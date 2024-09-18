Anupamaa Written Update, September 18: The Shah family is forcibly evicted from their home, leaving Leela and Hasmuk devastated. As the goons throw their belongings out, Anuj catches a spice box, and Anupama steps in, urging the goons to stop disrespecting food.

After the house is vacated and locked, Anupama and Anuj offer their support to a shaken Leela and Hasmuk. Leela, anxious about where they'll stay, is reassured by Anuj, who suggests they temporarily seek refuge at Asha Bhawan and assess their options later.

Indra encourages Leela to join them, while Nandita reassures her that they can manage despite the limited space. Kinjal, hesitant to impose on Anupama, expresses her concerns, but Anupama firmly insists that Hasmuk and Leela follow Anuj's advice.

Meanwhile, Toshu refuses to go to Asha Bhawan, and Pakhi considers checking into a hotel. Frustrated, Anupama tells Toshu and Pakhi they are free to go wherever they want, and even offers Dolly the same option.

Dolly and Dimple choose to stay at Asha Bhawan, and Pakhi reluctantly convinces Toshu to join them, seeing no other option. Anupama reflects on the irony of the situation, how the Shahs, who once looked down on Asha Bhawan, are now seeking shelter there.

Anupama prepares tea as a gesture of hospitality and, along with Anuj, apologizes to Bala, Nandita, and Indra for not consulting them before bringing the Shahs. Fortunately, Bala and Indra support the decision, though Anuj warns that some family members may cause trouble. Bala, Nandita, and Indra agree to manage the Shahs' presence.

Anuj points out Toshu, Pakhi, Dimple, and Dolly as likely troublemakers. Anupama firmly says that if they don’t follow the rules, she’ll throw them out. Pakhi and Toshu quickly find it hard to live at Asha Bhawan, while Dimple asks for a separate room for Ansh. Kinjal reminds them they are guests in Anupama's place and should respect that. Toshu, annoyed, accuses Kinjal of just copying Anupama.

Anupama later confronts Toshu and Pakhi, reminding them to be grateful for the shelter and warning them against disrespecting anyone at Asha Bhawan. Leela offers to help, but Anupama and Anuj encourage her to relax and not worry about the future.

