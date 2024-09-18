10 really old famous K-pop songs that paved the way for today’s hits

K-pop is no longer confined to South Korea; it has gained significant attention in the past decade. However, the industry's history is equally important, and its roots run deep. Many iconic songs from the 1990s and early 2000s have shaped the genre into the global phenomenon it is today. Here, we take a trip down memory lane to revisit really old, famous K-pop songs that paved the way for today's stars.

Ten old famous K-pop songs

1. I AM THE BEST - 2NE1 (2011)

2NE1’s I AM THE BEST is a powerhouse anthem that represents the confident, bold attitude of this trailblazing girl group. Released in 2011, the track quickly became one of the most iconic songs in K-pop history. Its addictive beat, futuristic production, and aggressive vocals set it apart from other releases of the time. CL, Bom, Dara, and Minzy exude confidence and swagger, cementing the group’s reputation for breaking boundaries and challenging traditional K-pop norms.

2. Ring Ding Dong - SHINee (2009)

Few K-pop songs are as instantly recognizable as SHINee’s Ring Ding Dong. Released in 2009, the song’s catchy hook, infectious chorus, and quirky lyrics solidified the group’s reputation as a trendsetting group. The track’s eclectic mix of sounds, blending pop with a futuristic, electronic vibe, created a unique listening experience. it’s undeniable that the track contributed significantly to the group’s rise to fame.

Advertisement

3. Sorry Sorry - Super Junior (2009)

Sorry Sorry is arguably one of the most influential K-pop songs ever released. Super Junior's 2009 hit became a viral sensation not only in South Korea but across Asia, ushering in the era of Hallyu, or the Korean Wave. The synchronized dance routine, especially the iconic hand-rubbing move, became a signature of the group’s performances and was widely imitated by fans and celebrities alike.

4. MIROTIC - TVXQ! (2008)

TVXQ!’s MIROTIC is a masterpiece that defined the late 2000s K-pop era. Released in 2008, the song was a commercial success, selling millions of copies and earning the group numerous awards. Its sultry, smooth R&B vibe and powerful vocals captivated listeners and is often regarded as the group’s signature song and a turning point in their career. It showcases the group’s incredible vocal range and versatility, making it one of the most beloved K-pop tracks of all time.

Advertisement

5. Haru Haru - BIGBANG (2008)

BIGBANG is particularly known for their upbeat songs, however, Haru Haru, an emotional ballad became one of the group’s signature hits after its release in 2008. The song's poignant lyrics about heartbreak and loss, combined with its unique blend of hip-hop and pop, resonated deeply with fans. G-Dragon's heartfelt rap and Taeyang's soulful vocals elevate the track, making it both a commercial success and a fan favorite. The accompanying music video, which tells a tragic love story, further intensifies the song's emotional impact.

6. Genie - Girls’ Generation (2009)

Girls’ Generation, also known as SNSD, captivated audiences with their 2009 hit Genie. Known for its catchy chorus and addictive melody, the song marked a new era for the girl group, solidifying their position as K-pop’s leading ladies. The concept of the track is alluring, with the girls singing about granting wishes and offering a dreamy escape. The military-inspired outfits and the famous “leg dance” choreography were key elements in making the song a visual and auditory treat.

Advertisement

7. Growl - EXO (2013)

EXO’s Growl is one of the defining hits of the 2010s and helped the group achieve global recognition. Released in 2013, the song is often dubbed as the informal National Anthem of Korea due to its massive popularity. The minimalist music video, featuring the members performing their intricate dance moves in a single-shot format, became iconic. Its immense popularity contributed to EXO’s rise as one of K-pop’s biggest boy groups.

8. Gangnam Style - PSY (2012)

No list of famous K-pop songs is complete without mentioning Gangnam Style. Released in 2012, PSY’s viral sensation took the world by storm with its catchy beat, humorous lyrics, and memorable horse-riding dance. The song’s satirical take on the lavish lifestyles in Seoul’s Gangnam district resonated with audiences globally, and its music video became the first YouTube video to surpass one billion views.

Gangnam Style remains a cultural phenomenon, bringing K-pop into the global spotlight like never before and opening doors for other K-pop artists to gain international fame.



9. Candy - H.O.T. (1996)

Released in 1996, Candy by H.O.T. is a quintessential old-school K-pop hit that played a crucial role in shaping the genre. The song’s upbeat, bubblegum pop sound and colorful music video captured the hearts of fans across South Korea. H.O.T., widely regarded as one of the first K-pop boy groups, set the standard for future generations of idols with their catchy tunes, synchronized choreography, and fan-oriented image.

Advertisement

10. Dreams Come True - S.E.S (1998)

S.E.S. is often credited as one of the first successful K-pop girl groups, and Dreams Come True is one of their most beloved songs. Released in 1998, the song’s dreamy melody and ethereal vocals were a perfect match for the group's image, setting them apart from the more upbeat, dance-heavy tracks of the time. The song is a nostalgic favorite among fans of 90s K-pop and represents the softer, more innocent side of the genre.