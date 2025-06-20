NOT Ajay Devgn but THIS Bollywood superstar had registered Son Of Sardaar film title under his name

Soon after the success of Raid 2, Ajay Devgn is all set to bring another sequel that can rewrite box office records. The actor is now gearing up for the release of Son Of Sardaar 2, a sequel to his Hit comedy drama, Son Of Sardaar, released in 2012. While a bunch of new posters for the upcoming sequel are elevating the buzz, let us take you back to memory lane and shed light on an interesting anecdote related to the title of the movie.

Advertisement

Though Son Of Sardaar is now popular as one of Ajay Devgn's best titles, it was originally registered for an Akshay Kumar movie. Yes, that's true, Khiladi Kumar had blocked the title 'Son Of Sardaar' for a script. It was Akki's kind gesture that allowed Ajay Devgn to use the title.

When Akshay Kumar called Ajay Devgn 'brother from another mother'

Sonakshi Sinha, who played the female lead in Son of Sardaar, took to her micro-blogging handle Twitter (now X) in 2011 and expressed her gratitude to Akshay Kumar. The actress tweeted, "Big thank you to the Rowdy Rathore Akshay Kumar for letting us have his title - Son of Sardaar! Ur a rockstar." Replying to the same, Akshay Kumar mentioned that Ajay is his brother from another mother. "You are Welcome, but I'm not a Rock Star, darling Ranbir (Ranbir Kapoor) is, I'm a Son of Sardar, that is why I gave it to my 'Brother from a Different Mother' Ajay. Enjoy (sic)," wrote Akshay Kumar.

Advertisement

Despite facing an intense clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Tak Hai Jaan, the Ajay Devgn starrer had emerged as a success and marked its entry into the Rs 100 crore net club in style. The movie also had Sanjay Dutt, Juhi Chawla, Vindu Dara Singh, and veteran actress Tanuja in pivotal roles. Interestingly, Salman Khan did a cameo in the movie.

Son Of Sardaar 2 posters and teaser

Talking about Son Of Sardaar 2, the makers have started digital promotions. Slated to hit the screens on July 25, the sequel boasts an ensemble star cast with Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur in the lead. The makers have released multiple posters with Devgn standing, splitting his legs on two tanks and two tractors, in his signature style. The teaser is expected to arrive in a couple of days.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to start Galwan from July end in Ladakh; To sport a lean look with crew cut