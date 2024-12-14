Throwback: When Mrunal Thakur reacted to rumors of marrying a Telugu guy; ‘You guys find a guy for me…’

Mrunal Thakur once made headlines when rumors surfaced on the internet about her getting married to a Telugu boy. The actress’ name was dragged into the rumors, which eventually led her to dismiss them herself.

In a hilarious response, Mrunal Thakur took to Instagram to react to the rumors, saying, “Hi, I am so sorry to break your hearts, guys. To all the stylists, designers, friends, and family who have been calling me constantly for the past hour after hearing that I am getting married to some Telugu boy—umm, I also want to know who this boy is in the first place. And secondly, sorry. I am so sorry.”

“All these are false rumors, and I only got to know about them. It’s so funny, I can’t even express how funny this rumor is. But having said that, I just couldn’t control myself. Marriage will happen—so, you guys find a guy for me, inform me later, and then send me the location and venue,” the actress added.

Talking about the Jersey actress, Mrunal Thakur recently made headlines when Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the actress is in talks to play the female lead in Prabhas ’ Spirit. According to sources, the actress is in advanced discussions to play the lead role in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial.

Moreover, Bollywood power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are also reportedly in talks to play negative roles in the movie. The film is set to go on floors in 2025.

Coming to Mrunal Thakur’s work front, the actress was last seen playing the lead role in the Vijay Deverakonda -starrer The Family Star. The romantic action drama, directed by Parasuram, featured the actress as Vijay’s love interest but was panned by both the audience and critics.

Additionally, the actress also played a cameo role in Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan’s starrer Kalki 2898 AD earlier this year.

Moving forward, the actress is set to appear in Bollywood films like Pooja Meri Jaan, Tum Ho Toh, and the Ajay Devgn-starrer action-comedy Son of Sardaar 2.

