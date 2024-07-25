Jimin's Who joins BTS' Dynamite, BLACKPINK's Pink Venom, more as ONLY K-pop songs to top Global Spotify chart; Full List

Jimin's new single Who from his album MUSE has soared to the top of the Global Spotify chart, joining the elite ranks of K-pop anthems like BTS' Dynamite, BLACKPINK's Pink Venom, Shut Down, Jungkook’s SEVEN, 3D, and more.

Released on July 19, while Jimin is in military service, MUSE showcases his artistic evolution with tracks like Smeraldo Garden Marching Band featuring Loco and the heartfelt ode to ARMYs, Closer Than This. This remarkable feat underscores Jimin's impact and enduring connection with fans, solidifying his place among K-pop's brightest stars.

Watch the music video for Jimin's Who here;

All K-pop songs that have ever topped the Global Spotify chart

1. BTS’ Dynamite

BTS' infectious hit Dynamite soared to new heights upon its release, topping the Global Spotify Chart and solidifying its place as a K-pop classic. Released in August 2020, this disco-pop anthem, drenched in '70s retro vibes, became BTS' first English-language single and quickly captured hearts worldwide. With its catchy beats and vibrant energy, Dynamite remains a fan favorite across the globe.

Watch the music video for BTS’ Dynamite here;

2. BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom

BLACKPINK's Pink Venom electrified the music scene with its fusion of hip-hop and traditional Korean sounds, blending geomungo and gayageum with modern beats. Released on August 19, 2022, the track swiftly soared to the top of the Global Spotify Chart, marking a historic milestone for the group. Its fusion-themed music video, featuring stunning visuals and high fashion, cemented its status as a chart-topping single, solidifying BLACKPINK's global dominance.

Watch the music video for BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom here;

3. BLACKPINK’s Shut Down

BLACKPINK's Shut Down is a dazzling blend of trap beats and classical strings that captivated listeners worldwide. Released on September 16, 2022, the track quickly soared to the top of the Billboard Global 200 and made history as the first K-pop song to dominate Spotify's Global Top Songs chart. With its fierce energy and iconic violin loop from Paganini’s La Campanella, Shut Down solidified BLACKPINK’s status as a genre innovator.

Watch the music video for BLACKPINK’s Shut Down here;

4. Jimin’s Like Crazy

Jimin's Like Crazy, released in March 2023, is a hypnotic synth-pop journey that captivated fans worldwide. The track's lyrics explore the weight of fame and the struggle to hold onto one's identity. Debuting at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and topping Spotify's Global Chart, Jimin made history as the first South Korean solo artist to achieve such feats. The song's blend of emotive lyrics and stellar production has cemented it as a standout solo achievement.

Watch the music video for Jimin’s Like Crazy here;

5. BTS’ Take Two

Released on June 9, 2023, BTS' Take Two marks a heartfelt tribute to ARMY as the band celebrated their 10th anniversary. Co-written by RM and J-Hope and produced by SUGA, the song soared to the top of the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts. It also made a splash on the Global Spotify Chart, underscoring BTS' enduring impact and their ongoing connection with fans as they enter a new chapter, amid their military enlistments.

Watch the music video for BTS’ Take Two here;

6. Jungkook’s SEVEN

Jungkook's SEVEN, featuring Latto, dropped on July 14, 2023, and quickly became a summer anthem. This romantic UK garage pop track captivated fans worldwide, debuting at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and dominating the Global Spotify Chart with record-breaking streams. With its catchy beat and heartfelt lyrics, SEVEN not only set new streaming records but also became a global sensation, cementing Jungkook's solo star power.

Watch the music video for Jungkook’s SEVEN here;

7. Jungkook’s 3D

Jungkook's 3D, featuring Jack Harlow, dropped on September 29, 2023, blending pop and R&B into a catchy track. With a new take on love and desire, the song soared to the top of the Global Spotify Chart, showcasing Jungkook's evolving artistry. Its success continued globally, marking Jungkook's second number one on the Billboard Global 200 and solidifying his status as a solo star.

Watch the music video for Jungkook’s 3D here;

8. Jungkook’s Standing Next to You

Jungkook's Standing Next to You, from his debut album GOLDEN, was released on November 3, 2023, and quickly captivated fans worldwide. The track hit the top ten in numerous countries and topped the Global Spotify Chart, showcasing Jungkook's influential artistry. The music video, directed by Tanu Muino, features mesmerizing choreography and a dramatic chase, while the remix with Usher added even more star power to the hit.

Watch the music video for Jungkook’s Standing Next to You here;

