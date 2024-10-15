7 C-dramas that would be amazing K-dramas: The Untamed, Hidden Love, Love 020 and more

C-dramas are increasingly becoming more popular among the masses for their phenomenal storytelling and unique plots. With the C-drama Go Ahead receiving a K-drama adaptation, titled Family By Choice, there are a few such stories that fans wish also got the same treatment, allowing for a fresh perspective and cultural twist that K-dramas are known for.

Without further ado, let’s look at some C-dramas that we want to see turned into K-dramas

1. The Untamed

The Untamed is one of the most famous C-dramas, with its sprawling fantasy world, historical elements, and rich character arcs. Based on the popular novel Mo Dao Zu Shi, it follows two young cultivators, Wei Wuxian, and Lan Wangji, as they navigate a world of magic, spirits, and dark forces. The deep bond between the protagonists, along with the complex political and magical elements, make for a gripping narrative.

As a K-drama, The Untamed could shine with Korea's impressive historical drama productions and CGI capabilities, which are already popular through series like Goblin and Arthdal Chronicles. Korea’s talent for emotional storytelling would also perfectly complement the intense character relationships. Additionally, exploring themes like loyalty, sacrifice, and brotherhood would resonate strongly with K-drama viewers.

2. Hidden Love

Hidden Love is a heartwarming coming-of-age romance that explores the sweet yet awkward journey of young love. The story revolves around Sang Zhi, a shy girl who has a crush on her older brother's friend, Duan Jiaxu, and their evolving relationship as they grow up together. This tender and innocent love story, full of emotional depth and personal growth, would translate beautifully into a K-drama format.

K-dramas excel at creating heart-fluttering, slow-burn romances, and Hidden Love is perfect for such a treatment. The relatable experiences of youth, school life, and first love are themes that K-dramas frequently explore, and a well-directed adaptation could bring out the emotional intensity of Sang Zhi’s unrequited feelings and their eventual blossoming relationship. With the right leads, this show could easily become a fan favorite.

3. Reset

Reset delivers an adrenaline-packed story about a young woman and a game designer who gets caught in a time loop on a bus that’s destined to crash. As they repeatedly relive the event, they race against time to prevent the disaster while uncovering the mysteries behind the passengers’ lives. The show blends high-stakes suspense with deep emotional undertones, keeping viewers hooked until the end.

Korean dramas have a strong track record with sci-fi and thriller genres, with shows like Signal and Alice exploring complex time-travel concepts. A K-drama adaptation of Reset could enhance the narrative with Korea's character depth and mind-bending plot twists. The time-loop format, combined with the psychological and emotional challenges faced by the characters, would provide endless opportunities for a gripping adaptation.

4. Love 020

Love 020 is a modern romance centered on gaming. It follows the story of Xiao Nai, a brilliant game developer, and Bei Weiwei, a top student and gamer. Their relationship develops both online and in real life, blending virtual-world interactions with real-world emotions. The drama’s lighthearted romance and gaming theme make it fresh and fun.

K-dramas have been increasingly exploring modern themes like social media, gaming, and virtual worlds, Memories of the Alhambra being a standout example. This makes Love 020 a great candidate for adaptation. The online gaming aspect, combined with the classic romance trope of two talented individuals falling in love, would work well in the Korean context.

5. The Legends

The Legends is a fantasy C-drama with action, adventure, and romance at its core. It follows Lu Zhao Yao, a fierce and powerful warrior, and Mo Qing, a mysterious figure with a hidden identity. Together, they navigate a world filled with magic, martial arts, and political intrigue, with their complex relationship driving the plot.

Korean historical dramas like The King: Eternal Monarch and Moon Lovers have proven the appeal of blending romance with fantasy. An adaptation of The Legends would fit perfectly within Korea's wuxia-inspired historical fantasy genre.

6. When I Fly Towards You

When I Fly Towards You is a slice-of-life romance drama that takes a close look at the small moments that shape relationships. It follows the story of Su Zaizai, a cheerful and energetic high school student, and Zhang Lurang, a reserved and talented student. Their love story is one of subtle growth as they learn more about each other and themselves.

This type of heartwarming, slow-paced romance is a hallmark of many beloved K-dramas, like Our Beloved Summer and Reply 1988. The simplicity of everyday life, combined with the depth of emotions that the characters experience, would make for a gentle yet compelling K-drama.

7. You Are My Glory

You Are My Glory follows Qiao Jingjing, a popular actress, and Yu Tu, a talented aerospace engineer, who reconnect after a decade through a mobile game. Their relationship rekindles both online and offline, blending romance with gaming and personal growth. The drama has been praised for its refreshing take on the intersection of technology and relationships.

As K-dramas have recently ventured into exploring unique settings for romance, such as virtual realities and technology-driven themes, You Are My Glory would fit right in. With its mix of romance, humor, and modern-day challenges, this story would appeal to a wide audience.