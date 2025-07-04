Aap Jaisa Koi EXCLUSIVE: Manish Chaudhari reacts to his character's comparison to Amrish Puri's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Manish Chaudhari, known for his powerful performances in several films, is once again winning hearts with his portrayal of Bhanu in Aap Jaisa Koi. Manish plays R Madhavan's elder brother in the movie, a character deeply rooted in family values, tradition, and silent authority. He recently spoke about his character being compared to Amrish Puri's iconic role in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Manish Chaudhari returns to family drama with Aap Jaisa Koi

While Manish Chaudhari has played many intense characters over the years, Bhanu marks a return to a family drama space after nearly a decade. Talking about returning to a family drama after years, he exclusively shared with Pinkvilla, "I'm doing a family-oriented drama after quite a while, and stepping into the shoes of a patriarch again after almost 9 years since Sanam Teri Kasam came with its own set of challenges."

Speaking about his character Bhanu in Aap Jaisa Koi, Manish said, "Bhanu isn't your typical loud, overbearing authority figure; his strength lies in silence, control, and subtlety. So, portraying that inner strength and unspoken emotional weight was a test of restraint as an actor. I had to unlearn a few things and rewire my approach, which made it creatively rewarding."

Manish Chaudhari opens up on his character being compared to Amrish Puri's role

Manish Chaudhari spoke about his character Bhanu being compared to Amrish Puri's iconic role in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Reacting to the comparison, the actor said, "Honestly, it's a huge honour and quite a pleasant surprise! Amrish Ji's performance in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is legendary, and to even be mentioned in the same breath is humbling."

Revealing why the comparisons have arisen, Chaudhari shared, "I think the comparison comes from the commanding energy Bhanu carries that patriarchal presence which shapes the lives of those around him. But Bhanu is more rooted in today's reality, less theatrical, more internal. I'm truly grateful the audience is responding to him with such intensity."

About Manish Chaudhari's work

Manish Chaudhari is a talented and renowned actor who has appeared in films such as Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Sanam Teri Kasam, Batla House, Sky Force, and Jannat 2. He is also a part of the critically acclaimed web series Aarya. He will soon be seen in Aap Jaisa Koi.

Aap Jaisa Koi isn't just another release for Manish Chaudhari; it's a special one that marks 30 years of his journey in the industry. Starring R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aap Jaisa Koi is slated for release on Netflix on July 11.

