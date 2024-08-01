When Lee Joon Gi hinted at favorite romantic scenes with IU from Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo celebrating 1 year of release

Lee Joon Gi starrer Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo remains one of the epic sageuk K-dramas ever made. Released in 2016, when the drama turned one in the following year, the actor celebrated the success with a fan-made clip. The video posted on his Instagram featured his scenes with IU in the historical drama.

Throwback to August 29, 2017, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo just turned one. Lead actor Lee Joon Gi took to his Instagram and shared a fan-made clip that evoked heartbreaks among the fans.

As fans watched the video, which featured 4th Prince Wang So (later, King) and Hae Soo’s (played by IU) tearjerking love story, all emotions came running back to their hearts. Posting the fan-made clip, Lee Joon Gi captioned it “Congrats & Thanks, 1st anniversary of Moon Lovers. XOXO”.

Watch Lee Joon Gi’s post from 2017 here:

While many fans were happy to see him appreciate a fan-made video celebrating the drama’s success, many asked about a follow-up season. Although since then it has been 7 years, a season 2 never came sadly and fans also didn’t stop demanding it. In particular, many wanted a follow-up on Lee Joon Gi and IU’s bittersweet love story in the modern day, to move on from the sad ending.

Advertisement

For those who are yet to watch the epic drama, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo tells the story of a woman named Ha Jin, who transports back to the Goreyo era after an eclipse happens while she tries to save a boy from drowning.

She starts living as Hae Soo, the cousin of the 8th Prince’s wife. While trapped inside this Goreyo woman’s body, Ha Jin slowly grows closer to the princes. Thus, she gets embroiled in the crossfire of political warfare, leading to a doomed fate in the palace.

As the story proceeds, Hae Soo gets caught in a heart-wrenching love triangle with the 8th Prince Wook and 4th Prince Wang So.

Apart from Lee Joon Gi and IU, Scarlet Heart Ryeo features Kang Ha Neul as the 8th Prince, EXO’s Baekhyun as the 10th Prince, Nam Joo Hyuk as the 13th prince, Ji Soo as the 14th Prince, Kang Han Na as Wook’s sister, Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun, and more talents.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: SECRET’s Jun Hyosung in talks for first film lead role in Bound to be a Devil, based on real-life Busan case; Report