The Great Indian Kapil Show Promo: Did Krushna Abhishek tease Yuzvendra Chahal with rumored girlfriend RJ Mahvash?

The upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to be quite interesting. The pitch is set, and the comedy players are ready as Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Abhishek Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal grace the couch.

The episode delves into the world of cricket as cricketers reveal dressing room secrets and share more about each other. Amid this, Krushna Abhishek teases Yuzvendra Chahal for his rumored relationship with RJ Mahvash.

Advertisement

Krushna Abhishek teases Yuzvendra Chahal

Netflix uploaded a new promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show, offering a sneak peek of the upcoming episode. This episode is all about unfiltered fun. What follows is a barrel of laughs as Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Abhishek Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal bring their dug-out banter straight to Kapil’s couch.

It is then seen that Krushna Abhishek arrives in his character and teases Chahal. After Krushna sits beside him, he tells everyone that the cricketer is shivering. The comedian then teases Chahal for his rumored relationship with RJ Mahvash.

Krushna says, "Kaap rahe hai thar, thar. Baki dekha aapka Instagram pe, darte toh nahi zyada (He is shivering. But I have seen your Instagram, you don't fear much)." This leaves all in splits.

Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show promo here-

Gautam Gambhir, known for his serious on-field persona, slips into a brand-new avatar that is witty, sharp, and unexpectedly hilarious. From his one-liners to his playful jabs at Kapil Sharma, this is Gambhir like we've never seen him before.

Advertisement

Rishabh Pant is in his best form, throwing laughter googlies at Kapil and the audience. Chahal, with his mischievous smile, is Pant's partner in crime, while Abhishek Sharma, the innocent newcomer, plays safe.

But the true mic-drop moment of the episode comes when Sunil Grover walks in as Manjot Singh Sidhu. The audience erupts. With classic Sidhu-isms, a blinged-out outfit, and over-the-top flair, Manjot takes over the stage like only Sunil Grover can.

The Great Indian Kapil Show's fresh episode premieres at 8 PM every Saturday.

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 First Episode: When and where to watch, first guest, return of Navjot Singh Sidhu