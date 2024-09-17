Anupamaa Written Update, September 17: Ansh asks about Onam, and Bala explains that it’s a special festival in Kerala. Pari reveals she didn’t know much about Onam, prompting Hasmuk to talk about India’s rich diversity. Anupama adds more details about the festival, but Ansh suggests they should focus on celebrating it rather than just discussing it. Anupama agrees, saying they will indeed celebrate.

Toshu finds Kinjal is at Asha Bhawan for Onam and plans to stop her. Dolly criticizes Toshu's handling of the situation, and he tells her to focus on Meenu. Meanwhile, Meenu apologizes to Sagar for not meeting him, and they both express their longing to see each other.

Toshu tries to stop the festival music but runs into the house owner, who demands that the Shahs vacate the property by 6 PM. The owner warns that if they don't leave, he will evict them forcefully, shocking Toshu.

As the owner begins to leave, Toshu protests, arguing they can't be evicted like this. He acknowledges the house belongs to the owner but points out that they had given him their own home. The owner responds that he bought the property and challenges Toshu to buy it back if he can.

The confrontation escalates, drawing attention from Asha Bhawan. The owner demands the Shahs repay 50 lakh with interest and refuses to give a one-month notice. Toshu's violent reaction leads the owner to demand they vacate within an hour. Leela and Hasmuk are distressed, while Anupama tries to calm them.

Pakhi questions Toshu's ability to handle the crisis, while Dimple accuses him of being deceitful about his dealings with the builder. Toshu responds angrily to Dimple's accusations.

Meenu tells Adhya to take the children inside, and Toshu investigates the deal with the owner. Dolly, Pakhi, and Dimple find a crucial file, while Anupama worries about the Shahs. Anuj blames Vanraj for their troubles and expresses concern for the family.

Hasmuk and Leela mourn their family’s plight, while Ishani, Ansh, Pari, and Mahi face homelessness. Meenu and Adhya manage the children, and Toshu blames Vanraj. Anupama considers visiting the Shahs but is advised against it by Anuj.

Nandita questions Anupama's concern for the Shahs, while Indra points out her worry for Leela and Hasmuk. Bala advises Anupama not to focus too much on Toshu, Pakhi, and Leela. The episode ends with the owner sending goons to the Shahs' home.

