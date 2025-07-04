Salman Khan's next film title revealed, Apoorva Lakhia calls it 'greatest battle’

Salman Khan recently shared his new look in a cryptic post, sparking a frenzy on the internet. While Megastar is about to start the production of his upcoming army film with Apoorva Lakhia, fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement. And now, the director himself has confirmed the development and even revealed its title.

Advertisement

Salman Khan's film with Apoorva Lakhia, titled BATTLE OF GALWAN

In a recent podcast with Cyrus Broacha, Apoorva Lakhia spilled the beans on his maiden project with Salman Khan. While talking about the movie, he also revealed its title as Battle of Galwan. “Now I'm working on a film called Galwan, which is a true story based on the India-China conflict, which took place in 2020 in Ladakh,” said Lakhia.

He further elaborated on the backdrop of the film and mentioned how it is the greatest battle between two countries, where no bullet was fired, but 80 people lost their lives. “It's the greatest battle to be fought where more than 80 people lost their lives without a single bullet being fired in -30 degrees,” he added.

The Shootout at Lokhandwala director underlined that India had won the battle, where the Indian army executed around 54 of the Chinese troops, at the cost of losing 24 of our lives.

Advertisement

Apoorva further added that it's been two years of research now, and they are on the verge of kicking off the shoot on real locations. He expressed, “We have been doing research for two years. It's based on Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book; they're both journalists.”

Reportedly, the team had plans of heading to Ladakh and starting the principal photography from July 14, however, it is now expected to roll by the end of this month. Meanwhile, an official announcement from the makers can be expected anytime.

Salman Khan's first real-life based character, Chitrangda Singh to play the female lead

For the unversed, Salman Khan will be seen playing an army officer. He will get into the shoes of martyr Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu (MVC), who led the 16th Bihar regiment in the 2020 India-China conflict. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor will don a ‘moustache’ look, a crew cut and a lean physique for his career's first real-life based character.

Advertisement

Battle of Galwan stars Chitrangda Singh as the female lead opposite Khan. The movie will also have three young male actors who will play Salman’s squad.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: 'Did biggest mistake by making Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Ali Abbas Zafar': Vashu Bhagnani on Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff starrer