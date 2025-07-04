Mom-to-be Kiara Advani hides her baby bump from paparazzi with umbrella, exits clinic with Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are currently on cloud nine as they are soon to welcome parenthood. The duo are expecting their first child and had announced the same with an adorable joint Instagram post. And recently, the lovebirds were spotted exiting a clinic in Bandra.

Mom-to-be Kiara Advani hides from paps using an umbrella as shield

In the video, parents-to-be Sidharth and Kiara can be seen stepping out of the clinic after an appointment. However, as the keen-eyed paparazzi were eager to catch a glimpse, the duo chose to avoid being photographed.

Their team promptly held up an umbrella, blocking the view, while Kiara, dressed in red attire, stepped inside the car. In fact, their car windows were also properly screened to avoid the diva getting papped.

Kiara Advani’s pregnancy announcement

Back on February 28, Kiara and Sidharth shared a joint post on Instagram, holding a pair of baby mittens.

The duo announced their first pregnancy by captioning the post as “The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon.”

Kiara and Siddharth’s work fronts

Coming to their work front, Kiara Advani will be next seen in War 2, alongside Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan in the lead. She also has Yash starrer Toxic in the pipeline next.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra is in the news for his film with Janhvi Kapoor titled Param Sundari.

