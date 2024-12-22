2024 KBS Entertainment Awards Winners: aespa's Karina and ZICO named best rookies, Moon Sang Min-ILLIT's Minju grab best couple & more

Explore All Fashion Categories

Radhika Merchant slays high-end style in DIOR’s Spring/Summer 2023 dress and Hermes bag, proving she’s a pro when it comes to fashion

Mira Kapoor flares up weekend drama in head-to-toe Dior ft blue belted dress, paired with a matching bag and slingback heels

Aishwarya Rai nails comfort and style in all-black OOTD featuring cozy top and skinny pants

Keerthy Suresh proves florals are not just for summers but also winters as she stuns everyone in Rs 59,000 pencil dress

Katrina Kaif effortlessly slays the Color of the Year, Mocha Mousse, in a stunning ruched dress worth Rs 1,98,100

Rashmika Mandanna’s orange kurta set worth Rs 2,71,875 is ultimate glow-up we all need this wedding season

Trisha Krishnan in lavender and pista green Kanjivaram saree makes a perfect pastel combination for wedding guest outfit

Suhana Khan gives winter fashion a neutral touch in her grey ribbed top and white trousers

Samantha Ruth Prabhu vs Ananya Panday: Who do you think pulled off the lace corset top better?