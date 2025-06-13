Did RJ Mahvash hint at rumored BF Yuzvendra Chahal's ‘loyalty’ in new video after his divorce from Dhanashree? Cricketer REACTS

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is back in the spotlight, this time, not for his bowling but personal life. After his quiet divorce from choreographer Dhanashree Verma, whose reason remains under wraps, rumors of his alleged romance with RJ Mahvash have only grown louder. The duo have been spotted together on multiple occasions and have often cheered for each other on social media. Now, Mahvash took to social media and dropped a new video on loyalty and it seems as a not-so-subtle nod to the cricketer himself. He also reacted to the video in the comment section.

Taking to Instagram, RJ Mahvash shared that she wants the most attractive woman to try to pursue her man because if he can be won over that easily, he's not worth keeping. According to her, a man who’s that easy to take isn't hers to fight for. She added that he belongs to the streets.

The social media influencer added, “Kyunki ladkon ki tarah hum ladkiyon ko bhi aesa banda nahi chahiye jo har kisi ka banda ho. Mujhe uss ladki se koi problem bhi nahi hai kyunki wo toh meri koi lag hi nahi rahi na bhai. But my man should be someone that even if a girl serves her n*ked self on a platter to eat, he should toss her aside, walk up to me and show some loyalty there.” (Just like boys, even we girls don’t want a guy who belongs to everyone. I have no issue with the other girl, because honestly, she means nothing to me).

RJ Mahvash went on to say that if someone comes back, it's good; if not, they were never worth it. She reflected on how there will always be someone more attractive at every party, but loyalty isn’t about living in a world without temptation. It’s about how a person chooses to respond to those temptations. She added that the same standard applies to women too, who are equally capable of stirring things up. In the end, she remarked, one may face countless heartbreaks, but finding the right person remains rare.

Watch the video below:

As soon as she dropped the video, Yuzvendra reacted by heading to the comment section and dropping laughing emojis, sparking even more buzz among fans.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma officially ended their marriage in March this year. Since then, RJ Mahvash has frequently been spotted alongside him, adding more fuel to the rumors. While she had earlier dismissed the dating reports, rumors of romance grew louder after they were seen together at a Champions Trophy match in Dubai. She also gave a shout-out to him and his hard work after he lost the IPL 2025 final match.

ALSO READ: No trophy, no show: RJ Mahvash teases Yuzvendra Chahal over 2nd season of Pyaar Paisa Profit