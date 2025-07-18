What's Mille Bobby Brown and Husband Jake Bongiovi's Just Picture It About? Details of Stranger Things Star's Next Project OUT

Millie Bobby Brown is set to star in the upcoming time-travel romcom, alongside Gabriel LaBelle. The actress has teamed up with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, for the first time since their marriage.

The Sweethearts star will act as the executive producer for a project directed by Lee Toland Krieger and written by Jesse Lasky.

The new movie, titled Just Picture It will revolve around the time-bending premises, with a touch of love, romance, and drama added in.

What will Millie Bobby Brown and Gabriel Labelle’s new movie be about?

Just Picture It has allegedly drawn inspiration from the “what ifs” of love, combined with the futuristic vision. Millie Bobby Brown, who has proven herself time and again, will transition from Stranger Things’ Eleven to a college student who falls in love with one of her classmates, portrayed by The Fabelmans star.

It is all rosey for the couple until one day their phones start to glitch and show the future of them as happily married with kids. As the duo thrusts further into the future, they are met with unexpected challenges and choices.

With the new project, the actress is expected to continue with her streak of hits. The movie will be added alongside Bobby Brown’s stunning portrayal of Eleven in the Netflix series and her powerful performances in Enola Holmes and Damsel.

She is also expected to begin filming for Enola Holmes 3 soon. Additionally, The Electric State star will be adapting her debut novel, Nineteen Steps, into a movie.

As for LaBelle, the upcoming film will allow the audience to witness the actor’s acting brilliance on the screens yet again, following his role as Steven Spielberg in The Fabelmans.

Further details about the release date of Just Picture It will be revealed soon.

