Shin Min Ah, the beloved South Korean actress has appeared in multiple popular projects over the years and swept the audiences off their feet with her talent and charm. The actress has not only appeared in hit K-dramas but also managed to make a name for herself on the silver screen. Here, we will list down some of the best Shin Min Ah movies that captured the audience’s attention for the long haul.

From Diva to Our Season, let’s check out some of the best movies starring Shin Min Ah that will turn you into her fan in no time.

9 Shin Min Ah movies where she displayed range and diversity

1. Go Go 70s

Cast: Cho Seung Woo, Shin Min Ah, Cha Seung Woo

Director: Choi Ho

Runtime: 118 minutes

Genre: Drama, Music

Release Year: 2008

With Go Go 70s, Shin Min Ah started to take on mature roles and showcased her diversity by playing the character Mimi, a sensual dancer. Set in the politically charged atmosphere of 1970s South Korea, the film follows the rise of The Devils, a rock band that becomes a symbol of youth rebellion and freedom.

Led by the charismatic vocalist Sang Kyu and the Mimi, the band navigates fame, love, and political oppression. Their electrifying performances capture the spirit of the era, highlighting the transformative power of music in a time of social upheaval.

2. The Naked Kitchen

Cast: Joo Ji-hoon, Shin Min-a, Kim Tae-woo

Director: Hong Ji-young

Runtime: 102 minutes

Genre: Romance, Drama

Release Year: 2009

The plot of The Naked Kitchen follows the seemingly perfect marriage of Mo Rae and Sang In. However, their relationship is tested when Mo Rae encounters a mysterious man, Du Re, on the morning of their wedding anniversary. As Du Re becomes entangled in their lives, culinary passions and personal secrets bubble to the surface, forcing the couple to confront the complexities of love and fidelity. Shin Min Ah, as Ahn Mo Rae, plays the role of an unfaithful wife in the movie, which is extremely different from her usual roles.

3. Sisters on the Road

Cast: Shin Min Ah, Gong Hyo Jin

Director: Boo Ji Young

Runtime: 96 minutes

Genre: Drama

Release Year: 2009

Shin Min Ah takes up the role of a cynical woman searching for her father in the critically acclaimed indie movie, garnering praise for her portrayal. The story follows two estranged sisters, Myung Ju, and Myung Eun, who embark on a road trip after their mother's sudden death. As they travel through the Korean countryside, they unearth buried family secrets and confront their shared past, ultimately forging a deeper understanding and reconciliation.

4. A Million

Cast: Park Hae Il, Shin Min Ah, Lee Min Ki

Director: Jo Min Ho

Runtime: 114 minutes

Genre: Thriller, Drama

Release Year: 2009

Shin Min Ah continues to push boundaries and challenge herself with A Million which centers on a group of contestants who participate in a survival reality show set in the Australian Outback, vying for a prize of one million dollars. As the challenges become increasingly dangerous and sinister, the participants must navigate both physical threats and psychological manipulation, revealing the darker aspects of human nature.

5. Gyeongju

Cast: Park Hae Il, Shin Min Ah

Director: Zhang Lu

Runtime: 145 minutes

Genre: Drama, Romance

Release Year: 2014

Shin Min Ah ventures into the romantic genre with Gyeongju, which tells the story of Choi Hyeon, a university professor in Beijing, who returns to South Korea to attend his friend's funeral. A visit to Gyeongju, a city rich in history, leads him to a teahouse, where he meets the enigmatic owner, Yun-hee. Over the course of two days, their interactions unravel buried emotions and unspoken connections, blending the past with the present.

6. My Love, My Bride

Cast: Jo Jung Suk, Shin Min Ah

Director: Lim Chan Sang

Runtime: 111 minutes

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Release Year: 2014

Shin Min Ah also dabs into comedy with My Loe, My Bride which follows the story of the newlywed life of Young Min and Mi Young, a couple navigating the ups and downs of marriage. From blissful moments to everyday squabbles, the film captures their evolving relationship with humor and heart, portraying the joys and challenges of married life.

7. The X

Cast: Kang Dong Won, Shin Min Ah

Director: Kim Jee Woon

Runtime: 30 minutes

Genre: Action, Short

Release Year: 2013

Shin Min Ah also starred in a short film titled The X which is an action-packed film about an agent who finds himself embroiled in a dangerous mission when he receives a mysterious call from his ex-girlfriend. As he navigates a web of deceit and betrayal, he must use all his skills to survive and uncover the truth behind the conspiracy.

8. Diva

Cast: Shin Min Ah, Lee Yoo Young

Director: Jo Seul Ye

Runtime: 84 minutes

Genre: Thriller, Mystery

Release Year: 2020

After two years of hiatus, Shin Min Ah appeared in Diva as Choi Yi Young and received critical acclaim for her performance. The story revolves around Yi Young, a renowned diver who survives a tragic car accident, leaving her best friend Soo Jin missing. As she returns to her diving career, Yi Young begins experiencing eerie visions and unravels a dark mystery, blurring the lines between reality and paranoia.

9. Our Season

Cast: Lee Soo Kyung, Oh Dong Min

Director: Kim Hee Jung

Runtime: 109 minutes

Genre: Drama, Family

Release Year: 2018

Shin Min Ah appeared on the big screen after 3 years with Our Season, a heartwarming and relatable story where a woman’s dead mother gets a trip back to earth. The plot explores the bond between a mother and her daughter as they spend a summer together in the countryside. Through simple, heartfelt moments, the film delves into themes of family, memory, and the passage of time, capturing the essence of generational connection.

The above-mentioned Shin Min Ah movies are only a handful of the projects she has appeared in throughout her career. She has constantly showcased her acting prowess by stepping out of her comfort zone and taking on roles that challenge and help her grow as an actor. Fans are waiting for her to appear more on the big screen in the future.

