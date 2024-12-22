2024 KBS Entertainment Awards Winners: aespa's Karina and ZICO named best rookies, Moon Sang Min-ILLIT's Minju grab best couple & more
aespa's Karina, Moon Sang Min, Yoo Jae Suk, NCT's Jungwoo, and more have been recognized for their TV talents at the 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards. Read on to check out the full list.
On December 21, the 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards announced the winners who captivated fans with their outstanding appearances on variety shows and other programs. aespa's Karina, ZICO, Yoo Jae Suk, NCT's Jungwoo, Moon Sang Min, and more have bagged some of the top honors at the prestigious ceremony.
Lee Cha Won, a popular singer, who hosted shows like Psycommentary and Dilemma Game, was bestowed the Daesang (Grand Prize) at the 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards. On the other hand, aespa's Karina who surprised fans with her witty appearance in Agents of Mystery, bagged the Rookie Award for Show & Variety along with ZICO. Among the other award winners are Moon Sang Min, ILLIT's Minju, Nation's MC Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Young Ji, Lee Sang Woo, MONSTA X's Shownu, Kim Jong Min, Jo Jung Shik, and more.
Daesang (Grand Prize): Lee Chan Won
Entertainer of the Year: Yoo Jae Suk, Ryu Soo Young, Jun Hyun Moo, Kim Jong Min, Lee Chan Won
Rookie Award for Show & Variety: aespa’s Karina, Block B’s Zico
Rookie Award for Reality: Park Seo Jin, Lee Sang Woo
Top Excellence in Show & Variety: Shin Yoon Seung, Cho Sae Ho
Top Excellence in Reality: Kim Joon Ho, Jang Min Ho
Excellence in Show & Variety: Lee Joon, Lee Young Ji
Excellence in Reality: Park Soo Hong, Jung Ji Sun
Best Couple: Moon Sang Min & ILLIT’s Minju, SECHSKIES’s Eun Ji Won and Baek Ji Young, Jung Tae Ho & Nam Hyun Seung
Best Entertainer: Moon Se Yoon, Lee Juck
Best Icon: The Return of Superman children, Um Ji In, Lee Yeon Bok
Best Challenge: Synchro U
Best Idea: Gag Concert
Popularity Award: Park Young Gyu, Lee Mujin
Special Producer Award: Kim Jong Min
Digital Content Award: MONSTA X’s Shownu, NCT’s Jungwoo (NOPOGY)
DJ of the Year: Lee Gak Kyung, Jo Jung Shik
Writer Award: Seo Hyun Ah (The Seasons), Lee Min Joo (Mr. House Husband)
Staff of the Year: MC Bae
Viewers’ Choice for Best Program: Immortal Songs
Best Teamwork: 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4
Congratulations to all the winners of this year's KBS Entertainment Awards!
