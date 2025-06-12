5 times Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were rumored to be married or expecting a baby

Fans of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are once again speculating about a secret marriage after a wedding invitation from NFL player Cole Kmet’s ceremony went viral. The invite named Taylor and Travis Kelce at Table 13, Swift’s well-known lucky number, and Swifties quickly jumped to conclusions.

But this isn't the first time marriage or baby rumors have surrounded the couple. From lyrics to viral videos, the Swift-Kelce timeline is full of moments that sparked wedding and baby talk. Here’s a look back at every time Taylor and Travis were at the center of these rumors.

The viral wedding invite that sparked June 2025 speculation about Travis and Taylor wedding rumor

In June 2025, a photo shared by wedding planner Ellie Nottoli got Swifties buzzing. The image was from the wedding of Chicago Bears player Cole Kmet and Emily Jarosz. Each guest had a personalized envelope, and one stood out: 'Taylor and Travis Kelce' at Table 13. Fans immediately noticed the use of 'Kelce' as Taylor’s last name and her favorite number on the table card.

Nottoli tried to clarify things, saying Taylor and Travis weren’t even at that wedding. She explained that the seating card was part of a decorative display and that the real Taylor and Travis were attending another event in Tennessee.

Still, the image caused a stir online. One fan wrote, “TAYLOR AND TRAVIS KELCE?! EXCUSE ME,” while another said, “This feels like something we shouldn’t be seeing.”

Some fans remained skeptical. A few pointed out that the omission of Taylor’s last name could have been done for design purposes. Others argued that if they were truly married, the card should have read Travis and Taylor Kelce. But the idea stuck, and speculation around a secret marriage grew rapidly online.

Earlier engagement hints and baby rumors in 2024 and 2025

Even before the viral seating card, there were several hints that had fans convinced an engagement or baby announcement might be on the horizon.

In May 2025, reports surfaced that Taylor and Travis were getting serious, and sources suggested they had discussed taking the next step in their relationship. Page Six Radio even reported that the couple might get engaged after Kelce retires from the NFL.

In September 2024, insiders told US Weekly that the couple had talked about marriage and starting a family in 2025. While there were no confirmations, sources close to them said they were on the same page about building a future together.

Around the same time, fans began analyzing Taylor’s outfits and lyrics for clues. In April 2025, Travis Kelce’s appearance at an Amazon event led to online rumors that he was hiding a wedding ring. Nothing was confirmed, but fans speculated the couple had married quietly or were planning a ceremony away from the public eye.

Public moments that kept Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's marriage speculation alive

The speculation around the couple began almost as soon as they started dating. In July 2023, Travis Kelce attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Kansas City and tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number.

He later revealed on his podcast New Heights that she didn’t accept it, she doesn’t talk before or after shows to save her voice, but fate still brought them together.

By September 2023, the two had gone public, with Taylor showing up at a Chiefs game. From there, things moved quickly. They were seen holding hands, attending parties, and traveling together.

A major moment came in November 2023, when Taylor changed the lyrics in her song Karma during a concert in Buenos Aires. She sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” before running into Travis’s arms for a kiss.

They shared more public moments through late 2023 and early 2024, holiday events, romantic getaways, and a very public Super Bowl kiss in February 2024. In June 2024, Travis made his first appearance on Taylor’s Instagram, posing with Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte during a London concert.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's ex-boyfriends and girlfriends

Before dating Travis, Taylor had a string of high-profile relationships. Her most recent and longest-lasting was with British actor Joe Alwyn, whom she dated for six years until early 2023. She was briefly linked to Matty Healy after that. Her other well-known exes include Harry Styles, Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Taylor Lautner.

Travis Kelce, on the other hand, previously dated Maya Benberry, the winner of his dating show Catching Kelce, and influencer Kayla Nicole, with whom he had an on-again, off-again relationship for five years.

Compared to past relationships, Taylor and Travis have been far more public and affectionate. They regularly attend each other's events, are seen together at family gatherings, and mention each other in interviews and on social media.

ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar takes trip to Dubai after IPL 2025, chills with sister Sara