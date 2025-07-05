EXCLUSIVE: MC Square reveals real reason for distancing himself from ‘old friend’ Elvish Yadav

MC Square is quite a well-known name in the music world. He is a popular rapper who became a household name after winning MTV Hustle 2.0. The Laado singer sat with Hindi Rush for an exclusive chat and opened up about a lot of things, including his bond with Elvish Yadav. The rapper exclusively revealed why he distanced himself from his good friend.

When MC Square was asked about Elvish Yadav, he said, “Jab main Hustle 2.0 se jeet ke gaya tha tab unhone mujhe kaafi support kiya tha. Hum kaafi sath me ghumte bhi the.” (When I came after winning Hustle 2.0, he had supported me a lot. We used to roam around together a lot). Talking about Bigg Boss, the rapper confessed, “Main bhai bahut kam dekhta hu. Sahi batau to maine Bigg Boss bhi nahi dekha, par ha maine dekha ki acha aisa hai.” (I have not really seen Bigg Boss, but I just know what it is like).

Further talking about his bond with Elvish, MC said, “Sach batau to main Elvish bhai ko uske pehle se nahi dekhta tha. Unhone mereko Hustle 2.0 me support kiya tha, tab maine unhe dekha tha. Phir main unse mila tha, phir unke bhi support me hum gaye the jab wo Bigg Boss me the. Unke support me humne program sa kara tha.” (To tell you the truth, I had not seen Elvish Yadav before that. He had supported me in Hustle 2.0 and that is when I saw him. After that, we even went in his support when he was in Bigg Boss.)

MC Square stated the real reason why he distanced himself from Elvish Yadav and blamed the controversies he has been associated with as the culprit. MC said, “Phir uske baad kuch cheezein hui jinse insaan bachna chahta hai. Main bhi khud bachna chahta hu. Humare yaha 2-3 cheezein bolte hai, jua, jaari se bach ke raho. To huamre yaha jab in cheezon se bachne ki naseehat di gayi hai to main bacha thoda. Door hi hu main.” (Something has happened that any person would want to stay away from. There is a saying in our culture that one should stay away from negative things. So when there is a saying like this, I thought to save myself and stay away.)

“Main actualy kabhi bhi in cheezon ko support nahi karta. Sattebaazi wagerah ye sab na, mahaul aisa ho ja raha tha ki phir maine apne aap ko distant kar liya. Baaki wo theek hai. Dil ka badhiya insaan hai par shayad maybe aisi cheezein unke sath hui to unse mere andar ki naseehat ne kaha ki thoda distance banake rakho,” he concluded. (I never support things like betting. Because of all these things, I distanced myself. The rest is ok. He is good at heart, but such things have happened with him that my teachings compelled me to distance myself from him.)

