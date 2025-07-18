Chicago Fire Suffers Major Cast Shakeup Ahead of Season 14, Here's Who is Leaving After Jake Lockett and Daniel Kyri's Exit

Chicago Fire is set to return to the screens with a new season. While fans are anticipating the episodes to be released soon, the makers are hit with a major cast shakeup ahead of the season 14 premiere.

Just weeks after the two major players of the show took an exit from Firehouse 51, Michael Bradway, who played the role of Jack Damon, has also stepped away from the new bunch of episodes.

The news of Bradway’s exit comes days after he announced that he was cast as Charlie in the adaptation of Every Summer After. The actor broke the news on his Instagram.

Chicago Fire’s major cast shakeup

As for the current status, the producers of the show are in talks with Bradway for the reprisal of his role in the new season, if his schedule allows him. However, the news of the major cast members taking an exit from the show has got the fans pretty bummed, especially after Jake Lockett and Daniel Kyri were the first to bid goodbye to the series.

Expressing their disappointment, one of the recent viewers wrote on social media, "Not liking the changes: he’s out and he’s in. I am late to the party but adding someone unknown to replace those not invited back makes me not want to attend," referring to the casting of Brandon Larracuente amid multiple exits.

Another one of the fans shared, "I’d rather they keep who they have instead of adding new characters.”

Meanwhile, the third netizen revealed, "I like the current cast. Not sure what the point was of bringing in this half-brother for Severide, but oh well."

The premiere of Chicago Fire season 14 is expected to hit the screens in September or early October.

