Who is Ritika Sajdeh? Find out all about Rohit Sharma’s wife’s special relationship with Virat Kohli before his marriage to Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli, who married the actress-producer Anushka Sharma in 2018, had one of the most memorable weddings in the industry. However, it wasn’t the only time the cricketer grabbed attention for being in a relationship privately.

Before getting married to the Band Baaja Baarat actress, Kohli was often spotted with Ritika Sajdeh, making the fans speculate if the duo had any kind of romance going on between them.

However, the media reports revealed that Ritika Sajdeh, who is now married to the Indian cricket team’s opening batsman, Rohit Sharma, served as Kohli’s sports manager in 2010.

Who is Ritika Sajdeh?

While the audience speculated about a romantic relationship between Virat Kohli and Ritika Sajdeh, it was clear in the media reports that the latter acted as a sports talent manager for the athlete. The duo first connected in 2010, when Sajdeh stepped up to handle Virat’s representation in the IPL.

The professional relationship between the two eventually turned into a close bond of friendship. Kohli and Sajdeh were often spotted enjoying each other’s company. One of the reasons Ritika and Kohli connected on a personal level was because Virat was a good friend of Sajdeh’s brother, Bunty Sajdeh.

Bunty has supported the sportsman in the early days of his career. The former would bring brand endorsements of the cricketer, helping him boost his net worth.

Virat Kohli and Ritika Sajdeh’s alleged spottings

In 2013, following India’s successful series against Zimbabwe, Virat was spotted outside a theater with a mystery girl. The media reports later revealed it to be none other than Kohli’s sports manager, Ritika.

Following the snap of the duo, the fans went on to speculate if Sajdeh was the new girl in the cricketer’s life, linking them together.

Despite the headlines and rumors, both the sportsman and Sajdeh maintained that they are good friends.

Following the episode, Ritika went on to marry Rohit Sharma, India’s opening batsman, in 2015. The couple are parents to two kids, Samaira, who they welcomed in 2018, and Ahaan, who was born in November 2024.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma also embraced parenthood, as they welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021 and son Akaay in 2024.

ALSO READ: ‘Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma just a rhythm of mutual support’: This glimpse into couple’s recent years will touch your hearts