Shows like Crash Landing On You are difficult to find as it remains one of the most iconic K-dramas to be released. From romance to drama, it has every element that makes it one of the most exciting shows. Starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin in the lead roles, the plot follows where a wealthy heiress ends up in North Korea due to a paragliding mishap. However, an army officer decides to help her hide and send her back home safely.

The cast also includes Seo Ji Hye and Kim Jung Hyun, the second lead couple in the K-drama. Let’s check out some of the shows similar to the K-drama without further ado.

10 K-dramas like Crash Landing On You

1. Snowdrop

Cast: Jung Hae In, Kim Jisoo, Jang Seung Jo

Director: Jo Hyun Tak

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Show Genre: Romance, Drama

Release Year: 2021

Where to Watch: Disney+

Set in 1987 Seoul, Snowdrop follows the story of a student who seeks refuge in a female dormitory after escaping from a political demonstration. There, he meets a charming and compassionate student, leading to a forbidden romance amidst political turmoil.



Advertisement

2. Descendants of the Sun

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo, Jin Goo, Kim Ji Won

Director: Lee Eung Bok, Baek Sang Hoon

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Show Genre: Romance, Drama, Action

Release Year: 2016

Where to Watch: Netflix

This blockbuster drama revolves around the love story between a Special Forces captain and a doctor who find themselves entangled in dangerous missions and life-threatening situations, testing their relationship against the backdrop of military life and humanitarian efforts.

3. Youth of May

Cast: Lee Do Hyun, Go Min Si, Lee Sang Yi

Director: Song Min Yeop

IMDB Rating: N/A

Show Genre: Romance, Drama

Release Year: 2021

Where to Watch: Netflix

Set in May 1980 during the Gwangju Uprising, Youth of May follows the fateful encounter between a medical student and a nurse during political unrest in the country. Their love story is beautifully showcased, along with the protests and government crackdowns. It highlights the unity of youth during difficult times in society.

4. Memories of the Alhambra

Cast: Hyun Bin, Park Shin Hye, Park Chanyeol

Director: Ahn Gil Ho

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Show Genre: Romance, Fantasy, Thriller

Release Year: 2018

Where to Watch: Netflix

Mixing augmented reality gaming with a gripping narrative, Memories of the Alhambra follows a CEO who travels to Spain in search of the creator of an innovative AR game. His quest intertwines with that of a mysterious woman, blurring the lines between reality and the virtual world.

5. The K2

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Im YoonAh, Song Yoon Ah

Director: Kwak Jung Hwan, Sung Yong Il

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Show Genre: Action, Thriller, Romance

Release Year: 2016

Where to Watch: Netflix, Viki

Chaos ensues when a former mercenary is hired as a bodyguard to a presidential candidate's illegitimate daughter. Their relationship deepens as they attempt to navigate the political conspiracies and personal vendettas. They eventually start to develop feelings for each other.

Advertisement

6. It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Cast: Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, Oh Jung Se

Director: Park Shin Woo

IMDB Rating: 8.6/10

Show Genre: Romance, Drama, Psychological

Release Year: 2020

Where to Watch: Netflix

The drama follows the unconventional romance between a children's book author with antisocial personality disorder and a psychiatric ward caregiver with a traumatic past. Their journey of healing and self-discovery explores the complexities of love and mental health. It showcases the kind of love that the audience will be able to relate to.

7. Mr. Sunshine

Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Kim Tae Ri, Yoo Yeon Seok

Director: Lee Eung Bok

IMDB Rating: 8.7/10

Show Genre: Romance, Drama, Historical

Release Year: 2018

Where to Watch: Netflix

Set in the late 19th century, Mr. Sunshine chronicles the lives of a Korean-born American soldier and an aristocrat's daughter as they navigate love, loyalty, and patriotism during the tumultuous period of the Korean Empire's decline.

8. The King 2 Hearts

Cast: Lee Seung Gi, Ha Ji Won, Jo Jung Suk

Director: Lee Jae Kyu, Jeong Dae Yoon

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Show Genre: Romance, Drama, Action

Release Year: 2012

Where to Watch: Viki

In an alternate reality where South Korea is a constitutional monarchy, a South Korean prince reluctantly marries a North Korean Special Forces officer for political purposes. Their initial pretend relationship evolves into a deep bond as they face external threats and political unrest.

9. While You Were Sleeping

Cast: Lee Jong Suk, Bae Suzy, Jung Hae In

Director: Oh Choong Hwan, Park Soo Jin

IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

Show Genre: Romance, Fantasy, Thriller

Release Year: 2017

Where to Watch: Netflix, Viki

After a woman starts having prophetic dreams about tragic events, she teams up with a prosecutor and a police officer to prevent them from happening. Along the way, they uncover dark secrets and forge deep connections.

Advertisement

10. Goblin (Guardian: The Lonely and Great God)

Cast: Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook

Director: Lee Eung Bok

IMDB Rating: 8.6/10

Show Genre: Romance, Fantasy, Drama

Release Year: 2016

Where to Watch: Netflix, Viki

A 939-year-old goblin seeks redemption by helping others find love and peace. His path crosses with a cheerful high school student who can see ghosts, leading to a meaningful tale of love, sacrifice, and destiny.

With their captivating storylines, compelling characters, and unforgettable romances, these shows like Crash Landing On You will take you on a wonderful ride. Moreover, the K-dramas offer interesting plots that keep you engaged from the start until the end.





Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lovely Runner wouldn't have been made without Kim Hye Yoon says producer; role written with actress in mind