Fun Things for Couples to Do at Home: Activities And More

When you’re just a new couple or have been together for a long time, it can be easy to fall into a routine of watching TV or scrolling through social media every night. But these activities can quickly become dull and uninspiring. So if you are confused about how to keep your relationship exciting and fresh, we are here to help. Here is a compilation of amazing things for couples to do at home that should keep your worries at bay. From cozy date nights to fun games and hobbies, our list will give you plenty of ideas to keep your relationship vibrant and engaging. So, put away your devices, grab a glass of wine, and get ready to have some fun together!

Home Date Ideas for Couples: 77 Indoor and Outdoor Suggestions

For When You’re Feeling Romantic

Have a Candlelit Dinner: A candlelight dinner is a perfect option for date nights at home. Set the mood with some soft lighting, a fancy meal, and a bottle of wine. Share your favorite stories and enjoy each other's company. Take a Bubble Bath: Fill up the tub with some bubbles, light some candles, and enjoy a relaxing soak with your partner! Read Poetry to Each Other: Take turns reading romantic poems to each other and appreciate the beauty of language. Have a Fondue Night: Dip bread, fruit, and other treats into melted cheese or chocolate, and enjoy a cute and tasty meal together! Remember chocolate and strawberries are your best friend because they're aphrodisiacs! Stargaze: One of the most romantic things to do with your partner at home, is to set up something on your lawn or terrace and stargaze! It's a romantic way to enjoy the beauty of the night sky. Watch the sunrise: Wake up early, cuddle up with your partner, and watch the sun slowly rise over the horizon. Savor the moment as you witness the beauty of a new day together and enjoy the peacefulness of the early morning. Watch the sunset: If you're not a morning person, sunsets are a great alternative. Find a cozy spot in your home with a clear view of the setting sun. Hold hands, sip on your favorite drink, and watch as the sky transforms! Take in the romantic ambiance and cherish the moment with your loved one. Write Love Notes to Each Other: Hide love notes around the house or leave them in each other's pockets to find throughout the day. Have a Photoshoot: Having a photoshoot is one of the most romantic things to do at home if planned right! Get into some date night fits and set up the ambiance to match! Click each other, and then get some couple shots with the help of a timer. These will definitely be keepsakes to cherish in the future! Make a Playlist of Your Favorite Songs: Share your favorite songs and enjoy a romantic dance or sing-along session.

11. Slow Dance-Slow dancing is a perfect way to create a romantic ambiance for a home date. Dim the lights, play some romantic music, and hold each other close. Let the rhythm of the music guide you as you sway together in each other's arms!

12. Massage: Relax and unwind with a soothing massage for each other. Set the mood with candles and soft music, and take turns giving each other a massage. Not only is it a great way to relieve stress, but it's also a sensual way to connect with your partner.

13. Cuddle: Dim the lights, light some candles, and snuggle up in a cozy blanket together. Talk about your dreams and share your innermost thoughts while enjoying each other's company!

14. Recreate your partner's favorite romantic movie scene: One of the most fun activities for couples to do at home, you can always experiment with a little role play! Set the mood with candles, dimmed lights, and soft music. Dress up and act out your favorite movie scene together to bring your romantic fantasies to life.

15. Create a Bucket List: Make a list of all the romantic things you want to do together in the future! This will not only create a cute atmosphere, and facilitate some adorable conversations but also give you a lot to look forward to!

16. Create a Scrapbook Together: Put together a scrapbook of your memories together, and reminisce on all the special moments you've shared!

17. Play Truth or Dare: Play some fun and exciting couple games. Get to know each other better with a fun game of truth or dare, and add some romantic dares to make it extra special!

18. Do Couple's Exercises: From couples’ yoga to fun salsa, there are several fun activities for couples! Turn up some music and get into the groove for a cute experience.

19. Go Through Old Photographs: Take a trip down memory lane and look through old photo albums or digital pictures. Reminisce about your first date, your first kiss, and other special moments you've shared! This activity will surely have you laughing, crying, and cherishing those memories together.

20. Paint and Sip Night: Get creative and try painting together. Grab some paint, brushes, and canvas and create a masterpiece while sipping on your favorite drink. You can get crazy with the paints, and maybe even do a little body art on each other!

21. Plan a Confession Night: Plan a special night where you both confess your deepest secrets and desires to each other. This can help deepen your connection and trust with one another, and can also be a fun and intimate experience!

22. Create a Wish List: Make a list of all the things you want to do together as a couple. This can include places you want to travel to, new hobbies you want to try, or anything else that you both have been wanting to do. This will give you both something to look forward to in the future and is a cute date idea!

23. Drinking Games: Get cozy and intimate by playing drinking games with your partner. Create your own rules, or search online for fun and flirty games. Sip on your favorite cocktails or wine while getting to know each other on a deeper level, and enjoy the romantic and playful atmosphere that comes with the games.

24. Tasting Party: Create a romantic atmosphere by hosting a tasting party for just the two of you. Choose your favorite wines, cheeses, chocolates, or any other foods you both enjoy, and take turns feeding each other blindfolded. You'll discover new tastes together, and the sensual experience will make you feel closer than ever!

25. Take some quiet time: Unplug from technology and create a cozy atmosphere with soft blankets and pillows. Share a bottle of wine or champagne and indulge in deep conversations to strengthen your emotional connection. Take turns giving each other massages to relax and unwind.

For When You’re Feeling Cozy

26. Have a Movie Marathon: Cozy up on the couch with your favorite snacks and binge-watch your favorite movies or TV shows. Don't forget to grab a cozy blanket and some pillows for ultimate comfort.

27. Binge Watch a Web Series/Show: Snuggle up in bed or on the couch and start a new series together. Pick a show you've both been wanting to watch and make some popcorn. Don't forget to share your favorite moments and theories as you watch!

28. Watch a Match or Sporting Activity: Get comfy on the couch with your favorite snacks and drinks, and root for your favorite team together. Whether it's a live game or a replay, you'll feel the excitement and joy of cheering on your team with your loved one by your side. Plus, with the cozy atmosphere of your own home, you can switch out your jersey for pajamas too!

29. Cook a Relaxing Dinner Together: Next on the list of things for couples to do at home, is to cook something relaxing. It doesn't have to be a gourmet meal, it can be something as simple as cup noodles because there's nothing cozier than snuggling into bed while savoring a tasty meal.

30. Play Board Games: Nothing says cozy like a good old-fashioned board game. Enjoy some snacks and drinks while you challenge each other to a friendly game night!

31. Card games: Get cozy on the couch with a warm blanket and a deck of cards. Play your favorite card games together like Gin Rummy, Poker, or Go Fish. Get competitive with your partner, or just enjoy some lighthearted fun together!

32. Have a Spa Night: Treat yourselves to a relaxing spa night at home. Run a bubble bath, give each other massages, and use face masks for the ultimate relaxation experience.

33. Do a Puzzle: Work on a puzzle together and enjoy the satisfaction of completing it as a team. This activity is perfect for a cozy night.

34. Have a Wine and Cheese Night: Set up a cheese board, pour yourselves a glass of wine, and enjoy each other's company while snacking on delicious cheeses.

35. Read Together: Choose a book to read together and take turns reading to each other. This is a great way to relax and spend quality time together.

36. Bake Something Sweet: Spend an afternoon baking your favorite dessert together. The sweet aroma and cozy atmosphere will make your home feel even more inviting.

37. Build a Fort: Let out your inner child and build a cozy fort together. You can snuggle up inside with some snacks and a good movie.

38. Write Love Letters: If you want to snuggle up and engage in a cute activity, writing sweet love letters is a super fun way to do that! This method is a great way to deepen your connection and strengthen your bond, while also having a sweet keepsake.

39. Skincare: Take turns giving each other face masks and massages, and enjoy a relaxing spa day at home. Light some candles and play some soothing music to create a cozy ambiance.

40. Read: Snuggle up on the couch with your favorite books, magazines, or comics, and read together in silence. You can also take turns reading out loud to each other for a cozy storytelling experience.

41. Listen to a Podcast: Grab a blanket, some snacks, and your favorite podcast, and cozy up on the couch for a relaxing and informative listening session. You can learn something new while enjoying each other's company.

42. Online Shopping: Browse your favorite online stores together and pick out some cozy new clothes, blankets, or pillows for your home. Make it a fun and lighthearted activity by sharing your fashion choices and giving each other feedback.

43. Bedroom Fort and Nap: Build a cozy fort in your bedroom using blankets and pillows, and snuggle up for a lazy afternoon nap. You can also bring in some snacks, books, or movies to enjoy in your cozy hideaway.

44. Have a Pillow Fight: Release your inner child and have a playful pillow fight with your partner! You can always go and cuddle up in bed once both of you are tired!

45. Journaling: Start a couples journal where you take turns writing about your thoughts, feelings, and experiences. This can help you deepen your connection and understanding of each other!

When You Want to Try Something New

46. DIY Project: When looking for new things for couples to do at home, trying out a DIY project is a must. Whether it's building a piece of furniture or creating your wall art, working together to bring your vision to life can be a fun and rewarding experience.

47. Try Tie-and-dye: Get creative and transform your old t-shirt! Get creative and transform your old t-shirts or fabrics into something new! Not only this will be a fun date, but will also let you have cute keepsakes.

48. Sketch: Explore your artistic side by sketching each other or your surroundings. Let your creativity flow and have fun as you experiment with different techniques and styles because you might just surprise each other with your hidden talents!

49. New Craft: Try your hand at a new craft such as making homemade candles, or creating a personalized picture frame! Not only will you have fun working on something together, but you'll also have a tangible result to show for it.

50. Watercolour Art: Grab some watercolor paints and paper and experiment with creating beautiful designs together. Explore different techniques like blending colors, using salt to create texture, or adding ink details to make your artwork truly unique.

51. Resin Creations: Resin art is a unique and creative way for couples to explore their artistic side. With endless color options and design possibilities, it's a fun and easy way to make something beautiful together. Just mix, pour, and let your imagination run wild!

52. Calligraphy: Get artsy and try your hand at calligraphy with your partner. With just a few basic tools and some practice, you can create beautiful lettering and designs to elevate your notes, cards, and even home decor. Make it a date night activity by lighting some candles, putting on some music, and practicing together.

53. Declutter and Decorate the House: Spend a day decluttering and reorganizing your living space, and then get creative with some new decor ideas. Add some plants, switch up your wall art, or rearrange your furniture to give your home a fresh new look and feel.

54. Home Improvement Project: If you've been meaning to switch things up at home for a while, take up an improvement project together such as redecorating your corner and painting a wall! This way you will have a new and improved space, as well as precious memories of working together to make it happen.

55. Learn a New Dance Routine Together: Choose a genre, follow online tutorials, and have fun practicing your moves. Learning a dance tutorial is one of the most fun things to do as a couple at home! It is a great way to connect, get goofy, and enjoy some intimate moments too!

56. Game Night: Switch up your typical game night by trying a new board game or video game. Bonus points if it's a game neither of you has played before!

57. Work Out Together: Try a new exercise regimen, whether it's a dancing workout, yoga class, or high-intensity interval training. You'll enjoy working out together as a team and getting a fantastic workout!

58. Wine Tasting: Buy a few bottles of wine you haven't tried before and have a tasting night. Take turns blind tasting and guessing the wine's origin and notes.

59. Try Cooking a New Cuisine or an Experimental Dish: Find a new recipe or challenge each other to recreate your favorite restaurant dish at home. Turn up the music, open a bottle of wine, and enjoy the process as y'all create something delicious!

60. Indoor Picnic: Set up a cozy picnic in your living room. Make some new and unique finger foods, bring out a blanket, and enjoy each other's company.

61. Karaoke Night: Sing your hearts out with a karaoke machine or YouTube karaoke videos. Have fun picking out songs for each other to sing.

62. Learn a New Skill: Take a fun workshop to pick up a new talent, whether it be cooking, photography, or a foreign language. You will have a good time bonding over it and will also learn something new!

63. Cocktail Night: Try out some new cocktail recipes together, and have fun creating your own signature drinks.

64. Trivia Night: Test your knowledge and have a fun competition with your partner by organizing a trivia night. Choose a topic that interests you both and gather interesting questions to keep it engaging!

65. Take a compatibility quiz: Get to know each other on a whole new level by taking a compatibility quiz that explores your personalities, interests, and values. Discover your similarities, differences, and learn how to communicate and compromise better as a couple!

66. Baking Challenge: Set a baking challenge for yourselves and try something new, whether it's a fancy dessert or a complicated bread recipe! Then, indulge in a sugary treat, that is sure to make all the efforts seem worth it!

67. Comedy Night: Watch a stand-up comedy special together and try to make each other laugh with your jokes and impressions.

68. Plant: Get your hands dirty and start a new project by planting a garden together. Pick out your favorite herbs, flowers, or vegetables and create a space to watch them grow. Not only will you have a fun activity to do together, but you'll also get to enjoy the fruits of your labor all season long!

69. Make Fun Online Videos or Routines: Use your creativity, and create your own fun and silly online videos or workout routines. Whether you're dancing, doing yoga, or just being silly, you can make each other laugh and try something new.

70 Jigsaw Puzzle: Choose a challenging one with an interesting image to keep you engaged for hours. You can even frame it and hang it up as a reminder of your teamwork for days to come!

71. Have a Themed Date: Create an adventure without leaving your home by choosing a theme like 90’s retro or black tie dates! Dress up, cook themed food, and decorate your home to transport yourself to a different world.

72. Plan a Fresh Getaway: If you're craving adventure but can't leave home, plan a fresh getaway in your own space. Create a theme for your staycation, like a beach day or a ski lodge experience, and decorate your home accordingly. Make new cocktails, cook exotic meals, and enjoy each other's company in your unique vacation atmosphere.

73. Language learning: Learn a new language together and plan your dream vacation to a place where it's spoken. There are plenty of free resources available online, or you can even hire a tutor for a more immersive experience. Put your skills to the test by watching foreign films, cooking traditional dishes, or practicing with locals when you finally make it to your destination.

74. Try sewing: Get crafty and learn a new skill by trying sewing! Whether it's making a pillow or a dress, sewing can be a fun and rewarding activity for couples to do together at home.

75. Learn Crochet: Get cozy and creative with your partner by learning how to crochet together. Choose your favorite colors of yarn and challenge each other to create something unique, like a cozy blanket or a cute stuffed animal. Not only will you have fun, but you'll also have a keepsake to cherish.

76. Try a VR Date: Experience new adventures with your partner through virtual reality! From exploring new worlds to playing games together, a VR date can be a unique and exciting way to spend time together without leaving your home, so if you own a headset, it's a great way to get things rolling!

77. Have a BBQ: Bring the grill indoors or set up a mini one outside, grab some juicy meats, veggies, and cold drinks, and cook up a storm together. Experiment with new marinades and sauces, and enjoy a cozy, delicious meal together.

In today's fast-paced world, it's important for couples to take a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and focus on each other. All the different things for couples to do at home mentioned above can be a source of comfort, joy, and relaxation. From trying out new recipes and cooking together to playing games or even just snuggling up on the couch and binge-watching a TV show, there are endless options for couples to enjoy quality time at home.

Even simple activities such as having a picnic in the backyard, or doing a DIY project can be fun and meaningful experiences that help you connect and create lasting memories! So, whether you're looking to spice up your relationship or simply enjoy each other's company, there are plenty of things for couples activities at home that you can engage in! All it takes is a little creativity, a willingness to try new things, and a commitment to spending quality time together.

