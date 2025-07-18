Is Fleetwood Mac Reunion on Cards? Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham Drop Major Hints

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham might just be planning a grand comeback. The duo dropped clues about a Fleetwood Mac reunion.

According to media reports, the rock band members have not been on good terms since the guitarist, Buckingham, was left out of the group in 2018. Six years later, the pair matched their social media content, hinting at a reconciliation among the members.

In addition to Nicks and Buckingham, Fleetwood Mac also includes Christine McVie, the accordionist; Mick Fleetwood, the drummer; John McVie, the bass guitarist; and Peter Green, the guitarist.

Will Fleetwood Mac have a reunion?

On Thursday, Stevie Nicks shared a handwritten line from the 1973 Buckingham Nicks song, Frozen Love, on his Instagram that read, “And if you go forward…” Sometime later, Lindsey Buckingham shared a similar line, “I'll meet you there."

That is not all; the drummer of the band, Mick Fleetwood, also released a video of himself listening to the track, which was also shared on the group’s Instagram page. In the caption he wrote, "Magic then, magic now."

Previously, in conversation with US Weekly, the drummer revealed that he wished for Nicks and Buckingham to put their differences aside. He said, "I always have a fantasy that [Stevie] and Lindsay would pal up a bit more and just say everything’s OK for them both. But we’ve had such an incredible career."

Further speaking up about performing with the band, Fleetwood claimed, "I miss playing as much as we used to. I’m hoping next year, one way or another, some band somewhere will say, come and play with drums or something.”

He added, "So I always love to do whatever I can do working on an album that next year we may tour with it. I don’t know, [but] not Fleetwood Mac."

While none of the band members have yet confirmed a reunion, the fans are hoping to see all of them together.

