2NE1 reunion confirmed: K-pop girl group to embark on global world tour starting October 2024

2NE1 is a legendary K-pop girl group that is known for hits like I Am the Best, Come Back Home and more. The group had been discussing their reunion with YG Entertainment's Yang Hyun Suk. The group's and fans' wishes have come true was the agency announced their return with a world tour which will commence in October 2024 and continue through 2025.

On July 22, YG Entertainment's founder Yang Hyun Suk released an official video in which he announced that the mega K-pop girl group 2NE1 will be reuniting for a world tour which will commence in Seoul from October 2024. The tour will continue in Osaka in November and Tokyo in December. More places would be covered in 2025.

On June 28, YG Entertainment confirmed that the 2NE1 members met with Yang Hyun Suk the previous day. They reported that the members and the executive producer shared an extremely meaningful conversation during an official meeting that went on for two hours. This reunion comes as a result of this meeting.

More about 2NE1

2NE1 is a four-member group that was formed by YG Entertainment. The group was formed in 2009 and includes members CL, Bom, Minzy, and Sandra Park, whose stage name is Dara. They made their debut with Lollipop in 2009, which was in collaboration with BIGBANG. This was followed up with their hit single Fire. The same year, they released their first EP, 2NE1.

Over the years, the group has released many hit songs, like I Am the Best, Lonely, Fire, Ugly, and many more. In 2016, it was announced that the group would disband. They released their last single, Goodbye, in 2017. In 2022, the members reunited for their Coachella Music Festival performance. The members were focusing on individual activities before their reunion was confirmed.

