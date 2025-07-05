The Great Indian Kapil Show: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant or Suryakumar Yadav, who loves to gossip? Inside secrets from cricketers' locker room

The Great Indian Kapil Show's third episode is set to unless Indian cricketers' unfiltered side. The episode will be full of cricket, chaos, and comedy as Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Abhishek Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal will absolutely have no filter. From one-liners to inside jokes, this episode brings cricket fans everything they didn’t know they needed.

Inside Indian cricketers' secret locker room

In The Great Indian Kapil Show episode, things will kick off with Rishabh Pant reflecting on the mood in the locker room during tight matches. He shares, "In the locker room, the situation depends on the game; it's a little tense if the match goes up or down.”

Gambhir quickly directs the answer to Kapil Sharma, saying, "Ye toh wohi baat hai, agar show acha na chal raha ho toh kaisi situation ho jaati hai, jo aapki situation hai, wohi meri situation hai! Agar team acha nahin karti toh sabse pehle coach bahar jaata hai, show acha nehin hoga toh sabse pehle aap bahar jaoge! (This is the same thing, if the show is not doing well, and what situation arises, that is my situation! If the team doesn't do anything, then the coach comes out first, if the show is doing well then you will go out first)."

Cricketers give names to their fellow team members

The Great Indian Kapil Show episode takes a hilarious turn with a rapid-fire round. The cricketers are asked to reimagine Team India as one big joint family, and Pant is asked to give names to his fellow team members.

When asked who is the Jethani (older sister in law) of the team, the one who bosses everyone around, Pant declares, "Rohit bhai" (Rohit Sharma).

As for the devrani (younger sister in law), the one who gossips the most, Pant initially accuses everyone but eventually settles on Surya bhai (Suryakumar Yadav).

When Navjot Singh Sidhu jokes about the risk of spilling locker room secrets, Pant cheekily points to his safety net: "Coach baithe hue hai (Coach is sitting here)."

Archana Puran Singh joins the roast, suggesting that Hardik Pandya could be the classic damad (son-in-law) type - Demanding.

Soon, Kuldeep Yadav is called the phupha ji (uncle) because of his peevish demeanour, while Mohammed Shami is called jija ji (brother-in-law) as he is the team’s official complaint box.

To this, Gautam Gambhir adds, "Jija do saal se ghar nehin aaya (It's been 2 years since he hasn't come home)."

When asked who the saas (mother-in-law) of the team is, Rishabh Pant says it’s Bumrah. Revealing why, Pant said, "He’s only a little happy when he takes a few wickets."

More secrets from the locker room

Kapil Sharma then asks the guests - What's the difference in body language between scoring a century and getting out for a duck?

Rishabh reveals, "Jo zero banake jata hai woh sochta hai doosre dressing room chale jaau, jo sau banata hai woh toh apne pe aa jata hai (The one who makes 0 he thinks of going to the other dressing room whereas the one who makes 100 returns to the dressing room)."

Gambhir fires back, "Jo sau banata hai woh toh sochta hai ki hotel chala jaau taaki fielding na karni pade (The one who makes 100 thinks of going to the hotel room so that he is free from fielding)."

And when it comes to dropped catches, Yuzvendra sums up the team’s vibe best, “Catch kisi se bhi drop ho sakti hai, easy bhi drop ho sakta hai... lekin jab sixer lagta hai toh camera aapke upar hi hota hai! (Catch can be dropped by anyone. Easy catches can also be missed. But when it's a sixer, the camera is on you)."

The Great Indian Kapil Show can be watched at 8 PM every Saturday on Netflix.

