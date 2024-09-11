7 Best Han Ji Min movies: Miss Baek, Josee, A Year-End Medley and more

Miss Baek, Josee and more are some of the best Han Ji Min movies. In around two decades of her career, Han Ji Min has blessed us with some amazing performances. She made her debut with the SBS drama series All In in 2003 as a child actor. Other notable works of hers include Miss Baek, Familiar Wife, Rooftop Prince, Hyde Jekyll, Me, and many more. She is known for her versatile roles in both television dramas and films. The actress is admired for her emotional depth, elegance, and dedication to social causes.

7 amazing Han Ji Min movies

A Year-End Medley

Release year: 2021

Director: Kwak Jae Young

Cast: Han Ji Min, Lee Dong Wook, Kang Ha Neul, YoonA, Won Jin Ah

A Year-End Medley is a charming romantic South Korean movie that takes place in a hotel over the holidays. It interweaves a number of love tales, following different visitors and hotel employees as they experience romance, broken hearts, and fresh starts. The video emphasises the enchantment of year-end celebrations and the surprising timing of love.

Josee

Release year: 2020

Director: Kim Jong Kwan

Cast: Han Ji Min, Nam Joo Hyuk

The film Josée is based on the Japanese movie Josée, the Tiger and the Fish. It tells the story of a woman with a physical disability and shows the brightest moments of her life. It is a complex and heartwarming story that will add tears to your eyes. It is a coming-of-age film in which the main character finds herself and transforms as she meets the male lead. It is a story of hurt and healing.

Advertisement

Miss Baek

Release year: 2018

Director: Lee Ji Won

Cast: Han Ji Min, Kim Shi Ah, Lee Hee Joon

Miss Baek is an impactful film that tells the story of Baek Sang-ah, a disturbed woman who takes on the role of guardian for a young girl who is being abused. Baek battles to save the child while confronting her traumatic past and delving into themes of trauma, resiliency, and the pursuit of justice and atonement.

Her Story

Release year: 2018

Director: Min Kyu Dong

Cast: Kim Hee Ae, Kim Hae Sook, Han Ji Min

Her Story is based on real events and depicts the legal battle of former "comfort women" seeking justice from Japan for wartime sexual slavery. Led by a determined group of women, the film highlights their courage, resilience, and the emotional toll of their fight for truth and acknowledgement.

Keys to the Heart

Release year: 2018

Director: Choi Sung Hyun

Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Park Jung Min, Young Yuh Jung, Han Ji Min

Advertisement

The heartwarming story is of a boxer who loses his fame and returns to live with his mother and brother who is on the autism spectrum. His brother has amazing skills when it comes to playing the piano, playing video games and cooking ramen.

The Age of Shadows

Release year: 2016

Director: Kim Jee Won

Cast: Song Kang Ho, Gong Yoo, Uhm Tae Goo, Han Ji Min

The Age of Shadows is an espionage thriller set during Japan's occupation of Korea. The film follows a Korean police officer, Lee Jung Chool, who is torn between loyalty to the Japanese regime and his homeland. As he infiltrates the Korean resistance, intense conflicts arise, blending suspense, betrayal, and patriotism in a gripping tale.

Salut D'Amour

Release year: 2015

Director: Kang Je Gyu

Cast: Park Geun Hyung, Youn Yuh Jung, Jo Jin Woong, Han Ji Min

Salut D’ Amour is a heartwarming South Korean film about Sun Chil, a grumpy elderly man who falls in love with his cheerful neighbor, Geum Nim. As their romance blossoms, the film explores themes of ageing, love, and family, with a touching twist that reveals the deeper sacrifices made for happiness.

Advertisement

More about Han Ji Min

Han Ji Min is a popular actress who kicked off her career in 2003 with the drama All In. The actor has worked in popular dramas like Rooftop Prince, Familiar Wife, Our Blues, One Spring Night and more. She will be appearing in the drama Acquaintances which is set to release in 2024.

She also made a comeback as a singer after 10 years with the single Next Stop Heart in collaboration with the singer Paul Kim which was released on April 15. The proceeds from the song was donated to charity.

On August 8, it was reported that actress Han Ji Min and Jannabi member Choi Jung Hoon have been dating. Jannabi's agency Peponi Music swiftly responded to the reports and confirmed their relationship. The agency revealed that Han Ji Min and Choi Jung Hoon met during the music talk show The Seasons- Choi Jung Hoon's Night Park which was hosted by Choi Jung Hoon last year in August.

ALSO READ: Jung Hae In, Jang Nara top September drama actor brand reputation rankings; Jung So Min follows