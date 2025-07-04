New mom Ishita Dutta opens up on losing weight in 22 days after welcoming second child, reveals postpartum diet

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are the new parents in town as they welcomed their second child recently. The couple, who were already parents to a baby boy, welcomed a baby girl into their lives on June 10. Days after welcoming her second child, fans noticed that Ishita had lost a massive weight. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about her postpartum weight loss within 22 days and also shared her diet that helped her lose weight.

Ishita Dutta's postpartum diet decoded

While talking to ETimes TV, Ishita Dutta disclosed her diet that she has been following after welcoming her second child. She shared that she has been following a healthy diet. Ishita consumes lots of veggies, nuts, seeds, fruits and soups in a day in order to remain healthy. Ishita eats homemade food made with less oil, and she believes in consuming small meals frequently.

The Bepanah Pyaar actor shared what she has been avoiding and following in her weight loss journey. Ishita shared that she has the following "no sugar" policy and has eliminated junk food.

Ishita even emphasised that breastfeeding is also a key contributor to her weight loss journey, as breastfeeding allows one to lose a lot of calories.

The Drishyam actor, who delivered both her babies pre-term at 36 weeks through vaginal birth, also offered guidance to fellow moms. She said, "Every body is different, every pregnancy is different. Do what’s best for you."

For the unversed, Ishita shared a post on June 10 announcing the arrival of her second child, a baby girl. Ishita and Vatsal Sheth embraced parenthood for the first time when they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in 2023. They later named him Vaayu. Speaking about their marriage, the two got married on November 28, 2017.

On the professional front, Ishita has been a part of numerous TV shows like Ek Ghar Banaunga, Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar, Kaun Hai? - Ek Naya Adhyay, Bepanah Pyaar and more. Her role as Anju Salgaonkar from Drishyam and Drishyam 2 remains one of her beloved works on screen.

