53 Unhappy Marriage Quotes to Help You Heal: Living in a Loveless Marriage

Every marriage experiences issues, but the question is whether you believe they will last forever or just for a while. While some couples seem to be made for each other, others must work hard to find their soul mates because not all matches are meant to be. However, the mental and emotional harm brought on by an unhappy marriage needs to be addressed as soon as possible in order to avoid needless bitterness in the couple's life. If your relationship has more lows than highs, these 53 unhappy marriage quotes may help you.

When Love Fades: 53 Unhappy Marriages Quotes to Find Strength

Unhappy quotes about marriage

1. “There was a scientific phrase for when one of you desired one life while the other desired something entirely different: irreconcilable.” - Anna Quindlen

2. "In a perfect world, the marriage vows would be completely rewritten." - Alain de Botton

3. “If the partners understand that sometimes better things come after worse things, more marriages might endure.” - Doug Larson

4. "You should not be involved in or worried about an unhappy marriage." - Anthony Riches

5. "There are times when I question whether men and women are truly suitable. They could possibly move in next door and only visit at times.” - Katharine Hepburn

6. “Nothing would make me feel more alone than having to live the rest of my days in silence or, worse, unable to speak with someone." - Mary Ann Shaffer

7. "When a noise interrupts your sleep and you don't want to be awakened, you can have a long, complex dream that explains the entire noise.” - A. Witting

8. "In a marriage, things are never split equally. It is either 70 or 60 all the time. Someone experiences first love, Someone takes another person above them. Someone puts in a lot of effort to keep things running smoothly, while someone else just goes along." - Mercy, Jodi Picoult

9. "If you reflect on your relationship and find that you cannot recall any pleasant memories of it, then something isn't right.”

10. "Shouting ruins so many enjoyable moments in one's life. If your neighbors haven't heard about it first, you've never heard of a bad marriage. - Lillian Russell

11. "I've learned enough to know that a woman should never wed a man who disliked his mother." - Martha Gellhorn

12. You kids were all in college when I realized that I was left alone with a man who wanted me to be someone I wasn't despite a long time. - Barbara Delinsky

13. “Relationships are brittle, like glass. When it's broken, it's better to leave it the way it is rather than try to fix it yourself and risk injury.” ―D. Love

14. "Two persons must make a promise that they will continue to be in that happy unusual, and stressful state regularly until death do them part" - George Bernard Shaw

15. "You're allowing them to hurt you again in your mind if you spend time hoping they will pay for what they did to your heart," ―Shannon

Bad Marriage Quotes

16. She had "dragged" Benjamin to suppers and walks when she was a bride, but now things were the other way around. She went out socializing with him, but she was lacking passion because she had already fallen victim to that unending motion that eventually comes to live with each of us and stays with us until the end. Fitzgerald, F. Scott

17. "You can be enough for a person sometimes, but they may decide not to be in your life." - Alder, Shannon L.

18. "More harm is frequently caused by ignorance than by outright hostility." - Rowling, J.K.

19. "At times, sleeping with you makes me feel really lonely." - H. R. K. Murakami

20. "There are extremes of love and hate, just like there are different temperatures on a thermometer.” - Mwanandeke Kindembo

21. “An unhappy marriage can be like a black hole, sucking away all your joy and leaving you feeling empty.” – Anonymous

22. “He is my husband but he is like a brick wall; he’s not willing to budge no matter how hard I try.” – Anonymous

23. “He is like a black hole; he sucks away any happiness and hope you have.” – Anonymous

24. “A bad husband in a marriage can be like a bully; he’s constantly belittling and berating you.” – Anonymous

25. "I'd prefer a romantic relationship to end in hatred than boredom. The fervor in the extremities gives the impression that it once had worth. We grow from being hot or cold, but the biggest insult is being lukewarm.” - Criss Jami

26. "Why don't we call it quits? I suppose that she continues to be with me as I stay with her. And doing that is not simple.’ - John Green

27. “Divorce is not always tragic. Staying in an unhappy marriage while giving your kids the wrong lesson about love is awful.” Jennifer Weiner

28. “The idea for "The Amateur Marriage" came to mind after it was realized that out of all the chances to show character differences, an unhappy marriage must undoubtedly offer the most.” - Anne Tyler

29. “I wasn't sure which would be the harshest; I debated between having him die in Hell or in an unhappy marriage.” - Lord Byron

30. "So far, it's much preferable to be unhappy alone than unhappy with someone." - Miranda Monroe

31. "There is nothing more severe than living in an unhappy marriage. I've witnessed it kill people, so it worries me.” - Cowell, Simon

32. "I find it astonishing that a miserable marriage continues to be miserable after it is over." - Rebecca West

33. “A man and his wife fight 100 times more when they are by themselves than they do in front of other people.” - Howe, E. W.

34. "A lack of responsive intimate interactions is the first sign of marriages' demise. Conflict develops later.” - Sue Johnson

35. “Lack of communication is the main cause of unhappy marriages.” - Akita Lailah Gifty

Toxic unhappy marriage quotes

36. "While neither of us is content, neither of us wants to quit. So we keep hurting one another while claiming to be in love.” - Rupi Kaur

37. I aspire to get married once more because I value marriage and family. But departing from an unhappy marriage was the right thing to do." - Rossana Condoleo

38. “An unhappy person in marriage is always the most unhappy kind of parent." - Rossana Condoleo

39. "I'm not a room in a hotel. Don't come here with demands and try to turn me into a vacation; I'm home; I'm not the whisky you want; I'm the water you need.” - Rupi Kaur

40. "We both understand that love is reserved for children, we're grownups. Adults should be compatible, he said. Teresa answered, "Compatibility is for my Bluetooth and my car.

41. “The only difference is that they get together just fine, and my car rarely makes my Bluetooth feel unsettled.” - Stiefvater, Maggie

42. “She felt bad for not trying harder to let go of him and heal the wounds, but he hadn't either, she realized. After the ship sank, they were two lost souls who had been strolling water for years. - Danielle Steel

43. “The most terrible thing she ever heard after so many years was that he didn't love her.” - Danielle Steel

44. “"After doing the laundry, I occasionally wonder which missing sock is the clever one. It finally walks away from a frayed, worn-out relationship after being unhappy for so long.” - Anthony Liccione

45. “If a marriage is unhappy, it is merely a single piece of paper.” - Phil Lester

46. "Being together destroyed the two of us. We crushed each other's dreams.” - Kate Chisman

47. "A judge performed my marriage, I should've requested a jury.” - Marx Groucho

48. “She probably worries that you'll end up like her and marry someone you resent.” - Jennifer Brown

49. “I consider leaving this cage, but I know I'll never be ready to. I no longer have the power to fly away, even if the guardian were to let me go.” - Forook Farrokhzad

50. “And I am aware that my parents were never content together and perhaps never would have been under any conditions, with the fresh perspective that comes from experiencing a relationship myself.” - Christina Baker Kline

51. “In their final years, it appeared as though they were all lying on a single deathbed, their dying hands bound together by habit, their dying mouths muttering truths devoid of compassion, and their dying hearts still grumbling.” - Wescott, Glenway

52. “The offspring of brutally unhappy marriages, like my mother, are frequently burdened for life, but the offspring of happy marriages also experience difficulties — perhaps to a greater extent because virtue is not on their side.” - Lorna Sage

53. "The breakdown of what once was had been composed of outcomes of movements, results of unspoken words, and ample of bitterness grew over the years that all added up to form countless tiny moments of muffled misery," - Myers, Benjamin

Conclusion

It is hard and disappointing to experience a bad marriage as it only sucks you into darkness. You may have the feeling that you are powerless to express your emotions or find a way out, stuck in an endless spiral of regret and annoyance. However, if you discover that you have a deeper level of affinity for these unhappy marriage quotes, it might be time to assess your union and, if necessary, seek counseling. Keep in mind that it requires time and effort from each other to have a blissful marriage.

