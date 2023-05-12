100+ Inspirational Peace Quotes to Help You Find Inner Calm

As you navigate through life, you may find yourself in a place of mind where you begin to search for ways to find inner peace and maintain positive relationships with those around you. Peace is, simplistically speaking, a state of stability and tranquility. It is an absence of conflict and a sense of well-being that everyone wishes for. But how do you achieve this state? One of the most powerful tools can be introspection and meditation on wise peace quotes. Throughout history, great leaders, thinkers, and artists have shared their insights on the importance and essence of peace.

Such quotes about peace can be a powerful reminder of the importance of finding harmony in our lives and in the world. They can serve as inspirational messages to strive for serenity, even when it seems next to impossible. Therefore, this article will explore some of the most impactful quotes about peace to help you achieve harmony.

Find Solitude And Uplift Your Mood with 100+ Heartfelt Peace Quotes

Short Peace Quotes

“When you find peace within yourself, you become the kind of person who can live at peace with others.” — Peace Pilgrim “To find inner peace bring changes inside you, in turn, things will change around you.” — Invajy “The best fighter is never angry.” — Lao Tzu “Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without.” — Gautama Buddha “It is not enough to win a war; it is more important to organize the peace.” — Aristotle “There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it.” — Edith Wharton “Peace is always beautiful.” — Walt Whitman “Do not let the behavior of others destroy your inner peace.” — Dalai Lama “Peace is a meditation achieved through the still mind.” — Invajy “You can’t separate peace from freedom because no one can be at peace unless he has his freedom.” — Malcolm X “Peace is not the highest goal in life. It is the most fundamental requirement.” — Sadhguru "Peace is letting it be. Letting life flow, letting emotions flow through you." — Kamal Ravikant

Inner Peace Quotes

13. “Never be in a hurry; do everything quietly and in a calm spirit. Do not lose your inner peace for anything whatsoever, even if your whole world seems upset.” — Saint Francis de Sales

14. “Only art and music have the power to bring peace.” — Yoko Ono

15. “Learning to ignore things is one of the great paths to inner peace.” — Robert J. Sawyer

16. “Be grateful in life. Being grateful for what you have in life is a great way to develop the peace of mind.” — Invajy

17. “If there’s no inner peace, people can’t give it to you. The husband can’t give it to you. Your children can’t give it to you. You have to give it to you.” — Linda Evans

18. “Learning to distance yourself from all the negativity is one of the greatest lessons to achieve inner peace.” — Roy T. Bennett

19. “Love is the purest form of a soul at peace.” — Matthew Donnelly

20. “Inner peace can be reached only when we practice forgiveness. Forgiveness is letting go of the past and is, therefore, the means for correcting our misperceptions.” — Gerald G. Jampolsky

21. “The life of inner peace, being harmonious and without stress, is the easiest type of existence.” — Norman Vincent Peale

Quotes About Peace

22. “To forgive is the highest, most beautiful form of love. In return, you will receive untold peace and happiness” — Robert Muller

23. “Peace brings with it so many positive emotions that it is worth aiming for in all circumstances.” — Estella Eliot

24. “Nobody can bring you peace but yourself.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

25. “Peace is costly, but it is worth the expense.” — African proverb

26. “There is no way to peace, peace is the way.” — J. Muste

27. “Peace is liberty in tranquility.” — Marcus Tullius Cicero

28. “If you are depressed you are living in the past, if you are anxious you are living in the future, if you are at peace, you are living in the present.” — Lao Tzu

29. “Peace begins with a smile.” — Mother Teresa

30. “Nothing can bring you peace but yourself. Nothing can bring you peace but the triumph of principles.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

Peace Quotes About Life

31. “You need to make changes in your lifestyle, thoughts, and behavior to get the peace you deserve” — Invajy

32. “Mankind must remember that peace is not God’s gift to his creatures; peace is our gift to each other.” — Elie Wiesel

33. “Peace is the first thing the angels sang.” — John Keble

34. “Peace is not something you wish for. It is something you make, something you are, something you do, and something you give away.” — Robert Fulghum

35. “Many people think excitement is happiness… But when you are excited, you are not peaceful. True happiness is based on peace.” — Thich Nhat Hanh

36. “Every breath we take, every step we make, can be filled with peace, joy, and serenity.” — Thich Nhat Hanh

37. “Peace cannot be kept by force; it can only be achieved by understanding.” — Albert Einstein

38. “You cannot find peace by avoiding life.” — Michael Cunningham

39. “Until he extends the circle of his compassion to all living things, man will not himself find peace.” — Albert Schweitzer

Peace of Mind Quotes

40. “Don’t search for anything except peace. Try to calm the mind. Everything else will come on its own.” — Baba Hari Das

41. “Let go of the thoughts that don’t make you strong." — Karen Salmansohn

42. “Master the art of acceptance and live a peaceful Life.” — Invajy

43. “Promise yourself to be so strong that nothing can disturb your peace of mind.” — Christian D. Larson

44. “You’ll never find peace of mind until you listen to your heart.” — George Michael

45. “The goal of life is peace of mind, not money; as fish finds peace in water, not in honey” — Invajy

46. “I do not want the peace which passeth understanding, I want the understanding which bringeth peace.” — Helen Keller

47. “Everyone can get rid of life’s negative influences and nurture peace of mind.” — Invajy

48. “You should feel beautiful, and you should feel safe. What you surround yourself with should bring you peace of mind and peace of spirit.” — Stacy London

49. “Success is peace of mind which is a direct result of self-satisfaction in knowing you did your best to become the best you are capable of becoming.” — John Wooden

50. “Peace is the result of retraining your mind to process life as it is, rather than as you think it should be.” — Wayne W. Dyer

Inspiring Peace Quotes

51. “Peace is not only better than war but infinitely more arduous.” — George Bernard Shaw

52. “We are not at peace with others because we are not at peace with ourselves, and we are not at peace with ourselves because we are not at peace with God.” — Thomas Merton

53. “An eye for an eye will only make the whole world blind.” — Mahatma Gandhi

54. “Peace is such hard work. Harder than war. It takes way more effort to forgive than to kill.” — Rae Carson

55. “If you don’t know the guy on the other side of the world, love him anyway because he’s just like you. He has the same dreams, the same hopes and fears. It’s one world, pal. We’re all neighbors.” — Frank Sinatra

56. “Those who are free of resentful thoughts surely find peace.” — Buddha

57. “Peace only comes from accepting the inevitable and taming our desires.” — The Ancient Sage

58. “Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today, and creates a vision for tomorrow.” — Melody Beattie

59. “Peace by persuasion has a pleasant sound, but I think we should not be able to work it. We should have to tame the human race first, and history seems to show that that cannot be done.” — Mark Twain

Great Quotes on Peace

60. “First keep the peace within yourself, then you can also bring peace to others.” — Thomas a Kempis

61. “When you make peace with yourself, you make peace with the world.” — Maha Ghosananda

62. “Peace is a journey of a thousand miles, and it must be taken one step at a time.” — President Lyndon B. Johnson

63. “Peace, which costs nothing, is attended with infinitely more advantage than any victory with all its expense.” — Thomas Paine

64. “There is always a certain peace in being what one is, in being that completely.” — Ugo Betti

65. “You will find peace not by trying to escape your problems, but by confronting them courageously. You will find peace not in denial, but in victory.” — J. Donald Walters

66. “Not one of us can rest, be happy, be at home, be at peace with ourselves until we end hatred and division.” — Congressman John Lewis

67. “We don’t realize that, somewhere within us all, there does exist a supreme self who is eternally at peace.” — Elizabeth Gilbert

Protect Your Peace Quotes

68. "If you’ve been through trauma you don’t need more drama, so surround yourself with those who bring you peace." — Christy Ann Martine

69. “It isn’t enough to talk about peace. One must believe in it. And it isn’t enough to believe in it. One must work at it.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

70. “I took a deep breath and listened to the old bray of my heart. I am. I am. I am.” — Sylvia Plath

71. “Sometimes you can find peace of mind by transferring yourself to different situations. They're just reminders to stay ... calm.” —Yves Behar

72. “You have peace when you make it with yourself.” — Mitch Albom

73. “Peace is a day-to-day problem, the product of a multitude of events and judgments. Peace is not an ‘is,’ it is a ‘becoming.’” — Haile Selassie

74. "Never worry what others say when you walk away from all the drama. Be grateful you had the strength and courage to stay out of the conflict and be at peace with your choices." ― Elle Somme

Peace Lover Quotes

75. “Worrying does not take away tomorrow’s troubles. It takes away today’s peace.” — Randy Armstrong

76. “I am content; that is a blessing greater than riches; and he to whom that is given need ask no more.” — Henry Fielding

77. “Of all our dreams today, there is none more important — or so hard to realize — than that of peace in the world.” — Lester B. Pearson

78. “Peace is not the absence of conflict; it is the ability to handle conflict by peaceful means.” — President Ronald Reagan

79. “The day I understood everything, was the day I stopped trying to figure everything out. The day I knew peace was the day I let everything go.” — C. JoyBell C.

80. “How far that little candle throws his beams! So shines a good deed in a weary world.” — William Shakespeare

81. “Do not look for happiness outside yourself. The awakened seek happiness inside.” — Peter Deunov

82. “For though my faith is not yours and your faith is not mine, if we are each free to light our own flame, together we can banish some of the darkness of the world.” — Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks

83. “Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.” — Desmond Tutu

84. “You find peace not by rearranging the circumstances of your life, but by realizing who you are at the deepest level.” — Eckhart Tolle

Finding Peace Quotes

85. “Peace is something we must all work for, every day, in every country.” — Ban Ki-moon

86. “The only alternative to war is peace and the only road to peace is negotiations.” — Golda Meir

87. “We will not have peace by afterthought.” — Norman Cousins

88. “Peace is more important than all justice, and peace was not made for the sake of justice, but justice for the sake of peace.” — Ezra Taft Benson

89. “I dream of an Africa which is at peace with itself” — Nelson Mandela

90. “Good wishes alone will not ensure peace.” — Alfred Nobel

91. “Peace comes from being able to contribute the best that we have, and all that we are, toward creating a world that supports everyone. But it is also securing the space for others to contribute the best that they have and all that they are.” — Hafsat Abiola

92. “You can find peace amidst the storms that threaten you.” — Joseph B. Wirthlin

93. “Peace is a daily, a weekly, a monthly process, gradually changing opinions, slowly eroding old barriers, quietly building new structures.” — President John F. Kennedy

94. “Peace is the umpire for doing the will of God.” — Edwin Louis Cole

95. “When you do the right thing, you get the feeling of peace and serenity associated with it. Do it again and again.” — Roy T. Bennett

96. "If you want peace, stop fighting. If you want peace of mind, stop fighting with your thoughts." ― Peter McWilliams

Famous World Peace Quotes

97. “When the power of love overcomes the love of power the world will know peace.” — Jimi Hendrix

98. “World peace can be achieved when, in each person, the power of love replaces the love of power.” — Sri Chinmoy

99. “Do not be afraid to take a chance on peace, to teach peace, to live peace… Peace will be the last word of history.” — Pope John Paul II

100. “Imagine all the people living life in peace. You may say that I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one. I hope someday you'll join us and the world will be as one.” — John Lennon

101. “I think it’s naive to pray for world peace if we’re not going to change the form in which we live.” — Godfrey Reggio

Conclusion

Peace is something that you all desire in your lives. Whether it is inner peace, mental peace, or world peace, it is an essential human requirement. From the peaceful teachings of Buddha to the inspiring words of Gandhi, the importance of serenity has been highlighted throughout history. It is an ideal that you all strive for, yet one that is often difficult to achieve. Despite this, the pursuit of peace is never-ending and essential to your well-being. So, whenever you are struggling to find your calm, read this article. This article lists some of the most inspiring peace quotes spoken by many great and wise men and women. These quotes will help you achieve inner peace and hope and enliven your mood!

