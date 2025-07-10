LiAngelo Ball files for divorce from Rashida Nicole, cites ‘irreconcilable differences’ just 7 days after pregnancy news

In a surprising turn, LiAngelo Ball officially filed for divorce on July 3, just one week after Rashida Nicole announced they were expecting their first child together. Court documents reveal that the athlete-turned-rapper cited “irreconcilable differences” in his petition at a Southern California courthouse.

The split comes after a whirlwind romance that saw the couple marry on March 24 and separate on June 15—barely three months later. The news blindsided fans, especially given Ball’s visible online support of the pregnancy announcement just days prior.

Advertisement

A sudden split following pregnancy reveal

Rashida Nicole stunned followers on June 26 when she revealed her pregnancy with Ball’s child, a post he “liked” and adorned with a heart-and-key emoji, as reported by TMZ Sports. Barely seven days later, the 2018 JBA champion had the divorce paperwork filed.

Nicole’s announcement made it seem as though the couple was cementing their future together; instead, legal filings show their relationship had already unraveled before she went public with the news.

Marriage timeline and previous heartbreak

According to court records obtained by the publication, LiAngelo and Rashida exchanged vows in late March 2025 and officially separated by mid-June. The ‘Tweaker’ rapper’s petition requests joint custody and visitation rights for their unborn child and asks the court to terminate spousal support for both parties.

This abrupt breakup echoes allegations by Nikki Mudarris, mother of Ball’s two older children, who claimed he abandoned their family shortly after their second child’s birth earlier this year. Per the outlet, Mudarris stated on her Instagram that Ball had allegedly gotten “someone else pregnant and now is creating a new life with her.”

Advertisement

Moving forward amid legal proceedings

While Ball appeared in good spirits during a recent stream with Kai Cenat, having made no reference to the divorce, the couple remains embroiled in pending court action. As fans and followers await further developments, the legal teams for both sides will now iron out custody arrangements as well as the division of any marital assets.

ALSO READ: ‘I didn’t cheat’: Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte breaks silence on his new girlfriend after divorce from Kayla Lochte