assure you that they themselves have stood in that same place, and now have moved on, sometimes this will bring hope.” — Elizabeth Gilbert

2. “Give sorrow words; the grief that does not speak knits up the o’er wrought heart and bids it break.” — William Shakespeare

3. “The particularness of someone who mattered enough to grieve over is not made anodyne by death. This hole in my heart is in the shape of you and no one else can fit it. Why would I want them to?” — Jeanette Winterson, Written on the Body

4. “The reality is that you will grieve forever. You will not ‘get over’ the loss of a loved one; you will learn to live with it. You will heal and you will rebuild yourself around the loss you have suffered. You will be whole again but you will never be the same. Nor should you be the same nor would you want to.” — Elizabeth Kubler

5. “Grief is a most peculiar thing; we’re so helpless in the face of it. It’s like a window that will simply open of its own accord. The room grows cold, and we can do nothing but shiver. But it opens a little less each time, and a little less; and one day we wonder what has become of it.”— Arthur Golden

Advertisement

6. “When one person is missing the whole world seems empty.”— Pat Schweibert, Tear Soup: A Recipe for Healing After Loss

7. “But the truth of it is that the amount of love you feel for someone and the impact they have on you as a person is in no way relative to the amount of time you have known them.” — Ranata Suzuki

8. “And when your sorrow is comforted (time soothes all sorrows) you will be content that you have known me. You will always be my friend.” — Antoine de Saint

9. “'I'm sorry,' she replied. 'Everyone asks me.’ And I would not do so even if I knew how. It belongs to you. Only time and tears take away grief; that is what they are for.” — Terry Pratchett, I Shall Wear Midnight

Loss of Sibling Quotes

10. “Life is full of grief, to exactly the degree we allow ourselves to love other people.” — Orson Scott Card, Shadow of the Giant

11. “A sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost.” — Marion C. Garretty

12. “See, as much as you want to hold on to the bitter sore memory that someone has left this world, you are still in it. And the very act of living is a tide: at first, it seems to make no difference at all, and then one day you look down and see how much pain has eroded.” — Jodi Picoult

13. “I miss her all the time. I know in my head that she has gone. The only difference is that I am getting used to the pain. It's like discovering a great hole in the ground. To begin with, you forget it's there and keep falling in. After a while, it's still there, but you learn to walk around it.” — Rachel Joyce

14. “Grief is like the ocean; it comes on waves ebbing and flowing. Sometimes the water is calm, and sometimes it is overwhelming. All we can do is learn to swim.” — Vicki Harrison

15. “Grief does not change you, Hazel. It reveals you.” — John Green, The Fault in Our Stars

16. “I will not say: do not weep; for not all tears are evil.” — J.R.R Tolkien

Advertisement

17. “Only people who are capable of loving strongly can also suffer great sorrow, but this same necessity of loving serves to counteract their grief and heals them.” — Leo Tolstoy

18. “Sisterhood transcends life.” — Michele Meleen

19. “There should be a statute of limitation on grief. A rulebook that says it is all right to wake up crying, but only for a month. That after 42 days you will no longer turn with your heart racing, certain you have heard her call out your name. That there will be no fine imposed if you feel the need to clean out her desk; take down her artwork from the refrigerator; or turn over a school portrait as you pass—if only because it cuts you fresh again to see it. That it's okay to measure the time she has been gone, the way we once measured her birthdays.” — Jodi Picoult, My Sister's Keeper

20. “Grief can be a burden, but also an anchor. You get used to the weight, how it holds you in place.” — Sarah Dessen

21. “A sister makes your life complete no matter where she is.” — Michele Meleen

22. “You can not die of grief, though it feels as if you can. A heart does not actually break, though sometimes your chest aches as if it is breaking. Grief dims with time. It is the way of things.” — Laurell K. Hamilton

Death of Sister Quotes

23. “We are imperfect mortal beings, aware of that mortality even as we push it away, failed by our very complication, so wired that when we mourn our losses we also mourn, for better or for worse, ourselves. as we were. as we are no longer. as we will one day not be at all.” — Joan Didion, The Year of Magical Thinking

24. “Words are like nets — we hope they'll cover what we mean, but we know they can't possibly hold that much joy, or grief, or wonder.” — Jodi Picoult, Change of Heart

25. “Don’t grieve. Anything you lose comes round in another form.” — Rumi

26. “Grief turns out to be a place none of us know until we reach it. We anticipate (we know) that someone close to us could die, but we do not look beyond the few days or weeks that immediately follow such an imagined death. We misconstrue the nature of even those few days or weeks. We might expect if the death is sudden to feel shock. We do not expect this shock to be obliterative, dislocating to both body and mind. We might expect that we will be prostrate, inconsolable, crazy with loss. We do not expect to be literally crazy, cool customers who believe their husband is about to return and need his shoes.” — Joan Didion, The Year of Magical Thinking

Advertisement

27. “It amazes me what humans can do, even when streams are flowing down their faces and they stagger on, coughing and searching, and finding.” — Markus Zusak, The Book Thief

28. “Tears shed for another person are not a sign of weakness. They are a sign of a pure heart.” — José N. Harris, MI VIDA: A Story of Faith, Hope and Love

29. “In times of grief and sorrow I will hold you and rock you and take your grief and make it my own. When you cry I cry and when you hurt I hurt. And together we will try to hold back the floods to tears and despair and make it through the potholed street of life.” — Nicholas Sparks, The Notebook

30. “So it’s true, when all is said and done, grief is the price we pay for love.” — E.A. Bucchianeri, Brushstrokes of a Gadfly

31. “Memories fade over time, but my sister isn't a memory. She's a part of me.” — Michele Meleen

32. “I know why we try to keep the dead alive: we try to keep them alive in order to keep them with us. I also know that if we are to live ourselves there comes a point at which we must relinquish the dead, let them go, keep them dead. ” — Joan Didion

33. “My sister will die over and over again for the rest of my life. Grief is forever. It doesn't go away; it becomes a part of you, step for step, breath for breath. I will never stop grieving Bailey because I will never stop loving her. That's just how it is. Grief and love are conjoined, you don't get one without the other. All I can do is love her, and love the world, emulate her by living with daring and spirit and joy.” — Jandy Nelson, The Sky is Everywhere

34. “The only way to end grief was to go through it.” — Holly Black, The Darkest Part of the Forest

35. "Accepting death doesn't mean you won't be devastated when someone you love dies. It means you will be able to focus on your grief, unburdened by bigger existential questions like, 'Why do people die?' and 'Why is this happening to me?' Death isn't happening to you. Death is happening to us all.” — Caitlin Doughty, Smoke Gets in Your Eyes: And Other Lessons from the Crematory

Advertisement

Loss of a Sister Sympathy Quotes

36. “Grieving doesn't make you imperfect. It makes you human.” — Sarah Dessen

37. “"Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. Your absence is felt every day, dear sister, but your love and memories live on forever." — Anonymous

38. “You believe you could not live with the pain. Such pain is not lived with. It is only endured. I am sorry.” — Erin Morgenstern, The Night Circus

39. “Losing a sister is like losing your keys—you always find them in unexpected places if you look hard enough.” — Michele Meleen

40. “What made something precious? Losing it and finding it.” — Celeste Ng, Everything I Never Told You

41. “Why can't I write something that would awake the dead? That pursuit is what burns most deeply.” — Patti Smith, Just Kids

42. “Of course he wasn't dead. He could never be dead until she herself had finished feeling and thinking.” — Zora Neale Hurston, Their Eyes Were Watching God

43. "I knew what it was like to lose someone you loved. You didn't get past something like that, you got through it.” — Jodi Picoult, Change of Heart

44. “Stop punishing yourself for being someone with a heart. You cannot protect yourself from suffering. To live is to grieve. You are not protecting yourself by shutting yourself off from the world. You are limiting yourself.” — Leigh Bardugo, King of Scars

45. “Grief takes many forms, including the absence of grief.” — Alison Bechdel

46. “The years I had with my sister will always be more memorable than the years she's been gone.” — Michele Meleen

47. “A sister is a dearest friend, a closest enemy, and an angel at the time of need.”― Debasish Mridha

48. “As you’re growing up and you’re close, you can’t trust anyone the way you trust your sister, but also they have the power to wound you in ways no one else really does.” — Ally Condie

49. “We’ll always fight, but we'll always make up as well. That's what sisters do: we argue, we point out each other’s frailties, mistakes, and bad judgment, we flash the insecurities we've had since childhood, and then we come back together. Until the next time.” — Lisa See

Advertisement

Sympathy Quotes for Loss of a Sister

50. “A sister is like yourself in a different movie, a movie that stars you in a different life.” — Deborah Tannen

51. “I do not see as well without her. I do not hear as well without her. I do not feel as well without her. I would be better off without a hand or a leg than without my sister.” — Erin Morgenstern

52. “Nobody fights you like your own sister; nobody else knows the most vulnerable parts of you and will aim for them without mercy.” — Jojo Moyes

53. “Sisters function as safety nets in a chaotic world simply by being there for each other.” — Carol Saline

54. “A sister is both your mirror — and your opposite.” — Elizabeth Fishel

55. ""A sister's love is a treasure beyond measure. Your departure has left an emptiness that only the memories of our time together can fill." — Anonymous

56. “You are blood. You are sisters. No man can break that bond.” — Kim Boykin

57. “A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life.” — Isadora James

58. “Depending on the day, the mood, the weather, or the time of day, a sister can be a companion, an adversary, an enemy or a soulmate.” — Bonnie Louise Kuchler

59. “Look inside any sister relationship and you’ll find a wealth of interesting stories.” — Colleen Sell

60. “When sisters stand shoulder to shoulder, who stands a chance against us?” — Pam Brown

61. “Sisters are friends we have for a lifetime.” — Catherine Pulsifer

62. “Sisters are the people we practice on, the people who teach us about fairness and cooperation and kindness and caring—quite often the hard way.” — Pamela Dugdale

Missing Sister Quotes

63. “Of two sisters, one is always the watcher, one the dancer.” — Louise Gluck

64.“To have a loving relationship with a sister is not simply to have a buddy or a confidant, it is to have a soulmate for life.” — Victoria Secunda

65. “Is solace anywhere more comforting than that in the arms of a sister? — Alice Walker

Advertisement

66. “We acquire friends and we make enemies, but our sisters come with the territory.” — Evelyn Loeb

67. "Sisters may part ways in life, but they never truly leave our hearts. Forever loved, forever missed." — Anonymous

68. "A piece of my heart resides in heaven now, where my dear sister rests in eternal peace." — Anonymous

69. "Though you may have left this world, your love and laughter will forever echo in our memories, dear sister."— Anonymous

70. "In the garden of memories, I'll find you there, and together we'll cherish the bond we shared."— Diane Ames

71. "A sister's love is a beacon of light that guides us through the darkest times. Your light still shines within me." — Emily Dickinson

72. "No words can express the void left behind, but your spirit lives on, and in my heart, you'll forever find." — Martha Carson

73. "Gone from sight, but never from my heart. Your presence I feel, even though we're apart." — Anonymous

Advertisement

74. "Through tears and sorrow, I find solace in knowing that one day we'll be reunited in eternity."— Cynthia Rylant

75. "The pain of losing you is immeasurable, but so is the love and joy you brought into my life." — Anonymous

76. "In this life and beyond, my sister, our bond endures. You are my guardian angel forevermore." — Anonymous

Conclusion

In times of grief, happy memories become a source of solace, and these "Loss of a Sister" quotes can offer comfort. We extend our sincerest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to you and your family as you mourn the loss of your special sister. Losing a sister is a deeply emotional experience, and we hope these words can provide some peace during this trying period. May these quotes serve as condolence messages, conveying the empathy and understanding that comes from shared experiences of loss.

Whether she was your twin sister, your other half, or simply a beautiful sister in every way, her presence and love will be deeply missed. Through these quotes, we honor the sweetest sister that she was and the impact she had on your life. May you find comfort in knowing that her memory will always be cherished and that she will forever hold a special place in your heart.

ALSO READ: Guidance for What to Say to Someone Who Lost a Loved One

96 Condolence Messages to a Friend to Express Your Support