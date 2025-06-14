Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez: From Chance Meeting to Family of Six, Here’s How Their Love Story Started

From a spontaneous meeting in 2016 to building a blended family across Europe and the Middle East, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez’s relationship has unfolded under global scrutiny. Their bond has weathered career moves, personal triumphs, and tragic loss, culminating in a chapter that began in Riyadh.

First meeting at Gucci

Their story began in June 2016, when Ronaldo spotted Rodríguez working as a sales assistant at a Madrid Gucci store. Both described that initial moment as transformative: “When we held hands for the first time, I felt inexplicable peace,” Rodríguez told Vogue Arabia. In the first episode of I Am Georgina, Ronaldo admitted that he “didn’t expect” to fall so deeply in love.

Public debut and family growth

In January 2017, the pair made their red-carpet debut at The Best FIFA Football Awards, confirming their romance. By June of that year, Ronaldo had welcomed twins Eva and Mateo via surrogacy, and in November, they celebrated the birth of their daughter Alana Martina together. Rodríguez also embraced being a mother to Ronaldo’s older children.

Trials and triumphs in Turin

Ronaldo’s transfer to Juventus in 2018 began a new phase for the two of them. While Ronaldo focused on his football legacy, Rodríguez pursued her own path—featuring in brand campaigns and, later, the Netflix documentary I Am Georgina. “I am very proud to be your wife,” she declared, asserting her own identity beyond the title of “girlfriend.”

A couple tested by tragedy

April 2022 brought both joy and grief: the couple announced the loss of their newborn son, Ángel, while celebrating the survival of their daughter Bella Esmeralda (as written in their joint Instagram statement). Their openness about this tragedy and subsequent reflections in I Am Georgina endeared them further to fans.

A new chapter in Saudi Arabia

In January 2023, Ronaldo had a $200 million signing with Al Nassr FC, leading the family to relocate to Riyadh. “It’s a very family-oriented country,” Georgina said to Vogue Arabia. Today, the couple continues to balance their professional ambitions while raising their children, writing new pages in a love story that remains as compelling as its beginning.