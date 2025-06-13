What is Travis Kelce's net worth in 2025? Know all about the NFL star's salary and if he is richer than Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce shines as the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end. The athlete, who had locked in a brilliant performance in the previous season of the NFL, received praise from his fans, as well as his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Not only has Kelce proven to be a solid athlete, but he is also smart enough to make money even when he is off the field.

Kelce is known to be the highest-paid player in the soccer team. Moreover, the athlete also manages to earn while being a podcaster alongside his brother. Over the years, Travis has built his way to immense wealth and properties in the States.

What is Travis Kelce’s net worth in 2025?

According to the media reports, Travis Kelce has a net worth of a whopping 90 million USD. The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end has several streams through which he earns his money when not playing sports.

Apart from earning from his podcast, New Heights, the NFL star has also ventured into the Hollywood industry. Kelce hosted a couple of reality shows while also collaborating with a huge line of prestigious and luxurious brands, like State Farm, Pfizer, Bud Light, Nike, and others.

Additionally, there have been rumors about Taylor Swift’s boyfriend being a part of an upcoming movie, alongside Adam Sandler.

On the sports front, Kelce has signed a two-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024, for the amount of 34.2 million USD. As per the NFL website, that accounts for the athlete taking a salary of 17 million USD per year.

Previously, there had been speculations over Travis’ contract coming to an end in 2025. However, there has been no confirmation about it yet.

Meanwhile, the soccer star’s expensive deal with his team comes after Kelce spoke about being underpaid in 2023.

While sitting down for an interview with Vogue, the sportsman stated, "My managers and agents love to tell me how underpaid I am. You see how much more money you could be making and, yeah, it hits you in the gut a little bit. It makes you think you're being taken advantage of…But I enjoy coming to that building every single day."

While Kelce’s net worth is something to swoon over, the Kansas City Chiefs star is not yet on the same platform as his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, who stands at a net worth of 1.6 billion USD.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from platforms like Koimoi and Moneymint. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: Why Did Travis Kelce Refuse to Bid on GF Taylor Swift’s Guitar? NFL Star Reveals Details From Mahomes’ Party