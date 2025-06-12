Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar takes trip to Dubai after IPL 2025, chills with sister Sara

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s kids, Arjun Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar, have risen to popularity within a very short time. The former has followed in his father’s footsteps and recently debuted for the IPL Team Mumbai Indians, of which his father was a veteran player.

On the other hand, Sara Tendulkar rules the social media game with her glamorous presence on Instagram. The Starkid holds a degree in medicine, much like her mother, and has often made headlines for her stunning looks.

Arjun Tendulkar parties in Dubai with sister Sara Tendulkar

Recently, Sara took to her IG handle and dropped some happy pictures from her recent vacation in Dubai. The 27-year-old was seen hanging out with her friends as she and her girl gang did pilates and also enjoyed a good party with a view of the Burj Khalifa in the background.

Interestingly, in one of the frames, Sara was joined by her brother Arjun, as the two of them struck a pose on a balcony with a city view. The duo looked happy as the young cricketer now gets to chill out after the busy IPL 2025 schedule.

Arjun Tendulkar noted for his absence in IPL 2025

Cricket fans were excited when Arjun Tendulkar joined IPL 2025 and was acquired by the Mumbai Indians team for a whopping Rs. 30 lakhs. This was the third time he had joined the same team in the Premier League.

However, fans were disappointed and surprised when Arjun did not get to feature even in a single game for the team this year.

Will Sara Tendulkar take up any Bollywood offers?

On the other hand, Sara Tendulkar has grabbed attention time and again for her fashion picks and stunning beauty. In fact, it has led many to believe that she would consider films and join as an actor.

However, Sara has clearly stated that she has no such plans, even in the near future.

In one of her interviews with Vogue, Sara highlighted that her foundation is her primary focus and priority, while she also works in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle segments as a content creator.

