Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Amar Upadhyay shares major update from first day of shoot: 'Thoda change hoga...'

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is set to return with its second season, and the excitement is at its peak. After 25 years, fans will again witness the magic of Ektaa Kapoor's storytelling on screens. Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay have stepped in to reprise their characters, Tulsi and Mihir. The cast of the show has kick-started shooting for this much-anticipated daily soap. Recently, while speaking to the media, Amar shared an update about the new season.

Amar Upadhyay shares major update about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

On July 3, Amar Upadhyay was clicked on the sets of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. The paparazzi welcomed him back as Mihir Virani, and Amar thanked them.

When asked about the first day of the shoot on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi sets, Amar Upadhyay told Tellychakkar, "Fantastic. First day first scene hua. Mazza aa gaya. Purani yaade (First day we shot the first scene. It was fun. Old memories returned)."

As times have changed, Amar was asked whether there will be any major changes in the show. To which, he replied, "Badlav toh pure Television mei hue hai. Badlav karne ke baad thoda ye bhi badlega, thoda change hoga. (There is change in full Television. Because of the changes, this will also change)."

Speaking about the upcoming season, the buzz about it has been in the air for months now. As on July 3 the first season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi premiered, the makers decided to commence the shooting on the same day after 25 years.

Earlier, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, Amar stated that the premiere of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was delayed because the set had to be reworked. He shared, "The color combination on screen wasn’t translating the way it should."

Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, the premiere date of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is yet to be announced.

