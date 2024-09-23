Uprising character posters: Kang Dong Won looks resolute in his war for freedom against friend-turned-enemy Park Jeong Min; See PICS

The highly anticipated period movie Uprising starring Kang Dong Won in the lead role has unveiled new character posters. Kang Dong Won looks resolute in his war for freedom in the poster for Uprising as he faces his friend-turned-enemy, Park Jeong Min.

On September 23, 2024, Netflix unveiled the character posters for Uprising. The first poster reveals Kang Dong Won as Cheon Yeong, a slave who has declared war against his friend turned enemy Park Jeong Min’s Jong Ryeo.

The poster highlights Kang Dong Won’s character as a master swordsman while he has a strong resolute expression on his face hinting at his undying determination to win his freedom and break free from the shackles of being a slave. He wants to become a commoner by doing so.

His intense gaze sends chills through the spine while heightening excitement to see the actor in this unseen role.

Meanwhile, Park Jeong Min transforms into Jong Ryeo, the only son of the most distinguished military family in Joseon. He once had a strong friendship with Cheon Yeong ignoring the difference in their classes. But, now they have become enemies as Cheon Yeong killed his entire family.

The poster shows him as a man of stature with a sword in his hand hinting at his intention to kill anyone in his way.

We then see Cha Seung Won who will play King Seonjo, a ruler who runs away abandoning his people. He only cares about the power his position brings and not his subjects, who he should protect.

Advertisement

Uprising further brings Kim Shin Rok, the noted actress, who will play Beom Dong, a civilian militia leader of humble origin. She looks strong as she holds her weapon in her hand ready to face her enemy.

See Uprising character posters here:

Meanwhile, Jin Seon Kyu becomes Kim Ja Ryeong or General Kim, who is a leader guiding the common people. Jung Sung Il transforms into a vicious Japanese commander, Genshin.

Furthermore, stills from Uprising reveal the tumultuous time as these characters face a dangerous battle heralding the dawn of a new morning. Uprising is set to premiere worldwide on Netflix on October 11, 2024.

ALSO READ: No Gain No Love Ep 9 Preview: Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae enjoy first date as real couple in love; See PICS