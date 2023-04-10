121 Inspirational Quotes After a Breakup to Help You Move On

The end of a romantic relationship can be a challenging, emotional, and traumatic experience for anyone involved. In such a rough phase, a sense of understanding and support from friends, family, or even literature can provide solace. So, it is natural for people who are hurting to turn to motivational and inspirational quotes after a breakup as a source of comfort during this difficult time. These breakup quotes help broken couples to gain insight into their emotions and navigate through their pain and heartache toward healing and personal growth. Oftentimes, they remind you that you are not alone in your pain and that others have experienced similar emotions.

These after-breakup quotes, collected from various sources, can offer guidance, perspective, and understanding as you cope with the end of a significant relationship. Additionally, these quotes can also help to reflect on what happened, allowing you to grow personally and emotionally for your future relationships. Moreover, reading these relationship breakup quotes or sharing them with someone you know is suffering can create a sense of solidarity and foster deeper connections among you.

How Do You Motivate Someone After a Breakup?

Nobody can see their close friends suffering from heartbreak or struggling to move on. Yet, words and actions often seem to fail when trying to help someone get over heartbreak. So, how can you motivate someone after a breakup? It can actually be as simple as straight-up asking your friend how you can help them deal with their emotions. Not only will you get a clear idea of what you can do, but you will also stop yourself from hurting them unintentionally. Secondly, help them re-live their routine life. For example, help them in doing chores or going to the grocery store. You can send them little gifts like new bedsheets, plants, or things they adore. Most importantly, give them time and attention and be there for them. They have already lost someone they love, so, standing right next to them will assure them that not everybody strands them. Also, remember to allow them their time to open up and heal. Do not try to rush them or belittle their feelings.

121 Heartfelt And Inspirational Quotes After a Breakup That Offer Wisdom And Insight into Your Emotions

Relationship Breakup Quotes

"Yesterday is not ours to recover, but tomorrow is ours to win or lose.” — Lyndon B. Johnson “The hottest love has the coldest end.” — Socrates “You loved him enough to let him leave. Now you need to love yourself enough to let him go.” — Ranata Suzuki "Relationships are stepping stones for the evolution of our consciousness. Each interaction we have, be it one of joy or contrast, allows us to learn more about who we are and what we want in this lifetime. They bring us into greater alignment…as long as we continue to move forward and do not get attached to hurt, anger, or being a victim.” ― Alaric Hutchinson "Thank you for coming into my life and giving me joy, thank you for loving me and receiving my love in return. Thank you for the memories I will cherish forever. But most of all, thank you for showing me that there will come a time when I can eventually let you go." ― Nicholas Sparks "Watching you walk out of my life does not make me bitter or cynical about love. But rather makes me realize that if I wanted so much to be with the wrong person, how beautiful it will be when the right person comes along." ― Nicholas Sparks

Advertisement

Uplifting Quotes After a Breakup

7. "Pain makes you stronger, fear makes you braver, heartbreak makes you wiser." — Drake

8. "Do not cry because it’s over, smile because it happened." — Dr. Seuss

9. “One makes mistakes; that is life. But it is never a mistake to have loved.” — Romain Rolland

10. "Take a shower. Wash away every trace of yesterday. Of smells. Of weary skin. Get dressed. Make coffee, windows open, the sun shining through. Hold the cup with two hands and notice that you feel the feeling of warmth. You still feel the warmth." — Charlotte Eriksson

11. "You can't look back - you just have to put the past behind you and find something better in your future.” — Jodi Picoult

12. “Not all storms come to disrupt your life. Some come to clear your path.” — Paulo Coelho

13. "The woman who does not require validation from anyone is the most feared individual on the planet." — Mohadesa Najumi

14. "It's not a matter of letting go - you would if you could. Instead of 'let it go' we should probably say 'let it be.'" — Jon Kabat-Zinn

15. "I will not allow myself to not feel chosen every single day. And I will wait till whenever that is." — Hannah Brown

16. "Even though you may want to move forward in your life, you may have one foot on the brakes. In order to be free, we must learn how to let go. Release the hurt. Release the fear. Refuse to entertain your old pain. The energy it takes to hang onto the past is holding you back from a new life. What is it you would let go of today?” — Mary Manin Morrissey

17. "We have to be whole people to find whole love" — Cheryl Strayed

18. "Recovery begins from the darkest moment." — John Major

19. “You are not lost. You are here. Stop abandoning yourself. Stop repeating this myth about love and success that will land in your lap or evade you forever. Build a humble, flawed life from the rubble, and cherish that. There is nothing more glorious on the face of the earth than someone who refuses to give up, who refuses to give in to their most self-hating, discouraged, disillusioned self, and instead learns, slowly and painfully, how to relish the feeling of building a hut in the middle of the suffocating dust.” — Heather Havrilesky

Advertisement

20. "Make it a rule of life never to regret and never to look back. Regret is an appalling waste of energy; you can't build on it; it's only good for wallowing in.” — Katherine Mansfield

21. "Whatever you do, never run back to what broke you." — Frank Ocean

22. It is hard to be clear about who you are when you are carrying around a bunch of baggage from the past. I've learned to let go and move more quickly into the next place." — Angelina Jolie

23. "Your time is way too valuable to be wasting on people that can’t accept who you are.” — Turcois Ominek

Sad Quotes After a Breakup

24. "When it comes to love and loss, acceptance is never easy. We can't make someone see all we have to give, make them love us, or make them change. All we can do is move on and stop wasting time.” ― April Mae Monterrosa

25. "The way they leave tells you everything." — Rupi Kaur, Answers

26. "A relationship, I think, is like a shark. It has to constantly move forward or it dies. And I think what we got on our hands is a dead shark." — Alvy Singer, Annie Hall

27. "If you really want closure... at some point, you have to shut the door." — Jacki Wells Wunderlin

28. "The toughest part of letting go is realizing the other person already did." — Lalla

29. “Sometimes, I don’t know what haunts me more. The memories of you… or the happy person I used to be.” — Ranata Suzuki

30. "Sharp is the arrows of a broken heart." — Cassandra Clare

31. “Hearts live by being wounded.” — Oscar Wilde

32. “Love is unconditional. Relationships are not.” — Grant Gudmunson

33. "We must be willing to let go of the life we’ve planned, so as to have the life that is waiting for us." — Joseph Campbell

34. “When I get sad, I stop being sad and be awesome instead.” — Barney Stinson

35. "Nothing hurts more than being disappointed by the one person who you thought would never hurt you." — Gugu Mofokeng

Advertisement

36. "And I think even when you heal, you're never what you were before". — Cassandra Clare

Funny Quotes After a Breakup

37. “It’s over. Please get out of my Van Halen T-shirt before you jinx the band and they break up.” — Robbie Hart, The Wedding Singer

38. "One day they will realize they lost a diamond while playing with worthless stones." — Turcois Ominek

39. “Everyone’s allowed to be in love with the wrong person at some point. In fact, it’s a mistake not to be.” — Harriet Evans

40. "Love lasts about seven years. That’s how long it takes for the cells of the body to totally replace themselves." — Francoise Sagan

41. "Only time can heal his heart, just as only time can heal his broken arms and legs." — Miss Piggy

42. "A breakup would imply she was my girlfriend. She was a girl who was my friend who is now a girl who is not my friend.” — Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory

43. “If you take the L out of lover, it’s over.” — Take the L by The Motels

44. “I made up a new dance. It’s called the Move on with Your Life.” — Sky Corrigan, Superstar

45. "I never hated a man enough to give his diamonds back." — Zsa Zsa Gabor

46. "I like my relationships like I like my eggs — over easy." — Jared Kintz

47. "If you don't love yourself, how in the hell you gonna love somebody else?" — RuPaul

48. “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn.” — Rhett Butler, Gone With the Wind

Music Quotes After a Breakup

49. "Three: Don't be his friend/You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the mornin'/And if you're under him, you ain't gettin' over him" — New Rules by Dua Lipa

50. "You made my heart break and that made me who I am." — Shout Out to My Ex by Little Mix

51. "We are never ever, ever getting back together. You go talk to your friends, talk to my friends, talk to me (talk to me). But we are never, ever, ever, ever getting back together." — We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together by Taylor Swift

Advertisement

52. "We found each other. I helped you out of a broken place. You gave me comfort. Falling for you was my mistake." — Call Out My Name by The Weeknd

53. "Did it frighten you, how we kissed when we danced on the light-up floor?" — Green Light by Lorde

54. "Once upon a time, it was made for us (for us)/ Woke up one day, it had turned to dust/ Baby, we were found, but now we're lost/ So it's time to let it go." — Slide Away by Miley Cyrus

55. "I cannot play myself again/I should just be my own best friend" — Tears Dry On Their Own by Amy Winehouse

56. "Gonna love myself, no, I don’t need anybody else." — Love Myself by Hailee Steinfeld

57. "Does it ever get lonely, thinking you could live without me?" — Without Me by Halsey

58. "You're doing great out there without me, baby/Like a damn sociopath" — Good 4 u by Olivia Rodrigo

59. "My ex asked me, 'Where you movin'?' I said, 'On to better things.'" — 10 Bands by Drake

60. "Thank you, next." — Thank U, Next by Ariana Grande

61. "It’s unfair that I still care and I wonder where you are tonight. Thinking it could be different. But maybe we missed it." — It Should’ve Been Us by Tori Kelly

Quotes for Him After a Breakup

62. “Hearts will never be practical until they are made unbreakable.” — The Wizard of Oz

63. “Never love something so much that you can’t let go of it.” — Ginni Rometty

64. “Love yourself first, and everything else falls into line.” — Lucille Ball

65. “This is a good sign, having a broken heart. It means we have tried for something.” — Elizabeth Gilbert

66. "'Go back?' he thought. 'No good at all! Go sideways? Impossible! Go forward? The only thing to do! On we go!' So up he got and trotted along with his little sword held in front of him and one hand feeling the wall, and his heart all of a patter and a pitter.” ― J.R.R. Tolkien

Advertisement



Quotes for Her After a Breakup

67. “Never love anybody that treats you like you are ordinary.” — Oscar Wilde

68. “Failed relationships can be described as so much wasted makeup.” — Marian Keyes

69. "Girls, you have gotta know when it's time to turn the page.” — Tori Amos

70. “Turn your wounds into wisdom.” — Oprah

71. “Never allow someone to be your priority while allowing yourself to be their option.” — Mark Twain

72. "He is very dreamy, but he is not the sun. You are." — Christina Yang, Grey's Anatomy

73. “The best way to mend a broken heart is time and girlfriends.” — Gwyneth Paltrow

Motivational Quotes After a Breakup

74. “Those who do not know how to weep with their whole heart do not know how to laugh either.” — Golda Meir

75. “Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together” — Marilyn Monroe

76. “Heartbroken? Channel your sorrow to become worthy of love. The world will be yours.” — Tapan Ghosh.

77. “Nothing in the universe can stop you from letting go and starting over.” — Guy Finley

78. “Just because a relationship ends, it does not mean it’s not worth having.” — Sarah Mlynowski

79. “You can only move on if you accept that it is gone.” — The Goddess Rebellion

80. “To love and win is the best thing. To love and lose is the next best.” — William Makepeace Thackeray

81. “Love is never lost. If not reciprocated, it will flow back and soften and purify the heart.” — Washington Irving

82. “Moving on is easy. It is staying moved on that’s trickier.” — Katerina Stoykova Klemer

83. “When someone leaves, it is because someone else is about to arrive.” — Paulo Coelho

84. “Do not wait. If it is not right, move on.” — Andy Lau

85. “Never regret yesterday. Life is in you today, and you make your tomorrow.” — L. Ron Hubbard

86. “Pain is inevitable. Suffering is optional.”—M. Kathleen Casey

87. “Every day is a new day, and you will never be able to find happiness if you don’t move on.” — Carrie Underwood

Advertisement

88. "Take all the time you need to heal emotionally. Moving on doesn’t take a day, it takes lots of little steps to be able to break free of your broken self.” — Tere Arigo

89. “Life moves on. And so should we.” — Spencer Johnson

90. “Patience is key for getting over a breakup. That and trailing off your interaction after the breakup.” — Drake

91. “Don’t dwell on what went wrong. Instead, focus on what to do next. Spend your energies on moving forward toward finding the answer.” — Denis Waitley

92. “Sooner or later we've all got to let go of our past.” — Dan Brown

Quotes After a Breakup to Help You Move On

93. "Because you simply cannot draw these things out forever. At some point, you just pull off the Band-Aid and it hurts, but then it’s over and you’re relieved.” ― John Green

94. "To let go is to release the images and emotions, the grudges and fears, the clingings and disappointments of the past that bind our spirit." — Jack Kornfield

95. "Take those chances and you can achieve greatness, whereas if you go conservative, you'll never know. I truly believe what doesn't kill you makes you stronger. Even if you fail, learning and moving on is sometimes the best thing." — Danica Patrick

96. "Let go of certainty. The opposite isn't uncertainty. It's openness, curiosity, and a willingness to embrace paradox, rather than choose up sides. The ultimate challenge is to accept ourselves exactly as we are, but never stop trying to learn and grow." — Tony Schwartz

97. "Healing takes courage, and we all have courage, even if we have to dig a little to find it." — Tori Amos

98. "Letting go means to come to the realization that some people are a part of your history, but not a part of your destiny.” — Steve Maraboli

99. "You must make a decision that you are going to move on. It won't happen automatically. You will have to rise up and say, ‘I don’t care how hard this is, I do not care how disappointed I am, I’m not going to let this get the best of me. I’m moving on with my life.'” — Joel Osteen

Advertisement

100. "You need to have faith in yourself. Be brave and take risks. You don't have to have it all figured out to move forward.” ― Roy T. Bennett

101. "The great courageous act that we must all do is to have the courage to step out of our history and past so that we can live our dreams.” — Oprah Winfrey

102. "Breathe. Let go. And remind yourself that this very moment is the only one you know you have for sure." — Oprah Winfrey

103. “The moving finger writes, and having written moves on. Nor all thy piety nor all thy wit can cancel half a line of it.” — Omar Khayyam

104. "If you spend your time hoping someone will suffer the consequences for what they did to your heart, then you're allowing them to hurt you a second time in your mind.” — Shannon Alder

105. "You will evolve past certain people. Let yourself.” — Mandy Hale

106. “What’s broken is broken — and I’d rather remember it as it was than mend it and see the broken places as long as I lived.” — Margaret Mitchell

107. "Feeling sorry for ourselves is the most useless waste of energy on the planet. It does absolutely no good. We can't let our circumstances or what others do or don't do control us. We can decide to be happy regardless." — Joyce Meyer

108. "The only thing a person can ever really do is keep moving forward. Take that big leap forward without hesitation, without once looking back. Simply forget the past and forge toward the future.” ― Alyson Noel

109. "Life becomes easier when you learn to accept an apology you never got.” — Robert Brault

110. "I will continue my path, but I will keep a memory always.” — Rosie Thomas

111. "Sometimes the hardest part isn't letting go but rather learning to start over.” — Nicole Sobon

112. “You cannot convince people to love you. This is an absolute rule. No one will ever give you love because you want him or her to give it. Real love moves freely in both directions. Do not waste your time on anything else.” — Cheryl Strayed

113. "When one door closes, another opens; but we often look so long and so regretfully upon the closed door that we do not see the one which has opened for us." — Alexander Graham Bell

114. "You build on failure. You use it as a stepping stone. Close the door on the past. You don't try to forget the mistakes, but you don't dwell on it. You don't let it have any of your energy, or any of your time, or any of your space." — Johnny Cash

115. "To be bitter is to attribute intent and personality to the formless, infinite, unchanging, and unchangeable void. We drift on a chartless, resistless sea. Let us sing when we can, and forget the rest..” — H.P. Lovecraft

116. "Holding on is believing that there's only a past; letting go is knowing that there's a future." — Daphne Rose Kingma

117. "I think it's important to have closure in any relationship that ends - from a romantic relationship to a friendship. You should always have a sense of clarity at the end and know why it began and why it ended. You need that in your life to move cleanly into your next phase." — Jennifer Aniston

118. "In three words I can sum up everything I've learned about life: it goes on." — Robert Frost

119. "A bridge can still be built, while the bitter waters are flowing beneath." — Anthony Liccione

120. "Bad things do happen; how I respond to them defines my character and the quality of my life. I can choose to sit in perpetual sadness, immobilized by the gravity of my loss, or I can choose to rise from the pain and treasure the most precious gift I have - life itself." — Walter Anderson

121. "Grudges are for those who insist that they are owed something; forgiveness, however, is for those who are substantial enough to move on.” — Criss Jami

Conclusion

Breakups can be emotionally draining, with feelings of pain, loss, and even regret. One way to cope with the difficult process of healing is to find inspiration in quotes after a breakup that capture the emotions and wisdom that can come from such experiences. These breakup quotes will help you or your friend navigate the rollercoaster of emotions that is often experienced after the end of a relationship. Not only will these provide solace, but they will also guide you during your journey toward healing and personal growth. Moreover, our carefully curated collection of after-breakup quotes will offer comfort while also providing valuable insights into love, stability, and the power of letting go. So, give it a read or share it with someone you know who is struggling to move on after their breakup to bring back the lost smile!

ALSO READ: Top 111 Love Hurt Quotes to Ease Your Pain