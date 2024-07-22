5 K-pop idol dance challenges we can't forget: BLACKPINK’s LISA, BTS’s Jimin, HWASA, LE SSERAFIM

K-pop dances are famous, but some become crazyly popular online! Remember how the whole fandom went crazy when BTS's Jungkook collaborated with ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo for his song SEVEn's dance challenge?

or Zico from Block B and Hwasa from Mamamoo started a new trend on TikTok with Any Song?

Today, we will look into a few more amazing dance challenges by our favorite idols that brought the whole fandom together.

These dances aren't just fun to watch—they’re so catchy that fans all over the world can't help but join in. Whether it's a duo from the same group or a collaboration between idols from different groups, these dance challenges create exciting moments that fans love to share and recreate.

1. BTS’s Jungkook and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo

Jungkook from BTS surprised everyone with a dance challenge on TikTok with his BFF, Cha Eun Woo from ASTRO! The video shows them crushing the moves to Jungkook's song "SEVEN."

Not only are they dance masters, but you can totally see their awesome friendship too. Wanna see their teamwork and killer moves? and join us as we celebrate the unforgettable K-pop dance challenges that brought fans and idols together!

Here’s the Original video from Jungkook’s Tiktok

2. BLACKPINK’s Lisa and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu

Lisa from BLACKPINK just teamed up with SEVENTEEN's Mingyu for a TikTok dance challenge to her hit song "Rockstar," and it's exploding online!

The video has millions of views and fans are freaking out over their amazing dance skills and how much fun they seem to be having together. They're trending everywhere - TikTok, Korean forums, and whatnot.

Did you see it yet? Go check it out and prepare to be wowed!

3. Block B's Zico and Hwasa

Remember the megahit Any Song by Block B's Zico. This catchy song dropped in 2020 and took over the internet with its chill dancehall vibes and fun rhythm. Zico, the mastermind behind the track, wanted to keep things light and fun.

The music video, featuring a wild house party, went viral, and the TikTok dance challenge with Hwasa? Oh, it took the internet by storm! Any Song topped the charts in South Korea and even snagged the number one spot on the US Billboard K-pop Hot 100. Fans everywhere were learning the moves!

4. Jimin and LE SSERAFIM Like crazy)

Remember the cute interaction between LE SSERAFIM and BTS's Jimin? Sakura, Kazuha, and even the group's youngest member, Eunchae, joined Jimin's Like Crazy TikTok challenge! Fans went wild seeing them together.

The fun didn't stop there! LE SSERAFIM released their song UNFORGIVEN, and guess what? Jimin kept his promise to learn their dance challenge too! He even filmed a video showing off his moves, and let's just say, it was adorable.

There was even a behind-the-scenes look at them practicing, proving these challenges take work (but look super fun!).

5. BTS’s SUGA and SVENETEEN’s HOSHI, WOOZI, DK AND SEUNGKWAN

Remember when BTS's Suga (aka Agust D) surprised everyone with a dance challenge for his song Haegeum? He didn't do it alone though! SEVENTEEN's Hoshi, Woozi, DK, and Seungkwan joined in on the fun, creating an epic collab.

Fans went crazy seeing these talented idols crushing the moves together. The video was full of perfectly synchronized dancing and tons of playful energy. It was a K-Pop moment for the history books, and we're still not over it! Did you see the video?

These collaborations between idols are like magic - think Lisa from BLACKPINK and Mingyu from SEVENTEEN crushing the moves together.

They show off how talented each idol is, and remind us why K-Pop dance is so cool. Looking back at these challenges, it's clear how much creativity, passion, and hard work goes into K-Pop, making it even more amazing!

Next time you see a K-Pop dance challenge, think beyond the cool moves! It's about more than just dancing. It's about friends having fun together!

